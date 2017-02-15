Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Hempfield boys place 2nd at WPIBL tournament
Bill Hartlep | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 8:33 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

For the second straight season, Hempfield's boys bowlers found themselves in the finals of the WPIBL tournament Wednesday evening.

The Spartans, however, fell short of defending their title after falling to Armstrong, 2-0, at Nesbits Lanes in Plum.

“They were real close games,” Hempfield coach Rick Gockel said of the Baker-style finals, in which each of the team's five bowlers throws two frames.

Hempfield, which won the Southeast Division with a 9-1 record, reached the finals as the No. 1 seed following the three-game pool round. The Spartans compiled 2,620 pins, ahead of Armstrong (2,614) and Franklin Regional (2,555).

Armstrong defeated Franklin Regional, 2-0, in the semifinal round.

Leading Hempfield during the pool round were Josh Bittner (153, 158, 224); Brady Stiffler (179, 215, 168); Jerome Konieczka (211, 210, 157); Ethan Hayden (153, 170, 173); Josh Marks (131, 187); and Luke Vukovich (131).

“I thought they bowled fantastic,” Gockel said. “We are very proud of all them.”

Franklin Regional, which won the East Division with an 8-0 record, was led Jake Stoken (574 series), Alex Smith (538), Kyle Wilkinson (492), Jack Strobel (481) and Preston Hill (156, 134) and Cruz Fink (180).

Wednesday's boys tournament also featured Canon-McMillan (2,528), Plum (2,515), Norwin (2,504), Beaver Falls (2,487), Butler (2,470), North Hills (2,404), Moon (2,392), Montour (2,300), Burrell (2,298), Hopewell (2,286), Chartiers Valley (2,261), McKeesport (2,232), North Allegheny (2,217), Baldwin (2,188) and East Allegheny (2,140).

The WPIBL girls team tournament will be held Thursday at Hillview Lanes.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.

