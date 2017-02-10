Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Chartiers Valley's Stocker to row at Naval Academy

Karen Kadilak | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
Submitted
Chartiers Valley senior rower Garrett Stocker plans to compete at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Submitted
Chartiers Valley senior rower Garrett Stocker figures to gain two teams at the U.S. Naval Academy.

One on which he will compete and a larger one that will prepare him to defend the nation.

Stocker of Scott has committed to the Mids men's heavyweight crew for the 2017-18 season.

Stocker's victory in the High School Mixed 6-person Relay at the Pittsburgh Indoor Rowing Championship meet Jan. 28 at the Kingsley Association in the East End was right up his alley.

He and five teammates from Three Rivers Junior Rowing on Washington's Landing each rowed 500 meters on an ergometer in a total time of 9 minutes, 38.9 seconds.

Bethel Park senior Wyatt Hathaway, Avonworth senior Nathaniel Walko, Quaker Valley senior Anna Farnan, Avonworth sophomore Julia Casey and Quaker Valley freshman Claire Grubb also were in the relay.

Competing alone, Stocker did 2,000 meters in 6:27.9 and earned a silver medal in the High School Senior Boys final.

Stocker said he would have liked winning individually, but, “at the end of the day,” contributing to the relay was more satisfying.

At Navy, Stocker will join a crew that placed ninth overall at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta last spring. The Mids varsity eight ranked 10th nationally.

He is considering studying computer science and engineering and going into cyber warfare.

Three Rivers Junior Rowing interim coach Jonathan Crist said Stocker, a former Sewickley Academy student, has determination and grit that are especially inspiring to underclassmen on the team.

Stocker, who is about 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, also has excelled outdoors.

He and Hathaway were first in the men's U19 2- Grand Final at the USRowing Club National Championships last summer.

At 2015 club nationals, Stocker was part of a boat from the USRowing Junior High Performance Camp that won in men's U17 4+.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

