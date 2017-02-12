Herald roundup: Shady Side boys finish 9-1 in Section 3-3A

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fresh off of a section-clinching win over Burrell, Shady Side Academy boys basketball continued to roll with a 55-50 win at Steel Valley on Feb. 6. The Indians trailed 34-29 after three quarters but outscored the Ironmen 26-16 in the final quarter. Etai Groff, who scored his 1,000th point in the Burrell win, led all scorers with 31 points. SSA improved to 16-5 and finished with a 9-1 mark in Section 3-3A.

“We've been playing very well lately,” SSA coach David Vadnais said. “We're peaking at the right time, and we're looking forward to continue playing strong in the playoffs.”

Girls basketball

Fox Chapel fell to visiting Latrobe on Feb. 6, 57-53. Kate Carnevale led FC with 15 points. The Indians lost to West Allegheny in a nonsection game Feb. 9, 53-52. Claudia Guerrieri and Bryanna Urso each scored 12 points for the Foxes, who dropped to 8-13 overall and 2-8 in section play.

•Shady Side Academy hosted Steel Valley in a Section 3-3A contest Feb. 9. The Indians jumped out to an 18-9 lead after one quarter and posted a 41-31 win to improve to 4-8 in the section and 6-15 overall. Caroline Benec led all scorers with 15 points.

Swimming

Shady Side Academy posted a sweep of Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic on Feb. 6 as the girls (8-2, 3-0) won 95-66 and the boys (5-5, 3-1) posted a 74-51 victory.

Girls winners were the 200 medley relay team of Ashley Azzarello, Meredith Cummings, Heather Grune and Maya Groff, Lindsay Grune (200 IM), Jeanne Lauer (200 free), Cummings (100 butterfly), Azzarello (100 free, 100 backstroke) and the 200 free relay team of Cummings, Lindsay Grune, Heather Grune and Lauer.

Posting wins for the boys were Ethan Forgas (200 free), William Lu (200 IM), Zac Coughlin (100 butterfly), Will Engel (500 free), Adrian Beckford (100 free), the 200 medley relay team of Coughlin, Engel, Lu and Gannon Leech and the 400 free relay team of Engel, Nick Lauer, Andrew Meyers and Sevryn Napora.

The Indians posted a sweep of Highlands on Dec. 10 with the girls winning 83-81 and the boys winning 75-60. Girls winners were Lauer (50 free), Ashley Azzarello (100 butterfly), Allie Azzarello (500 free), Lindsay Grune (100 backstroke) and the 200 free relay team of Ashley Azzarello, Heather Grune, Groff and Cummings.

Boys winners were Coughlin (200 IM, 500 free), Lauer (200 free), Gannon Leech (50 free, 100 free) and the 200 medley relay team of Coughlin, Forgas, Napora and Beckford.

•The Fox Chapel swim team hosted Franklin Regional on Dec. 10 and it was a record-setting night. Sophomore Jonah Cagley scored a new team record in diving with a score of 327.50, while junior Joslyn Filo set new team and pool records in the 50 free with a time of 23.75 and also in the 100 fly with a time of 56.67.

The girls won 106-78 while the boys fell 104.5-75.

“The performance of the girls in this meet really surpassed my expectations,” FC coach Dan Taylor said. “Their hard work all year is coming together at the end of the season and will prepare them well for WPIALs.”

The team also registered more WPIAL qualifiers in senior Maia Pauley (200 free), senior Megan Weise (200 free), sophomore Annika Urban (500 free), sophomore Maria Luciana (50 free), freshman Grace Gackenbach (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Nathaniel Roe (100 free) and Colin Hackwelder (500 free).

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.