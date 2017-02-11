Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 10, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 12:09 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 55, Seneca Valley 41

North Hills 71, North Allegheny 63

Pine-Richland 94, Shaler 68

Section 2

Baldwin 65, Bethel Park 55

Canon-McMillan 41, Peters Township 38

Upper St. Clair 58, Mt. Lebanon 51

Section 3

Fox Chapel 66, Plum 63

Latrobe 76, Penn Hills 75

Norwin 65, Hempfield 63

Woodland Hills 79, Penn-Trafford 46

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 74, Albert Gallatin 54

Thomas Jefferson 73, West Mifflin 50

Trinity 82, Ringgold 58

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 70, West Allegheny 36

Mars 69, Hampton 67

Moon 68, Montour 57

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 71, Freeport 59

Indiana 80, Derry 41

Mt. Pleasant 46, Yough 28

Section 2

Blackhawk 70, Beaver 49

Central Valley 75, Hopewell 47

New Castle 56, Beaver Falls 52

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 60, Belle Vernon 49

Uniontown 97, Waynesburg 82

South Fayette 71, Keystone Oaks 51

South Park 67, McGuffey 57

Class 3A

Section 3

East Allegheny 72, South Allegheny 27

Section 4

Brownsville 55, Beth-Center 35

Burgettstown 59, South Side Beaver 37

Southmoreland 86, Charleroi 49

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Jeannette 47

Leechburg 67, Serra Catholic 63

Riverview 59, Springdale 51

Section 2

California 55, Frazier 48

Chartiers-Houston 60, Fort Cherry 59

Jefferson-Morgan 66, Carmichaels 60

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 74, Shenango 53

Neshannock 59, Laurel 56

Sewickley Academy 88, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 82

Sto-Rox 61, Northgate 50

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 91, Quigley Catholic 75

Union 71, Western Beaver 55

Vincentian Academy 79, Cornell 49

Nonsection

Avonworth 70, Summit Academy 52

Clairton 82, St. Joseph 57

Connellsville 58, Kiski Area 42

Freedom 75, Mohawk 54

Knoch 52, Armstrong 40

Lincoln Park 93, Central Catholic 72

McKeesport 78, Franklin Regional 72

New Brighton 69, Brentwood 52

Riverside 65, Eden Christian Academy 45

Washington 67, Steel Valley 58

Holy Family Academy at Trinity Christian (n)

District 6

Heritage

Saltsburg 80, Ligonier Valley 75

District 8

City League

Obama Academy 79, Carrick 43

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Hoopfest tournament at Penn Hills

McKeesport at Penn Hills, 8 p.m.; Obama Academy vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Erie McDowell, 2 p.m.; First Baptist Christian Academy at Cheswick Christian, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 2 p.m.; North Allegheny at Gateway, 1:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Keystone Oaks, 12:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin 61, Hempfield 25

Penn Hills 67, Latrobe 42

Class 5A

Section 3

Connellsville 38, Uniontown 30

Section 4

Armstrong 36, Indiana 35

Plum 59, Franklin Regional 48

Class 4A

Section 3

Derry 67, Yough 27

Class 3A

Section 2

East Allegheny 52, South Allegheny 20

Section 3

Avonworth 55, Seton-La Salle 46

Section 3

California at Frazier (n)

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 71, Mapletown 29

Nonsection

North Allegheny 57, Peters Township 43

Penn-Trafford 58, Woodland Hills 43

Riverside 65, Eden Christian Academy 45

Sewickley Academy 40, Imani Christian 24

Winchester Thurston 73, Leechburg 34

District 6

Heritage

West Shamokin 42, Homer-Center 32

District 8

City League

Brashear 65, Perry Traditional Academy 15

Obama Academy 72, Carrick 35

Saturday's schedule

WPIAL

Cancer Classic tournament at Shady Side Academy

Apollo-Ridge vs. Burrell, 1:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes vs. Riverview, 10:30 a.m.; Fort Cherry vs. Sto-Rox, noon; Freeport vs. Hampton, 2 p.m.; Valley at Shady Side Academy, 12:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Oakland Catholic, 11 a.m.

Hoopfest tournament at Penn Hills

Greensburg Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Charleroi at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Valley at Neshannock, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Slippery Rock, 1:30 p.m.; Moon at Hopewell, 12:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Trinity, 1 p.m.; South Park at Ringgold, 1:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 12 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Shaler, 2 p.m.

Football

Big 33

Team Pennsylvania

Quarterbacks: Reece Undinski, North Penn; Grant Breneman, Cedar Cliff

Running backs: Raheem Blackshear, Archbishop Wood; Jaelen Thompson, Middletown

Wide receivers: Justice Evans, Pittsburgh Central Catholic; Mark Webb, Archbishop Wood; Ricky Johns, North Penn; Avram Abromovitz, Woodland Hills; Ryan Lezzer, Clearfield

Tight end: Griffin Sestili, North Allegheny

H-Back: Alex Twiford, Wilson

Offensive linemen: Joshua Lugg, North Allegheny; Desmond Holmes, Cardinal O'Hara; Kurt Hinish, Pittsburgh Central catholic; Jake Trautman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic; Gabe Houy, Upper St. Clair; Carter Lynch, St. Joseph's Prep

Athlete: Joel Davis, Harrisburg

Defensive linemen: Dominick Covatto, Erie Cathedral Prep; Damion Barber, Harrisburg; Curtis Harper, McKeesport; Joaohne Duggan, Liberty; Shane Hogarth, Downingtown East

Linebackers: Jerry Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep; Tim Terry, Pittsburgh Central Catholic; Audley Isaacs, Valley Forge Military Academy; Brian Snow, The Episcopal Academy

Defensive backs: Jeremy Jennings, Downingtown East; Exree Loe, Greater Johnstown; Paris Ford, Steel Valley; Rodney Thomas, Pittsburgh Central catholic; Saeed Holt, Woodland Hills

Kicker: Carson Landis, Emmaus

Head coach: Greg Botta, Franklin Regional

Assistant coaches: Gary Gouse, Portage; Lou Cerra, Montour; Steve Devlin, Archbishop Wood; Mike Farr, Schuyllkill Haven; Garry Yonchiuk, Lebanon

Hockey

Friday's results

Class AA

Quaker Valley at Shaler (n)

Class A

Kiski Area 3, Westmont Hilltop 3 (OT)

Wrestling

Friday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 48, Montour 33

At Giant Center, Hershey

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Bethlehem Catholic 38, Kiski Area 18

Council Rock South 31, Cathedral Prep 25

Nazareth 46, Cedar Cliff 18

North Allegheny 36, Exeter Township 26

Consolations Round I

Boyertown 42, Father Judge 22

Canon-McMillan 46, DuBois 14

Central Mountain 33, Central Dauphin 26

Owen J. Roberts 45, Hazleton 27

Semifinals

Bethlehem Catholic 50, North Allegheny 23

Nazareth 45, Council Rock South 19

Consolations Round II

Canon-McMillan 42, Exeter Township 21

Cathedral Prep 42, Boyertown 22

Central Mountain 30, Cedar Cliff 21

Kiski Area 56, Owen J. Roberts 13

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Bishop McDevitt (3) 39, Chestnut Ridge 30

Line Mountain 33, Saucon Valley 26

Northern Lebanon 36, Southern Columbia 31

Reynolds 47, Huntingdon 15

Consolations Round I

Brookville 39, Harbor Creek 17

Burrell 58, Bishop McDevitt (12) 11

Saegertown 36, Freedom 33

Wyalusing Valley 53, Honesdale 12

Semifinals

Northern Lebanon 31, Bishop McDevitt (3) 30

Reynolds 46, Line Mountain 12

Consolations Round II

Brookville 25, Saucon Valley 12

Saegertown 30, Huntingdon 25

Southern Columbia 27, Burrell 15

Wyalusing Valley 30, Chestnut Ridge 27

Saturday's schedule

Class AAA

Finals, 1 p.m.

(11-1) Nazareth vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic

Round III consolations, 9 a.m.

(10-3) Saegertown vs. (9-1) Brookville; (4-1) Southern Columbia vs. (4-3) Wyalusing Valley

Round IV consolations, 11 a.m.

Consolation finals, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Finals, 1 p.m.

(10-1) Reynolds vs. (3-3) Northern Lebanon

Round III consolations, 9 a.m.

(7-2) Canon-McMillan vs. (7-1) Kiski Area; (6-1) Central Mountain vs. (10-1) Cathedral Prep

Round IV consolations, 11 a.m.

Consolation finals, 1 p.m.

Summaries

Class AAA

Semifinals

Bethlehem Catholic 50, North Allegheny 23

106: Dillon Murphy (B) p. Freddy Junko, :48.

113: Kenny Herrmann (B) d. Jacob Downing, 3-1.

120: Zach Glenn (B) p. Jiatian Qu, :36.

126: Ryan Anderson (B) p. Nick Marcenelle, 1;17.

132: Jarred Papcsy (B) t.f. Jake Hanson, 15-0 (2:57).

138: Zach Stedeford (NA) p. Colin Redinton, 3:52.

145: Jake Hinkson (NA) p. Joe Kurtz, 2:26.

152: Ryan Zeiner (B) d. Jon Hoover, 3-1.

160: Eric Hong (NA) p. Garhett Gibson, 1:16.

170: Tavion Banks (B) d. Jacob Smalley, 6-1.

182: Michael Labriola (B) won by forfeit.

*195: Jody Crouse (B) p. Benjamin Smallwood, 2:34.

220: Jake Woodley (NA) t.f. Andrew Balukas, 20-4 (5:05).

285: Niko Camacho (B) p. Derek Devine, 3:40.

Quarterfinals

Bethlehem Catholic 38, Kiski Area 18

106: Darren Miller (KA) d. Dillon Murphy, 8-5.

113: Kenny Hermann (B) p. Jared Curcio, 2:23.

120: Zach Glenn (B) d. Matt Siszka, 3-1.

126: Noah Levett (KA) d. Ryan Anderson, 7-6.

132: Luke Carty (B) d. Cam Connor, 5-2.

138: Joey Blumer (KA_ d. Jarred Papcsy, 3-1.

145: Luca Frinzi (B) d. Nick Delp, 4-3.

152: Ryan Zeiner (B) p. Collin Murray, 4:46.

160: Tavion Banks (B) won by injury default over Logan Pollick, 1:59.

*170: Vinny Romano (KA) p. Luc Mauro, 3:58.

182: Michael Labriola (B) t.f. Brad Nagy, 26-10 (5:17).

195: Jody Crouse (B) d. Danny Starr, 7-5 (OT).

220: Tom Starr (KA) d. Andrew Balukas, 6-3.

286: Niko Camacho (B) d. Isaac Reid, 3-2.

North Allegheny 36, Exeter Township 26

106: Freddy Junko (NA) m.d. Jacob Keller, 13-2.

113: Jacob Downing (NA) p. Jacob Steward, 1:02.

120: Gabe Falo (NA) d. Ryan Watts, 3-1.

126: Chris Mathews (E) d. Nick Marcenelle, 3-2.

132: Austin DiSanto (E) t.f. Will Baierl, 23-8 (2:19).

138: Zach Stedeford (NA) m.d. Justin Landis, 9-1.

145: Jake Hinkson (NA) p. Gage Moran, 3:46.

152: Jon Hoover (NA) d. Tyler Harkness, 7-0.

160: Eric Hong (NA) p. Tyler Borton, 1:41.

*170: Tyler Bagoly (E) p. Jared Kramer, :49.

182: Nolan Buck (E) d. jacob Fritisch, 5-2.

195: Dennis Karas (E) p. Benjamin Smallwood, 1:00.

220: Jake Woodley (NA) m.d. Jonathan Greenleaf, 19-9.

285: Osacr Daniels (E) d. Derek Devine, 5-2.

Consolations

Canon-McMillan 42, Exeter Township 21

106: Jacob Gardner (CM) p. Jacob Keller, 1:41.

113: Ken Hayman (CM) d. Jacob Steward, 3-1 OT.

120: Logan Macri (CM) p. Brandon Borton, :06.

126: Anthony Mastrangelo (CM) d. Chris Matthews, 6-1.

132: Austin DeSanto (ET) won by forfeit.

138: Matt Oblock (CM) p. Alex O'Neill, 3:42.

145: Tim Hritsko (CM) d. Gage Moran, 2-0.

152: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) p. Tyler Harkness, :57.

160: Tyler Borton (ET) d. Stefen Richer, 4-2.

170: Tyler Bagoly (ET) d. Blaze Kansco, 4-0.

*182: Bryan Milligan (CM) d. Nolan Buck, 2-0.

195: Dennis Karas (ET) p. Alec Hendal, 2:11.

220: Jonathan Greenleaf (ET) d. Zach Rohaley, 2-0.

285: Brendan Furman (CM) p. Oscar Daniels, 1:24.

Kiski Area 56, Owen J Roberts 13

106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Favid Forrest, 2:11.

113: Jared Curcio (KA) m.d. Eric Shanahan, 12-1.

120: Luke Resnick (OJR) d. Matt Siszka, 3-2.

126: Noah Levett (KA) t.f. Tyler McCuthen, 16-0 (3:24).

132: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Antonio Petrucelli, 2:54.

138: Cam Connor (KA) t.f. William Meredith, 15-0 (3:38).

145: Joey Blumer (KA) Ian Donahue, :48.

152: Nick Delp (KA) d. Dan Mancini, 4-2.

160: Rickey McCutchen (OJR) p. Collin Murray, 12:31.

170: Brad Nagy (KA) d. Jason Zollers, 2-1.

*182: Vinny Romano (KA) p. Griffin Gerber, 1:45.

195: Nicholas Duliakas (OJR) m.d. Danny Starr, 11-3.

220: Tom Starr (KA) p. Dylan Bauer, :20.

285: Isaac Reid (KA) p. Alejandro Acosta, :48.

Class AA

Consolations

Burrell 58, Bishop McDevitt (D12) 11

106: Trent Valochik (B) won by forfeit.

113: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Jose Nelez-Arce, :28.

*120: Trent Bechtold (B) p. Jenon Upchurch, :56.

126: Dillan Jeffrey (B) p. Jose Alecia, :43.

132: Ethan Awes (B) t.f. Dwayne Nelson, 18-3 (4:36).

138: Daniel McCarthy (B) p. Danny Galarza, 2:59.

145: Corey Christie (B) p. Eriq Pierre, :28.

152: Shaun Gates (B) t.f. Anthony Peluzzo, 22-7 (4:38).

160: Austin Mele (B) won by forfeit.

170: Tyrone Fowler (BM) d. Zach Rupert, 5-2.

182: Anthony Marra (B) p. Sean Adolph, 1:17.

195: Lawrence Richardson (BM) d. Mason Slahtovsky, 5-3.

220: Nasir Pettus (BM) t.f. Philip Coutch, 17-0 (4:59).

285: No match.

Saegertown 36, Freedom 33

106: Thomas Young (F) won by forfeit.

113: Zachary Ward (F) won by forfeit.

*120: Kenneth Kiser (S) p. Austin Alberts, :35.

126: Dawson Bartholomew (S) p. Gordon Kalamasz, 2:54.

132: Joseph Pail (F) d. Colton Beck, 5-2.

138: Chase Komara (F) d. Daytona English, 8-3.

145: Kody Komara (F) p. Dominic Steiger, :47.

152: Jude Mattocks (S) p. Brett Johnston, 2:11.

160: Zachary Posego (S) d. Dean Ward, 4-0.

170: Brent Elizon (S) p. Andrew Kalamasz, 2:27.

182: Bryson Miller (F) d. Jarrott Ruhl, 8-2.

195: Cody Mulligan (S) p. Nicholas Wolfe, :38.

220: Tyler Brooks (S) d. Randy Simmons, 3-2.

285: Evan Sweesy (F) won by forfeit.

Southern Columbia 34, Burrell 21

106: Trent Valochik (B) p. Nicholas Kuzo, :58.

113: Jaret Lane (SC) m.d. Bryan Gaul, 12-4.

120: Shane Casey (SC) d. Trent Bechtold, 6-1.

126: Sillan Jeffrey (B) p. Owyne Pursel, 2:01.

*132: Ethan Awes (B) d. Michael Minor, 4-2.

138: Shane Miller (SC) d. Daniel McCarthy, 7-5 (OT).

145: Todd Lane (SC) p. Sean Stuben, :52.

152: Corey Christie (B) d. Cade Linn, 2-0.

160: Preston Zachman (SC) d. Shaun Gates, 3-1.

170: Cal Halady (SC) d. Austin Mele, 3-1.

182: Anthony Marra (B) d. Gaige Garcia, 2-1 (TB2).

195: Anthony Scicchitano (SC) d. Mason Slahtovsky, 10-3.

220: Andrew Bell (SC) d. Philp Coutch, 3-2.

285: John Fulmer (SC) won by forfeit.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.