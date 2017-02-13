Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Kiski Area's LaPiana registers 5 points in PIHL victory

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 10:51 p.m.

Kiski Area hoped to close the PIHL regular season on a high note, and the Cavaliers' leading scorer helped them do just that.

Austin LaPiana scored a hat trick and added two assists, leading Kiski Area to a 6-3 victory Monday over Norwin at Center Ice Arena that halted a five-game winless streak.

LaPiana finished the regular season with 30 goals. Connor Steuernagel, Jonathan Hartill and Nicholas Wallace all had one goal for the Cavaliers (11-6-1). Evan Cooper had three assists, and Ryan Hastings recorded a pair of assists. The Cavaliers have three weeks off before the playoffs start March 6.

Boys basketball

St. Joseph 81, Riverview 73 — Jack Farrell and Matt Arvay each scored 21 points to help St. Joseph overcome Riverview on another record-breaking night for Raiders guard Nico Sero. Daniel Fábregas added 19 points for the playoff-bound Spartans (13-9). Sero, who became Riverview's all-time leading scorer last week, scored a school-record 42 points. Dorian Rodriquez chipped in 10 points for the Raiders (5-17).

Springdale 59, Avella 56 — Sammy Carey scored 21 points as Springdale won in nonsection play. Michael Zolnierczyk added 16 points for Springdale (10-9).

Plum 44, Valley 43 — Valley (11-11) held Plum to one point in the first quarter, led by four after three, but it was outscored 14-9 in the fourth in a nonsection loss. Nyjewel Carter had 14 points for the Vikings, and Deonte Ross scored 11. Adam Mahr scored a game-high 20 points for Plum (10-11), which won the final game of coach Ron Richards' 23-year tenure. He won more than 300 games at Plum.

Girls basketball

Avella 49, Springdale 18 — Becca Selzer scored nine points for Springdale (0-17), which concluded its season with a nonsection loss to playoff-bound Avella (11-11).

