Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Moon's Nick Castelveter, Chartiers-Houston's Alexa Williamson

Nick Castelveter

School: Moon

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Castelveter scored 32 points in a win over Highlands on Saturday, in addition to 22 against Montour on Friday and 14 over West Allegheny. Castelveter helped lead the Tigers to a share of the Section 2-5A title, along with the No. 2 seed in the postseason. Moon will face the winner of Trinity and Franklin Regional in the quarterfinals.

What did it feel like to earn a share of the title in one of the WPIAL's toughest sections?

Overall, it's just a blessing. We did it with all guys on the bench, all the guys playing; it took the whole team, the sacrifices we made throughout the year. Every second we put into this, from the summer until now, we did everything we could to get our goal, which was to get the section first. Our goal is to get all three (section, WPIAL and state titles), but to get our first goal achieved, it's truly a blessing.

Was it even more special after finishing last in the section each of the last two years?

100 percent, because clearly with the last few years we've had … it's been a struggle to deal with, but to face the adversity we faced and to be able to see where we are now, it makes it even more special.

How do you feel your team is playing entering the playoffs?

As a team, I think we're peaking just at the right time. I think especially because of us being a younger team with half of our team being sophomores, they're kind of learning as they go. But they've been picking it up quickly. And as seniors like me, Jarrod (Simmons), Max Hurley, Evan Papst, Andrew Buckley, we've been kind of just telling them that it's going to be a learning process, but we're going to have to learn from mistakes quickly and move on. They've done excellently, and we've been definitely peaking at the right time.

How would you describe your playing style?

I would definitely say this year being the 2-guard, they want me to kind of stay confident, have a short conscious, just be able to, if I miss one shot, got to keep shooting them. With Jarrod Simmons back too, one of my great friends, always look inside. I want it to be an in-out game, so if I can get him a look inside first, they're going to start double-teaming him, but when it comes out to me, fire away. I just have to stay confident and lead my team in the way I can and just keep shooting.

What's your favorite class?

Civics, because I come from a military family, and I kind of just like learning about all the history and the way America works because it's such a great country.

Alexa Williamson

School: Chartiers-Houston

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Williamson scored 22 points in a win over Fort Cherry on Thursday while also scoring 29 on Monday against New Brighton. Averaging over 22 points, Williamson has registered two triple-doubles this year and led the Buccaneers to a Section 1-2A title with a perfect 14-0 record. Chartiers-Houston is the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs and awaits the winner of Leechburg and Burgettstown.

What's led to all of your success this year?

Just having a positive mindset about how every game is going to go.

No one has come within 10 points of your team since December. How has your team been preparing for the close games that the playoffs will hold?

We will split each other up in practice and play against each other, and we have pretty competitive practices and we push each other a lot in practice, so that's preparing us pretty well.

What was the rehab process like after injuring your ACL last year?

It was a very long process, a lot of rehab and just working out. I feel like I'm back (now) to how I was before.

How did you get started playing basketball?

Just everyone telling me I should try it, because when I was younger I did not want to play basketball at all. I don't remember who, but someone convinced me to try it, and when I did I liked it.

What's your favorite class?

American cultures 3. It's just fun, we learn about different things, like the 80s, 90s and stuff like that. It's just fun.