North Pitt United hoping to field full girls rugby team for upcoming season

Mya Orgovan encountered rugby in-person for the first time when she went to one of her boyfriend's matches. Alex Gralia tried it out at Slippery Rock at the urging of a friend. Jesse Danka attended a men's league practice while living in Chambersburg.

The experiences left each of them hooked.

Since their various introductions to the game, they have aimed to spread the gospel of a still-unfamiliar sport. Their current efforts revolve around establishing a high school club program in the North Hills — North Pitt United — with both boys and girls teams.

Danka founded the club and serves as a coach, Gralia coaches and Orgovan plays.

They're confident that if people come watch once, they'll want to continue as they did.

“Everyone has to do everything. So everyone plays offense; everyone plays defense,” Gralia said. “Everybody carries the ball. Everybody can score.”

Genevieve Cohen, a Pine-Richland junior, liked a different aspect.

“You can't ask someone if they like tackling people,” Cohen said. “But once they try it, they'll realize they really do.”

The problem is convincing girls to attend that first time.

“I don't know how you do it,” Gralia said. “I can't incentive them with money. That's not right.”

Efforts to build a competitive boys program at the club within the past year went well, with a varsity side playing a full spring season and now preparing for a second with 14 returning players and several rookies. Numbers continue to increase. Orgovan said there were seven new boys players at a recent practice.

The same cannot be said about the formation of a girls team. Also in its second year of quasi-existence, North Pitt United's varsity girls setup has struggled to attract enough newcomers to field a full-side of 15. Currently, there are six-to-seven committed individuals, Danka said.

“We're at a number where it's very hard to try and continue,” Danka said. “This isn't just a North Pitt United issue. This is an issue across the state: trying to get girls' teams up and running.”

At present there are only two other girls high school rugby programs in the area: Moon and Kiski Valley, which draws from Apollo-Ridge, Kiski Area, Knoch, Leechburg, Saltsburg and Valley.

North Pitt team members hope size will increase in the next month, with the season beginning March 26. They have a head coach and two position-specific assistant coaches in place, along with a six-game spring schedule.

The sport's reputation for seemingly uncontrolled violence has hurt their efforts at growth the most amongst parents.

“There's so much negative attention toward what people think rugby is and what they perceive rugby to be that sometimes it even scares people away from even coming to give it a try,” said Danka, a Shaler resident.

Perception that the sport is extreme, unsanctioned violence is exaggerated, coaches said, stressing it's not football without pads. Rules and safety guidelines make sure of that.

People unfamiliar with the sport also often think rugby players need to be a certain size to succeed, which isn't true.

“It doesn't matter if you're 300 pounds and 5-foot-9 or if you're 5-foot-2 and 105 pounds soaking wet,” Danka said.

Then there are the logistical hurdles. With the ability to draw from numerous school districts — Danka said the club can field players from all schools north of the city and the girls team currently has players from Mars, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley and Pine-Richland among others — spreading word of the team is hard to do first-hand.

Danka teaches special education in a cyber-school, so he doesn't have regular interactions with potential recruits. Gralia teaches at a career and technical school, but can only talk to students about the team, not advertise in other ways, per the request of the administration.

Danka has instead tried to reach interested people through social media, creating and maintaining active Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts (@NorthPittUnited) for the organization, using them to send out digital fliers.

Cohen found out about the team as a sophomore in December 2015 when she saw a flier for it at school.

One element of these efforts on the boys' side includes scouring Hudl football highlights. Which has helped find potential athletes interested in a spring sport. Danka hasn't managed to replicate that success quite as much on the girls' side with field hockey and soccer.

Because North Pitt lacks an affiliation with the schools it depends on for team members, much of the responsibility for recruiting has fallen to girls like Orgovan, a Seneca Valley sophomore, and Cohen to convince their peers to try this sport.

Orgovan said many of the people she's targeted seem to consider it initially because it's something new and unfamiliar, but getting them to take the next step of turning up at a practice remains challenging.

“I still feel like in girls' minds that you need to be girly. You need to be in cheer or you need to be in dance or you need to be in gymnastics,” Orgovan said.

That's not a universal response, though. Orgovan has had success with girls who are already into sports and like physical activity.

“They're like, ‘That's actually pretty dope,'” Orgovan said.

While Orgovan doesn't share that belief of rugby as dangerous, she understands people who believe that. Prior to watching the sport for the first time, she did so too.

“I thought it was wild,” Orgovan said. “I thought no matter what you're going to get hurt.”

Watching a video with her boyfriend and then seeing the sport in person changed her mind. She's hoping to convert people the same way.

A common misconception about the team's training sessions, which are co-ed, is that the contact portions are as well. Orgovan fears this is where she has lost many potential recruits, even after explaining the separation.

She said she's offered to serve as someone's buddy for a practice, following them around and helping them, if that's what it's going to take to help people try it. That still hasn't been enough.

In the high schools where North Pitt United doesn't yet have girls players, coaches also lean heavily on the efforts of boys players to recruit.

Though there are 10 or 11 girls in the team's Snapchat group, Orgovan said only four girls show up consistently to practice, which makes certain parts of training very difficult.

For non-contact drills, they can mix in with the boys team. But when there's tackling involved, they either run through the drill themselves or skip it entirely, if there are too low numbers.

Danka said if numbers on the girls side stay stagnant it will very hard for the team to move forward.

“This might be the last gasp for us to try to get girls this year to make it work,” he said.

A year ago at around this time there were six girls on the team, but three had dropped off by the time the season started. Cohen trained with Moon during the season but couldn't play in games because it's a single school team. She played with a club team this past summer in that area, West Pitt United.

“I really want to play rugby,” Cohen said of the current school team situation. “But there's never enough girls.”

She and Orgovan expressed cautious optimism that the team will add enough members in order to field at least a partially full team with 10-12 people, enough so that if they play another team they can borrow a player or two and have enough to run a full game.

“If we get enough girls, we will be a force,” Orgovan said. “All of our girls have incredible drive to succeed in whatever they go into.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.