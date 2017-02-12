Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Kelly helps lift Fox Chapel past Plum

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 11:57 p.m.
Submitted
Fox Chapel sophomore guard Ben Kelly averages 11 points.

Ben Kelly, a 6-foot-2 sophomore shooting and point guard on the Fox Chapel basketball team, has given the team another scoring option besides Carson Cohen, Jake Livingston and Michael Snowball. He scored 18 points Friday against Plum to help the team erase a 10-point fourth quarter deficit and win in overtime. He is averaging 11 points.

“Ben carried us early and late with his scoring in the Plum game,” FC Coach Zach Skrinjar said. “He has been playing really well and has been a key for us this year. I'm really proud of how he is maturing as a basketball player.”

He's been playing basketball since he was 8 and wants to continue in college.

Do you like watching the NBA or college basketball better?

College. It's more competitive, and there's more defense.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you pick?

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Gregg Popovich. I think he's a great coach.

Who is your favorite basketball player of all time?

Derrick Rose. He's a one-of-a-kind player.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Le'veon Bell. I think he's the best running back in the NFL.

What's your favorite fast food joint?

Chick-Fil-A.

How late do you sleep in on the weekends?

When I don't have practice, I'll sleep till 10 or 11 a.m.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Milk, yogurt and strawberries.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Hang out with my friends and play video games.

Would you rather make a sweet pass, a dunk or a buzzer-beater?

Since I can't dunk yet, I'll go with a buzzer-beater. I've had a couple but none this year. Maybe I'll get one in the playoffs.

What is your favorite TV show?

“The Office.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

A bowl of Captain Crunch, a steak and some vanilla ice cream.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Ice cream. I eat some every night.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Not really. I'm not picky.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“Dodgeball.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Damien Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Who would be your dream date?

Selena Gomez.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Used to play the trombone.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

