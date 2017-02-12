Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Stewart: No RBIs and a raise? Ya gotta be kidding

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 11:57 p.m.

This just in from the Ya Gotta Be Kiddin' Me Department:

• Baltimore Orioles backup catcher Caleb Joseph was up for salary arbitration last week. He played 49 games last season. He had 132 at-bats and amassed a staggering 23 hits, good for a .174 average. He spent the entire season under the Mendoza Line. He struck out 28 times. He did not drive in a run all season.

With those glittering stats, he felt he deserved a raise from $523,000 to $1 million. The Orioles countered with an offer of $700,000. The arbitrator agreed with the Orioles. Just imagine how much Joseph could have received if he would have, ya know, driven in a run.

• For the first time in its 141-year history, cats will be shown at Westminster Dog Show. No word on if indignant dog owners will build a wall to keep the cats out.

• There is now a Dance Moms video game. I kid you not.

• The basketball refereeing season is winding down, and it's been a pretty calm one for me so far. But, now the traveling league tournaments and rec league playoffs are starting and with it comes the emergence of sports parents and coaches from the dark side.

Here's a handy guide to see if you are one of those crazies:

• You believe your child was fouled during pre-game warmups.

• You believe breathing on your child during a game is an intentional foul.

• You notice people sitting near you abruptly changed their seats.

• You bring a list of things to yell at the ref.

• You believe your child will play professionally and make people forget about Michael Jordan.

• You ground your child if he doesn't bring home a trophy.

• Your child often argues with the coach and the refs (following your lead, of course).

• When your child's team loses, you immediately blame the coaches and referees.

• You spend more time coaching from the stands than the coach does from the bench.

• You take pride in never having missed a call in your unofficial role as an idiotic bleacher ref.

• You often argue with the coaches, official, other parents, the concession stand volunteers and the team mascot.

• If your child's team loses, you spend hours analyzing what could have changed the outcome.

• You accuse the opposing fourth-grade team of being on steroids.

I am prepared to encounter many of the above type of parents in the near future. If you get a chance, light a votive candle for me. I have not had to insert my earplugs this season. I expect they'll get a workout in the next few weeks. If you are one of the crazies, remember I do not suffer fools silently.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

