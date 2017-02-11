High school scores, schedules for Feb. 10, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 55, Seneca Valley 41
North Hills 71, North Allegheny 63
Pine-Richland 94, Shaler 68
Section 2
Baldwin 65, Bethel Park 55
Canon-McMillan 41, Peters Township 38
Upper St. Clair 58, Mt. Lebanon 51
Section 3
Fox Chapel 66, Plum 63
Latrobe 76, Penn Hills 75
Norwin 65, Hempfield 63
Woodland Hills 79, Penn-Trafford 46
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 74, Albert Gallatin 54
Thomas Jefferson 73, West Mifflin 50
Trinity 82, Ringgold 58
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 70, West Allegheny 36
Mars 69, Hampton 67
Moon 68, Montour 57
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 71, Freeport 59
Indiana 80, Derry 41
Mt. Pleasant 46, Yough 28
Section 2
Blackhawk 70, Beaver 49
Central Valley 75, Hopewell 47
New Castle 56, Beaver Falls 52
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 60, Belle Vernon 49
Uniontown 97, Waynesburg 82
South Fayette 71, Keystone Oaks 51
South Park 67, McGuffey 57
Class 3A
Section 3
East Allegheny 72, South Allegheny 27
Section 4
Brownsville 55, Beth-Center 35
Burgettstown 59, South Side Beaver 37
Southmoreland 86, Charleroi 49
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Jeannette 47
Leechburg 67, Serra Catholic 63
Riverview 59, Springdale 51
Section 2
California 55, Frazier 48
Chartiers-Houston 60, Fort Cherry 59
Jefferson-Morgan 66, Carmichaels 60
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 74, Shenango 53
Neshannock 59, Laurel 56
Sewickley Academy 88, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 82
Sto-Rox 61, Northgate 50
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 91, Quigley Catholic 75
Union 71, Western Beaver 55
Vincentian Academy 79, Cornell 49
Nonsection
Avonworth 70, Summit Academy 52
Clairton 82, St. Joseph 57
Connellsville 58, Kiski Area 42
Freedom 75, Mohawk 54
Knoch 52, Armstrong 40
Lincoln Park 93, Central Catholic 72
McKeesport 78, Franklin Regional 72
New Brighton 69, Brentwood 52
Riverside 65, Eden Christian Academy 45
Washington 67, Steel Valley 58
Holy Family Academy at Trinity Christian (n)
District 6
Heritage
Saltsburg 80, Ligonier Valley 75
District 8
City League
Obama Academy 79, Carrick 43
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Hoopfest tournament at Penn Hills
McKeesport at Penn Hills, 8 p.m.; Obama Academy vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Erie McDowell, 2 p.m.; First Baptist Christian Academy at Cheswick Christian, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 2 p.m.; North Allegheny at Gateway, 1:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Keystone Oaks, 12:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin 61, Hempfield 25
Penn Hills 67, Latrobe 42
Class 5A
Section 3
Connellsville 38, Uniontown 30
Section 4
Armstrong 36, Indiana 35
Plum 59, Franklin Regional 48
Class 4A
Section 3
Derry 67, Yough 27
Class 3A
Section 2
East Allegheny 52, South Allegheny 20
Section 3
Avonworth 55, Seton-La Salle 46
Section 3
California at Frazier (n)
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 71, Mapletown 29
Nonsection
North Allegheny 57, Peters Township 43
Penn-Trafford 58, Woodland Hills 43
Riverside 65, Eden Christian Academy 45
Sewickley Academy 40, Imani Christian 24
Winchester Thurston 73, Leechburg 34
District 6
Heritage
West Shamokin 42, Homer-Center 32
District 8
City League
Brashear 65, Perry Traditional Academy 15
Obama Academy 72, Carrick 35
Saturday's schedule
WPIAL
Cancer Classic tournament at Shady Side Academy
Apollo-Ridge vs. Burrell, 1:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes vs. Riverview, 10:30 a.m.; Fort Cherry vs. Sto-Rox, noon; Freeport vs. Hampton, 2 p.m.; Valley at Shady Side Academy, 12:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Oakland Catholic, 11 a.m.
Hoopfest tournament at Penn Hills
Greensburg Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Charleroi at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Valley at Neshannock, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Slippery Rock, 1:30 p.m.; Moon at Hopewell, 12:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Trinity, 1 p.m.; South Park at Ringgold, 1:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 12 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Shaler, 2 p.m.
Football
Big 33
Team Pennsylvania
Quarterbacks: Reece Undinski, North Penn; Grant Breneman, Cedar Cliff
Running backs: Raheem Blackshear, Archbishop Wood; Jaelen Thompson, Middletown
Wide receivers: Justice Evans, Pittsburgh Central Catholic; Mark Webb, Archbishop Wood; Ricky Johns, North Penn; Avram Abromovitz, Woodland Hills; Ryan Lezzer, Clearfield
Tight end: Griffin Sestili, North Allegheny
H-Back: Alex Twiford, Wilson
Offensive linemen: Joshua Lugg, North Allegheny; Desmond Holmes, Cardinal O'Hara; Kurt Hinish, Pittsburgh Central catholic; Jake Trautman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic; Gabe Houy, Upper St. Clair; Carter Lynch, St. Joseph's Prep
Athlete: Joel Davis, Harrisburg
Defensive linemen: Dominick Covatto, Erie Cathedral Prep; Damion Barber, Harrisburg; Curtis Harper, McKeesport; Joaohne Duggan, Liberty; Shane Hogarth, Downingtown East
Linebackers: Jerry Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep; Tim Terry, Pittsburgh Central Catholic; Audley Isaacs, Valley Forge Military Academy; Brian Snow, The Episcopal Academy
Defensive backs: Jeremy Jennings, Downingtown East; Exree Loe, Greater Johnstown; Paris Ford, Steel Valley; Rodney Thomas, Pittsburgh Central catholic; Saeed Holt, Woodland Hills
Kicker: Carson Landis, Emmaus
Head coach: Greg Botta, Franklin Regional
Assistant coaches: Gary Gouse, Portage; Lou Cerra, Montour; Steve Devlin, Archbishop Wood; Mike Farr, Schuyllkill Haven; Garry Yonchiuk, Lebanon
Hockey
Friday's results
Class AA
Quaker Valley at Shaler (n)
Class A
Kiski Area 3, Westmont Hilltop 3 (OT)
Wrestling
Friday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 48, Montour 33
At Giant Center, Hershey
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Bethlehem Catholic 38, Kiski Area 18
Council Rock South 31, Cathedral Prep 25
Nazareth 46, Cedar Cliff 18
North Allegheny 36, Exeter Township 26
Consolations Round I
Boyertown 42, Father Judge 22
Canon-McMillan 46, DuBois 14
Central Mountain 33, Central Dauphin 26
Owen J. Roberts 45, Hazleton 27
Semifinals
Bethlehem Catholic 50, North Allegheny 23
Nazareth 45, Council Rock South 19
Consolations Round II
Canon-McMillan 42, Exeter Township 21
Cathedral Prep 42, Boyertown 22
Central Mountain 30, Cedar Cliff 21
Kiski Area 56, Owen J. Roberts 13
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Bishop McDevitt (3) 39, Chestnut Ridge 30
Line Mountain 33, Saucon Valley 26
Northern Lebanon 36, Southern Columbia 31
Reynolds 47, Huntingdon 15
Consolations Round I
Brookville 39, Harbor Creek 17
Burrell 58, Bishop McDevitt (12) 11
Saegertown 36, Freedom 33
Wyalusing Valley 53, Honesdale 12
Semifinals
Northern Lebanon 31, Bishop McDevitt (3) 30
Reynolds 46, Line Mountain 12
Consolations Round II
Brookville 25, Saucon Valley 12
Saegertown 30, Huntingdon 25
Southern Columbia 27, Burrell 15
Wyalusing Valley 30, Chestnut Ridge 27
Saturday's schedule
Class AAA
Finals, 1 p.m.
(11-1) Nazareth vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic
Round III consolations, 9 a.m.
(10-3) Saegertown vs. (9-1) Brookville; (4-1) Southern Columbia vs. (4-3) Wyalusing Valley
Round IV consolations, 11 a.m.
Consolation finals, 1 p.m.
Class AA
Finals, 1 p.m.
(10-1) Reynolds vs. (3-3) Northern Lebanon
Round III consolations, 9 a.m.
(7-2) Canon-McMillan vs. (7-1) Kiski Area; (6-1) Central Mountain vs. (10-1) Cathedral Prep
Round IV consolations, 11 a.m.
Consolation finals, 1 p.m.
Summaries
Class AAA
Semifinals
Bethlehem Catholic 50, North Allegheny 23
106: Dillon Murphy (B) p. Freddy Junko, :48.
113: Kenny Herrmann (B) d. Jacob Downing, 3-1.
120: Zach Glenn (B) p. Jiatian Qu, :36.
126: Ryan Anderson (B) p. Nick Marcenelle, 1;17.
132: Jarred Papcsy (B) t.f. Jake Hanson, 15-0 (2:57).
138: Zach Stedeford (NA) p. Colin Redinton, 3:52.
145: Jake Hinkson (NA) p. Joe Kurtz, 2:26.
152: Ryan Zeiner (B) d. Jon Hoover, 3-1.
160: Eric Hong (NA) p. Garhett Gibson, 1:16.
170: Tavion Banks (B) d. Jacob Smalley, 6-1.
182: Michael Labriola (B) won by forfeit.
*195: Jody Crouse (B) p. Benjamin Smallwood, 2:34.
220: Jake Woodley (NA) t.f. Andrew Balukas, 20-4 (5:05).
285: Niko Camacho (B) p. Derek Devine, 3:40.
Quarterfinals
Bethlehem Catholic 38, Kiski Area 18
106: Darren Miller (KA) d. Dillon Murphy, 8-5.
113: Kenny Hermann (B) p. Jared Curcio, 2:23.
120: Zach Glenn (B) d. Matt Siszka, 3-1.
126: Noah Levett (KA) d. Ryan Anderson, 7-6.
132: Luke Carty (B) d. Cam Connor, 5-2.
138: Joey Blumer (KA_ d. Jarred Papcsy, 3-1.
145: Luca Frinzi (B) d. Nick Delp, 4-3.
152: Ryan Zeiner (B) p. Collin Murray, 4:46.
160: Tavion Banks (B) won by injury default over Logan Pollick, 1:59.
*170: Vinny Romano (KA) p. Luc Mauro, 3:58.
182: Michael Labriola (B) t.f. Brad Nagy, 26-10 (5:17).
195: Jody Crouse (B) d. Danny Starr, 7-5 (OT).
220: Tom Starr (KA) d. Andrew Balukas, 6-3.
286: Niko Camacho (B) d. Isaac Reid, 3-2.
North Allegheny 36, Exeter Township 26
106: Freddy Junko (NA) m.d. Jacob Keller, 13-2.
113: Jacob Downing (NA) p. Jacob Steward, 1:02.
120: Gabe Falo (NA) d. Ryan Watts, 3-1.
126: Chris Mathews (E) d. Nick Marcenelle, 3-2.
132: Austin DiSanto (E) t.f. Will Baierl, 23-8 (2:19).
138: Zach Stedeford (NA) m.d. Justin Landis, 9-1.
145: Jake Hinkson (NA) p. Gage Moran, 3:46.
152: Jon Hoover (NA) d. Tyler Harkness, 7-0.
160: Eric Hong (NA) p. Tyler Borton, 1:41.
*170: Tyler Bagoly (E) p. Jared Kramer, :49.
182: Nolan Buck (E) d. jacob Fritisch, 5-2.
195: Dennis Karas (E) p. Benjamin Smallwood, 1:00.
220: Jake Woodley (NA) m.d. Jonathan Greenleaf, 19-9.
285: Osacr Daniels (E) d. Derek Devine, 5-2.
Consolations
Canon-McMillan 42, Exeter Township 21
106: Jacob Gardner (CM) p. Jacob Keller, 1:41.
113: Ken Hayman (CM) d. Jacob Steward, 3-1 OT.
120: Logan Macri (CM) p. Brandon Borton, :06.
126: Anthony Mastrangelo (CM) d. Chris Matthews, 6-1.
132: Austin DeSanto (ET) won by forfeit.
138: Matt Oblock (CM) p. Alex O'Neill, 3:42.
145: Tim Hritsko (CM) d. Gage Moran, 2-0.
152: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) p. Tyler Harkness, :57.
160: Tyler Borton (ET) d. Stefen Richer, 4-2.
170: Tyler Bagoly (ET) d. Blaze Kansco, 4-0.
*182: Bryan Milligan (CM) d. Nolan Buck, 2-0.
195: Dennis Karas (ET) p. Alec Hendal, 2:11.
220: Jonathan Greenleaf (ET) d. Zach Rohaley, 2-0.
285: Brendan Furman (CM) p. Oscar Daniels, 1:24.
Kiski Area 56, Owen J Roberts 13
106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Favid Forrest, 2:11.
113: Jared Curcio (KA) m.d. Eric Shanahan, 12-1.
120: Luke Resnick (OJR) d. Matt Siszka, 3-2.
126: Noah Levett (KA) t.f. Tyler McCuthen, 16-0 (3:24).
132: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Antonio Petrucelli, 2:54.
138: Cam Connor (KA) t.f. William Meredith, 15-0 (3:38).
145: Joey Blumer (KA) Ian Donahue, :48.
152: Nick Delp (KA) d. Dan Mancini, 4-2.
160: Rickey McCutchen (OJR) p. Collin Murray, 12:31.
170: Brad Nagy (KA) d. Jason Zollers, 2-1.
*182: Vinny Romano (KA) p. Griffin Gerber, 1:45.
195: Nicholas Duliakas (OJR) m.d. Danny Starr, 11-3.
220: Tom Starr (KA) p. Dylan Bauer, :20.
285: Isaac Reid (KA) p. Alejandro Acosta, :48.
Class AA
Consolations
Burrell 58, Bishop McDevitt (D12) 11
106: Trent Valochik (B) won by forfeit.
113: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Jose Nelez-Arce, :28.
*120: Trent Bechtold (B) p. Jenon Upchurch, :56.
126: Dillan Jeffrey (B) p. Jose Alecia, :43.
132: Ethan Awes (B) t.f. Dwayne Nelson, 18-3 (4:36).
138: Daniel McCarthy (B) p. Danny Galarza, 2:59.
145: Corey Christie (B) p. Eriq Pierre, :28.
152: Shaun Gates (B) t.f. Anthony Peluzzo, 22-7 (4:38).
160: Austin Mele (B) won by forfeit.
170: Tyrone Fowler (BM) d. Zach Rupert, 5-2.
182: Anthony Marra (B) p. Sean Adolph, 1:17.
195: Lawrence Richardson (BM) d. Mason Slahtovsky, 5-3.
220: Nasir Pettus (BM) t.f. Philip Coutch, 17-0 (4:59).
285: No match.
Saegertown 36, Freedom 33
106: Thomas Young (F) won by forfeit.
113: Zachary Ward (F) won by forfeit.
*120: Kenneth Kiser (S) p. Austin Alberts, :35.
126: Dawson Bartholomew (S) p. Gordon Kalamasz, 2:54.
132: Joseph Pail (F) d. Colton Beck, 5-2.
138: Chase Komara (F) d. Daytona English, 8-3.
145: Kody Komara (F) p. Dominic Steiger, :47.
152: Jude Mattocks (S) p. Brett Johnston, 2:11.
160: Zachary Posego (S) d. Dean Ward, 4-0.
170: Brent Elizon (S) p. Andrew Kalamasz, 2:27.
182: Bryson Miller (F) d. Jarrott Ruhl, 8-2.
195: Cody Mulligan (S) p. Nicholas Wolfe, :38.
220: Tyler Brooks (S) d. Randy Simmons, 3-2.
285: Evan Sweesy (F) won by forfeit.
Southern Columbia 34, Burrell 21
106: Trent Valochik (B) p. Nicholas Kuzo, :58.
113: Jaret Lane (SC) m.d. Bryan Gaul, 12-4.
120: Shane Casey (SC) d. Trent Bechtold, 6-1.
126: Sillan Jeffrey (B) p. Owyne Pursel, 2:01.
*132: Ethan Awes (B) d. Michael Minor, 4-2.
138: Shane Miller (SC) d. Daniel McCarthy, 7-5 (OT).
145: Todd Lane (SC) p. Sean Stuben, :52.
152: Corey Christie (B) d. Cade Linn, 2-0.
160: Preston Zachman (SC) d. Shaun Gates, 3-1.
170: Cal Halady (SC) d. Austin Mele, 3-1.
182: Anthony Marra (B) d. Gaige Garcia, 2-1 (TB2).
195: Anthony Scicchitano (SC) d. Mason Slahtovsky, 10-3.
220: Andrew Bell (SC) d. Philp Coutch, 3-2.
285: John Fulmer (SC) won by forfeit.
