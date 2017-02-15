Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Tribune-Review Athletes of the week: Southmoreland's Tommy Pisula, Derry's Lauren Felix

Andrew John | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
Southmoreland's Tommy Pisula
Derry's Lauren Felix

Tommy Pisula

School: Southmoreland

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Pisula, who averaged 18.8 points this season, scored 20 to surpass 1,000 points for his career as No. 4 Southmoreland (18-4, 10-2) earned a 86-49 win over Charleroi in Section 4-3A action Feb. 10.

“It is something so special with being out all last year with the knee injury,” Pisula said. “It happened on senior night, too. It's all humbling.”

What are your college plans for next year?

Right now, I think I'm going to Mt. Aloysius to play basketball and major pharmacy. I really like the coaching staff. It's not too big for me. I like the small schools like Southmoreland.

How big was it to finish the season on a three-game winning streak?

We should have won the Monessen game. We hope to keep the momentum going. I don't think we had a bad loss yet. I wish we had those two games against Canon-Mac and Monessen.

How tough was the one-point loss to Monessen?

I thought we had that one with our point guard on the line with seven seconds left. Brandon had to sit with four fouls. The kid hit a lucky shot.

What did you learn from sitting out last season from tearing your ACL?

This year, I appreciate that everything can be taken away from you at any time. I now play any game like it will get taken away from you. I didn't like sitting on the bench all year, and I'm glad I could get past it.

Who is your favorite superhero?

Batman. He's the coolest. His vehicle is so nice.

Lauren Felix

School: Derry

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Felix, who averaged 12.7 points this season, hit a school-record eight 3-pointers and had 26 points as Derry (7-14, 2-12) defeated Yough, 67-25, in Section 3-4A action Feb. 10. Earlier in the week, Felix scored 14 points in a 55-53 loss to Elizabeth Forward on Feb. 6. “It's pretty cool. I didn't think I could score eight 3-pointers in game. I have been working on my 3-point shot since my sophomore year,” Felix said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I'm going to WCCC and go there undecided. I will play basketball up there and decide what I want to do.

What is your favorite memory of your high school career?

Winning the section last year and growing with my team. We have been playing together since the second grade. My senior year wasn't the greatest, but I'm not disappointed.

What do you want to be remembered for as you graduate?

My hard work. I put a lot of hard work into basketball. I went to all the open gyms and put in a lot of work.

What is your favorite television show?

Grey's Anatomy. There are so many seasons, and I think it's very interesting.

If you were able to meet anyone in history, who would it be?

George Washington. I would like to go back in time to see how things were like back then.

— Andrew John

