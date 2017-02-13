Quaker Valley bowlers cap season at MAC tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With nothing to lose, the Quaker Valley boys and girls bowling teams took a carefree approach to the Midwestern Athletic Conference championship tournament Saturday.

In their last matches of the season, the Quakers boys came in ninth and the girls sixth. Twelve schools competed.

The boys had a high series of 2,482. The girls posted a 1,746. Sophomore Jaycob Meanor led the boys with high game of 200, and sophomore Leighanna Palmer (204) paced the girls.

Blackhawk and Moon were boys and girls champions with high series of 2,894 and 2,368, respectively.

“MACs are fun for the bowlers in a tournament setting, seeing teams they (haven't) bowled against before,” Quakers boys and girls coach Greg Vecchi said.

“(There were) a lot of kids doing the same thing we did,” senior Claire Rengers said.

The Quakers boys (4-6) and girls (3-7) failed to make the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League playoffs.

Senior Joey Hess enjoyed rolling for the boys.

“I had fun,” he said. “We all had fun.”

Rengers liked competing for the girls.

“My best friends are on the bowling team,” she said. “I consider them my sisters.”

Quaker Valley last reached the WPIBL playoffs in 2014, when the boys qualified for the third straight year.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.