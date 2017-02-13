Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Hoydick, Hoffman honored at Baldwin senior rec night

Ray Fisher | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

It was a night two senior members of the Baldwin gymnastics team won't soon forget.

Jordan Hoydick and Lexi Hoffman were lauded last week in a tearful senior recognition ceremony held before Baldwin's home meet at Premier Gym.

“What a night senior rec was; we had a full house,” said Jodi Cummings, who coaches the Baldwin and Thomas Jefferson gymnastics teams. “It is such a special night to celebrate the senior kids that have worked so hard in their sport.”

Hoydick registered season-high scores on the balance beam (9.3) and floor exercise (9.2).

Hoffman posted an 8.0 score on the vault event.

“Mackenzie Sendro also stuck her beam routine and scored a season-high 8.7,” Cummings said.

Other leading scores for Baldwin were attained by Haili Cordell, with an 8.55 on the floor and 8.4 on the beam; and Hanna Kalwarski, with an 8.55 on the floor.

Sendro and Cordell are sophomores. Kalwarski is a junior.

Baldwin racked up a season-high team score of 135.15, as did Thomas Jefferson with a 145.3-point total.

TJ's individual highlights were attained by freshmen Natalie Galioto (9.45 on floor, 9.4 on bars), Demi Kondos (9.4 on floor, 9.3 on bars) and Natalie Moore (9.35 on vault, 9.2 on beam); and sophomores Courtney Kelley (9.2 on floor) and Angelina Gambino (8.5 on floor).

“I have high hopes for both teams at WPIALs and states,” Cummings said.

“We are practicing hard the next two weeks. It's very important for all of our gymnasts to be consistent on all four events, but our focus will be on the balance beam.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

