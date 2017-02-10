Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Penn Hills bowlers to compete at WPIBL championships

Andrew John | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 11:05 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

The Penn Hills bowling program may not have had overwhelming success as a team this season but is hoping to be well-represented during the WPIBL singles tournament in late February.

The boys team, which finished 6-4 overall in the Northeast Division, had two bowlers qualify for the individual championship last season, including junior Colin Bistarskey, who finished in 111th place.

The Indians are led by senior Shawn Edgar, who averaged 188.52 through the first nine weeks and bowled a high game of 216. Senior Daniel Cunha-Hysong averaged 174.43, with a high game of 227. Bistarskey averaged 174.43 and had a high game of 221. These Indians all look to be contenders in the WPIBL singles tournament.

Senior Noah Dipko averaged 153.23, while the fifth starting spot was split between senior DeJuan Shannon (179.07) and sophomore Mario DelleFemine (164).

After losing two of the three matches to start the season against Armstrong and Burrell, Penn Hills won back-to-back matches against St. Joseph and Hampton.

During the second half of the season, Penn Hills again defeated St. Joseph and Hampton after losing the two of three matches.

The girls team, which finished 6-4 overall in the Northeast, had two bowlers qualify for the WPIBL individual championship last season — junior Christina Marra, who finished in 52nd place and senior Maya Logan, who finished in 71st place. Marra and Logan will represent the Indians again at the WPIBL tournament.

This season, Logan led the Indians with a 170.25 average with a high game of 212. Marra had an average of 166.93 and a high of 200.

Freshman Audrey Grainy stepped up for the otherwise inexperienced girls bowling team with an average of 134.63 and high of 174, while senior Terri Shealey (119.53) and senior Taylor Slagle (85.13) rounded out the rest of the starting lineup.

The girls team collected the same wins over St. Joseph, Valley and Hampton.

The WPIBL boys singles championships will be held Feb. 22 at Sims Lanes and girls singles championships will occur Feb. 23 at Princess Lanes.

If any of the Indians are among the top 74 finishers, the Western Regional championships will be held March 10 at Princess Lanes, while the state championships will be March 17 at 222 Dutch Lanes in Ephrata.

Andrew John is freelance writer.

