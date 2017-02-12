Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Greensburg Salem girls bowlers taking aim at WPIBL championships

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 10:06 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Heading into this season, Greensburg Salem bowling coach Keith Strum knew his girls team was going to possess a rare blend of talent and experience in their four senior leaders. Still, that didn't quell all of his concerns about how his starting five would round out.

It was already a given that the girls team would be headlined by Rachel Heater, who finished first in total pins in last year's WPIBL singles championships. The Golden Lions also feature top-50 finishers in seniors Gianna Brant (174.28), Kyra Strum (167.63) and Erin Kelly (166.19).

While the top-level senior talent was there, Strum was still searching for an answer in that fifth spot in the rotation.

His search was called off once Mattie Mae White hit the lanes for his squad.

“We knew going into this year that we've always had 3-4 strong girls on the team, but we'd never had that fifth girl that could put us over the top. Then, this year, we had a freshman step up for us,” Strum said.

“Mattie Mae White has come along and she's actually our top bowler this year.”

In White (181.14) and Heater (180.61), the Golden Lions have two of the top rollers in the WPIBL. They helped lead the team to a 10-1 record in the regular season, in addition to a third-place ranking in total pins across the league.

To make this season even more special, the Greensburg Salem girls defeated rival Hempfield for the first time since 2008. In the section standings, however, Hempfield managed to grab first place thanks to a tiebreaker. Still, Strum is excited to see how his girls team will perform Thursday at the WPIBL team championships at Hillview Lanes.

“With the talent these girls have, I just want to see what they can do,” Strum said. “If they keep their head in it, I think they have a real good shot at actually winning it all this year. Either way, I wouldn't want to coach any other team. I'm already so proud of them.”

The boys team for Greensburg Salem did not make the playoffs after finishing 5-5, but the young group did do a lot of growing up this season, according to their coach.

Sophomore Nick Weimer (184.82) finished as the boys top bowler and absorbed more leadership responsibilities along the way. Juniors Jared Grim (167.68) and Gaige Terris (154.93) also performed well, while freshman Owen Eidemiller (146.86) showed flashes of skill throughout the season. All four should have a chance to bring home a solid finish at the singles championships Feb. 22 at Sims Lanes.

The WPIAL boys team championships are Wednesday at Nesbit's Lanes.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

