AK Valley high school notebook: Hiring Springdale football coach expected to be on school board agenda

It appears Springdale soon will have its next football coach.

The Allegheny Valley school board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday night, and hiring a football coach is expected to be on the agenda. The new hire will replace Dave Leasure, who resigned in November.

Leasure compiled a record of 31-22 in five seasons, leading Springdale to four WPIAL Class A playoff appearances. The Dynamos advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals last season, winning a first-round thriller over Carmichaels before losing to Jeannette in the quarterfinals.

Springdale is the most recent Alle-Kiski Valley football team to win a WPIAL championship, earning the Class A crown in 2003.

Gannon honors local athletes

Two Alle-Kiski Valley graduates received honors when Gannon inducted wrestler Doug Joseph (Kiski Area) and softball player Jackie Mozga (Leechburg) into its athletic hall of fame.

Joseph holds the distinction of the only individual national champion in Gannon history. He won the 197-pound weight class at the 2001 NCAA Division II championships. He also wrestled at Duquesne and Syracuse and qualified twice for the NCAA Division I championships before transferring to Gannon, where he finished 40-9 and twice qualified for the Division II championships.

At Kiski Area, Joseph finished with 114 career victories and finished as the PIAA runner-up in his 1993 senior season. He founded the Pride Wrestling Club in 2005.

Mozga finished 65-20 in her Gannon career, ranking first in school history with a .765 winning percentage. She also is second in the Golden Knights' record books in wins and earned-run average (1.50), third in strikeouts (489) and fourth in innings pitched (570). She won 21 games in her 1999 senior season.

A '95 Leechburg graduate, Mozga led the Blue Devils to the PIAA Class AA championship in 1995 — their third crown in five seasons. She played for the Italian national team after college, becoming an Italian Cup champion and European champion and received the Silver Medal for Athletic Merit from the Italian National Olympic Committee.

Gannon inducted another player with local ties: Knoch's Amanda (Sharbaugh) Spaeder, who graduated in 2012 as the Golden Knights' all-time leader in goals (51) and points (124). Sharbaugh scored more than 100 goals in her Knoch career and later became an assistant for the girls team.

Justice for all

Justice Evans' senior football season included a WPIAL championship, PIAA runner-up finish and Division II scholarship, and it will end with an appearance in Pennsylvania's most prestigious all-star game.

Evans, a Vandergrift native and former Kiski Area player who plays for Central Catholic, was selected to the annual Big 33 Football Classic, scheduled for May 29 in Hershey. A team of Pennsylvania players will take on a team from Maryland.

Central Catholic, which won the Class 6A WPIAL title, landed five players on the Pennsylvania roster. Evans, an IUP recruit, led the Vikings in receiving with 38 catches for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added three scores on punt returns and two on rushes.

Super bowling

Burrell bowling is sending its boys and girls teams to the WPIBL championships.

The boys championships is Wednesday at Nesbits Lanes in Plum, and the girls championship is Thursday at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg.

Both teams are 7-2 and qualified by finishing second in the Northeast Section behind Armstrong.

The boys roster is Brendan Flanagan, Colin Flanagan, Tyler Merrick, Matt Bielata, Lee Walker and Jonathan Schueler. The girls are Ashley Smith, Shannon Ryan, Cassie Beattie, Aimee Zydonik and Brittany McDade

Bielata had the highest average in the Northeast division at 223.26, eight pins better than Valley's Gianni Emricko, and Zydonik has the highest average in the girls division — also eight pins ahead of her closest competitor, Armstrong's Olivia Emmonds.

Burrell's Brendan Flanagan, Colin Flanagan, Merrick, and Bielata qualified for the boys singles championship, which is Feb. 22 at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls. Smith, Ryan, Beattie, Meyer and Zydonik qualified for the girls singles championship, Feb. 23 at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

Freelance writer Jerin Steele contributed. Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.