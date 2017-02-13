Penn-Trafford rifle team closes season of growth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford rifle coach Diana Long knew her five entrants in the WPIAL individual rifle championships could perform well. But she also knew the opposite could happen.

“We've had kind of an up-down season,” Long said. “Some of the shooters that had done well the year before had off-moments at different times.”

A strong end to the 2015-16 season, with multiple people shooting 100s, didn't carry over to this year.

“They come back into it, and of course they've changed. Their bodies have changed. Some of them are still growing,” said Long, who is a shooting instructor at a range in Murrysville. “Surprisingly, all of that helps contribute to you then when you're shooting on the mats.”

Given this inconsistency, Long didn't want to put any additional pressure on the shooters.

“I know we're competing against other teams,” Long said. “But you're the only one you're competing against.”

Last week at Dormont-Mt.Lebanon Sportsmen's Club in Canonsburg, the Warriors' highest finisher in the 79-person field was Tyler Shurina, who was 39th. Rachel Mills followed at 53rd, with Hunter Greyno 59th, Kelsey Morgan 61st and Sammy Smith 74th. Penn-Trafford didn't qualify for Tuesday's WPIAL team championships.

Many of the more experienced and steady participants in the third-year program, in its second season of regular-season competition, graduated after its first two years. Nick Yackovich placed 12th as a senior in 2014-15. Matt Lovre, a senior in 2015-16, placed sixth at WPIALs that season. Another senior, Kaitlin Korinek, placed 28th as the team's second-highest finisher.

“A lot of it is a head game,” Long said. “Some are able to mentally prepare and get on the line and do what they know what they have to do. Some of them, they let their nerves get the better of them. They let little things throw them off, and they don't do as well as they should.”

Long stressed she remains proud of her shooters. She said in the aftermath of the competition Thursday evening, all five did a good job keeping their results in perspective — as they have all season.

She also remained positive, citing the program's growth in its short existence: In its debut season, 14 people were on the team. Last year there were more than 20, and 32 participated this season.

The program faces logistical obstacles to improvement. Unlike many WPIAL schools, Penn-Trafford doesn't have a range on school property, and Long doesn't teach or work at the school, meaning team members only practice one or two days a week during the season.

Five shooters will graduate from this year's team.

Still, Long is hopeful the squad will get better and someday become a championship contender.

“They don't let their scores get them down to a point where it's just like, ‘Oh, well, maybe this sport isn't for me.' Or, ‘I'll never be that good,' ” Long said. “They take it in stride.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.