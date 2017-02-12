A-K Valley sports lookahead: Week of Feb. 13, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MONDAY

WPIAL realignment in boys basketball led to Deer Lakes and Burrell landing in different classifications this season, but the playoff-bound Lancers (11-10) and Bucs (8-13) made sure to continue the series they had the past two years as section foes. A 7:30 p.m. matchup at Deer Lakes will serve as a postseason tune-up for the Class 3A Bucs and Class 4A Lancers, each of whom missed the playoffs in 2015 and '16 while competing with the deeper rosters of Hampton, Mars, Highlands and Knoch. Burrell won its last four meetings with the Lancers.

• To prep for its first playoff appearance since 2011, Valley boys basketball (11-10) will visit Plum (9-11) for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

TUESDAY

WPIAL officials will unveil the boys and girls basketball playoff brackets shortly after 7 p.m. Debate about which teams deserved their seeds and which were snubbed almost certainly will ensue. Local qualifiers include Burrell (8-13), Deer Lakes (11-10), Freeport (15-7), Highlands (12-9), Kiski Area (10-10), Leechburg (9-10), St. Joseph (12-9) and Valley (11-10) on the boys side and Burrell (9-13), Deer Lakes (9-12), Freeport (13-9), Leechburg (13-9) and St. Joseph (15-7) on the girls side.

• Local sports fans in search of a game might need to travel to Johnstown's Cambria County War Memorial, where Freeport hockey (8-8) will square off with Westmont Hilltop at 6 p.m. in PIHL Class A action.

WEDNESDAY

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League will hold the first of two days of team championships. Boys teams, including Burrell, will compete at Nesbit's Lanes in Plum. The Bucs finished second in the WPIBL's Northeast section to advance.

THURSDAY

WPIBL team championships continue with the girls competition at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg. Burrell's girls qualified. Like the boys team, the Bucs girls also took second in the Northeast section.

• The WPIAL indicated it also might schedule preliminary and first-round basketball games Thursday.

FRIDAY

Pursuit of individual wrestling titles begins for WPIAL Class AA grapplers with section tournaments at 4 p.m. at Canon-McMillan High School. Burrell, Riverview and Valley are in the Section 3 tournament. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to Saturday's WPIAL individual championships.

• WPIAL medals also are attainable for gymnastics teams at Moon High School. The team championships begin at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wrestlers who advance from Friday's section tournaments will compete in the WPIAL Class AA individual championships, which start at 11 a.m. at Canon-McMillan High School. The top seven placewinners in each weight class advance to the Southwest Regional tournament, which is Feb. 24-25 at IUP's Kovalchick Center.

• Individual gymnastics championships are up for grabs at Moon High School, where the events begin at 10 a.m.

WEEK IN REVIEW

• Court report, part one: Dara Zelonka finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds Wednesday in Kiski Area's 60-18 win over Clairton, which snapped a 14-game skid for the Cavaliers.

• Court report, part two: Valley's Deonte Ross scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings rally past Deer Lakes, 53-51, on Tuesday. With the victory, Valley locked up its first non-losing season since 2011.

• Mat matters: Burrell 132-pounder Ethan Awes won all three of his bouts during the Bucs' time in the PIAA Class AA team tournament. Burrell finished 1-2 as a team. Awes delivered two decisions and a technical fall.

• Icy hot: Kiski Area's Austin LaPiana tallied a pair of goals in the Cavaliers' 3-3 tie with Westmont Hilltop on Friday. The tie ended Kiski Area's four-game losing streak.