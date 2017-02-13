Fiumara, Monroe pace Baldwin boys offensively

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Did you know?

• Baldwin junior Nick Fiumara poured in 27 points last week in a 68-67 section loss in overtime at Canon-McMillan?

Fiumara, a 6-foot guard, was complemented offensively by 5-10 junior guard Jake Monroe, who had a season-high 16 points.

Fiumara's top offensive game this season was a 34-point explosion against North Hills.

The Highlanders have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs as the third-place team in Section 2 in Class 6A.

“We talked as a team about finishing the season strong and continuing to get better every day,” coach Joe Urmann said.

“Our players are hungry to compete in the playoffs. It will be the first time for a lot of them. We aren't getting a whole lot of respect so we have nothing to lose.”

• The Baldwin boys basketball team has qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

The Highlanders lost to North Hills, 65-58, in the first round last year to end up 16-7 overall. North Hills finished as the WPIAL Class AAAA runner-up.

• The Baldwin girls basketball team ended up in fifth place in Section 3 this season.

The Highlanders missed qualifying for the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs by one game.

“This season has had its ups and downs,” coach Nikki Presto said. “We began the year 5-2, including a win over No. 2 Penn Hills. Our section was tough this season, and we found ourselves in countless battles versus Peters Township and Mt. Lebanon. Unfortunately, we were a game short of securing a playoff berth.

“I never had to question our effort or hustle throughout the season. We battled every quarter, and sometimes that is not reflected on the final scoreboard. I am proud of my players' efforts and their commitment to each other to improve and compete daily.”

• Nine members of the Brentwood girls basketball team are three-sport athletes.

They are seniors Molly Huffman (volleyball, track), Emma Betz (volleyball, track) and Hannah Livingston (volleyball, softball); juniors Marie Stofesky (cross country, track) and Brittany Stewart (volleyball, softball); sophomores Anna Betz (volleyball, track), Natalie Murrio (volleyball, track) and Abby Wolf (volleyball, softball); and freshman Jayden Schwartz (volleyball, softball).

Also, sophomore Brooke McQuillen competes in basketball, volleyball and cheerleading.

Five other girls on the Brentwood basketball team are dual-sport athletes — senior Stephanie Thomas (softball), junior Morgan Dryburgh (volleyball), junior Taylor Kortler (softball), sophomore Rebecca Dirling (track) and freshman Maddi Travis (track).

• Anna Betz, a 5-7 guard, drained four 3-pointers last week in Brentwood's 60-47 section loss to Leechburg.

Murrio also hit three 3-pointers, and Stewart had one 3.

• Both basketball teams at Seton-La Salle qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

• Thomas Jefferson seniors Charles Johnson (100 freestyle) and Sam Organist (50 freestyle) have posted qualifying times for the WPIAL swimming championships.

The Jaguars 200- and 400-freestyle relay units also have qualified. The TJ relayers consist of Johnson, Organist, juniors Nick Majetic and Eddie George, and sophomore Noah Georgulis.

• The Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor championships will take place Saturday (Feb. 18) at Edinboro.

• Baldwin senior Amanda Shiflet took first place in the high jump Saturday at a Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor meet at Edinboro.

Four other Baldwin girls were medalists — junior Alina Stahl (60 meters, 200 meters), sophomore Macy Hale (3,000 meters), and seniors Amber Yauch (triple jump) and Jasmine Wicks (shot put).

Three Baldwin boys turned in medal-worthy performances — sophomore Brandon O'Malley (long jump, 400), and seniors Casey Conboy (3,000) and Zach Dunn (shot put).

• Brandon Romain has been hired as tennis coach at Baldwin.

• The Brentwood High Athletic Boosters 200 Club “Meet Me in Paris” fundraising event will be held March 4 at South Hills Country Club. The event will include dinner, a Chinese auction, casino tables, music, an open bar and a chance to win $3,000 and other prizes.

For questions or more information, call Cindy Bauer at 412-855-0441 or Jess Nulph at 724-664-4907.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.