North Hills rower Walter headed to Boston University

North Hills senior Heather Walter will continue her rowing career with one of the top lightweight programs in the country.

Walter, 17, of Ross committed to Boston University for the 2017-18 season.

In just their fourth season, the Terriers took first place overall at Eastern Sprints and were runner-up to Stanford at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta last spring.

“I love the city of Boston and all of the opportunities there,” Walter said. “The coaching staff and girls on the team are incredibly talented and very welcoming.

“When I went on my official visit, it just felt right. I could definitely picture myself thriving there both academically and athletically.”

Walter will return to a city in which she had two of her biggest accomplishments.

She placed seventh in Women's Youth Fours at the 2015 Head of the Charles Regatta, the world's largest two-day rowing event, competing for the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing.

She finished ninth among lightweight junior women at the 2016 C.R.A.S.H.-B. World Indoor Rowing Championship.

Among other career highlights, Walter earned a silver medal with Shady Side Academy senior Julia Johnson in Women's Intermediate Lightweight 2- at the 2016 USRowing Club National Championships.

Walter will be the second member of her family to row for a Boston school.

Her brother, Brad, is a junior on the Northeastern men's team.

She said, though, that was not a factor in her decision.

“I really tried to focus on where I will be most happy and successful,” she said. “It just works out that we will be in the same city.”

Walter also considered Wisconsin, Louisville and Princeton.

She is undecided about a major.

Three Rivers Junior Rowing interim coach Jonathan Crist admires Walter's upbeat attitude.

“(She) finds silver linings in things,” he said, adding she is a good influence on her younger teammates.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.