Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 13, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:21 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Avonworth 80, Fort Cherry 54

Butler 54, Armstrong 44

California 52, West Greene 37

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 75, Monessen 72 (2OT)

Central Catholic 81, Fox Chapel 59

Central Valley 59, Bethel Park 45

Chartiers Valley 76, South Fayette 65

Deer Lakes 58, Burrell 50

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Shady Side Academy 50

Greensburg Salem 61, Derry 53

Latrobe 86, Kennedy Catholic 76

Montour 89, West Mifflin 45

Neshannock 72, Vincentian Academy 68

New Castle 54, Moon 48

North Allegheny 66, Blackhawk 50

North Hills 64, Gateway 59

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 64, South Allegheny 41

Plum 44, Valley 43

Propel Andrew Street 57, Elizabeth Forward 43

Riverside 58, Union 50

Rochester 91, Freedom 77

Saltsburg 67, Jeannette 52

Springdale 59, Avella 56

St. Joseph 81, Riverview 73

Trinity 50, Washington 33

Hundred, W.Va. at Mapletown (n)

District 8

City League

Allderdice 67, Westinghouse 30

Perry at Brashear (n)

Tuesday's schedule

Nonsection

Obama Academy at First Love Christian, 7 p.m.

City of Basketball Love State Basketball Rankings

(records through games of Feb. 12/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)

Class 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. William Allen (11) 22-1 1

2. Reading (3) 20-2 2

3. Abington (1) 19-4 4

4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 20-3 7

5. Roman Catholic (12) 18-4 3

6. Archbishop Ryan (12) 18-4 6

7. Emmaus (11) 19-4 5

8. Hazleton (2) 17-2 8

9. Pocono Mountain West (11) 19-3 10

10. Pine-Richland (7) 21-1 9

Class 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 19-3 1

2. Bangor (11) 21-1 2

3. Abington Heights (2) 18-3 3

4. Mastery Charter North (12) 24-0 4

5. Meadville (10) 18-1 6

6. Chester (1) 17-5 5

7. Archbishop Carroll (12) 15-7 7

8. Bishop Shanahan (1) 16-6 8

9. Northeastern (3) 21-2 NR

10. Great Valley (1) 17-5 9

Class 4A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 22-2 1

2. Quaker Valley (7) 20-2 2

3. New Castle (7) 19-2 3

4. Scranton Prep (2) 18-3 4

5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 17-5 5

6. Strong Vincent (10) 19-3 6

7. Universal Audenried (12) 18-4 7

8. Clearfield (9) 21-1 8

9. Berks Catholic (3) 17-5 NR

10. Lancaster Catholic (3) 18-4 9

Class 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 16-6 1

2. Del-Val Charter (12) 19-5 2

3. Trinity (3) 20-2 3

4. Lincoln Park (7) 18-4 4

5. York Catholic (3) 21-1 5

6. Valley Forge (1) 18-4 6

7. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 20-2 7

8. Washington (7) 18-3 10

9. Greenville (10) 20-1 8

10. C.W. North Catholic (7) 16-5 9

Class 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Constitution (12) 15-8 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 16-8 2

3. Greensburg C.C. (7) 21-0 3

4. Bishop Canevin (7) 18-4 4

5. Sewickley Academy (7) 17-4 5

6. Marian Catholic (11) 19-3 6

7. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 14-6 8

8. Church Farm (1) 14-8 9

9. Coudersport (9) 22-0 10

10. Shenandoah Valley (11) 19-3 NR

Class 1A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 19-1 1

2. St. John Neumann (4) 20-0 2

3. Elk County Catholic (9) 21-0 3

4. Monessen (7) 15-6 4

5. Saltsburg (6) 21-1 5

6. York Country Day (3) 16-4 6

7. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 20-1 7

8. Faith Christian (1) 20-2 8

9. Lourdes Regional (4) 17-5 9

10. Vincentian (7) 18-3 10

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 40, Jefferson County Christian, Ohio 15

Avella 49, Springdale 18

Avonworth 62, Knoch 47

Bethel Park 66, Montour 38

Blackhawk 64, Hempfield 39

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 71, Mars 61

Carlynton 57, Moon 45

Carrick 55, Northgate 53

Charleroi 67, West Greene 53

Chartiers Valley 60, Thomas Jefferson 40

Fox Chapel 38, Armstrong 35

Greensburg Salem 59, Derry 49

Hampton 57, Butler 35

Mohawk 42, Central Valley 40

Norwin 53, Peters Township 50

Quaker Valley 51, Aliquippa 41

Riverside 64, Union 18

Rochester 53, Freedom 42

South Fayette 55, Canon-McMillan 48

Upper St. Clair 52, North Hills 51

Washington 44, McGuffey 28

West Mifflin 40, Serra Catholic 31

District 8

City League

Allderdice 64, Westinghouse 39

Tuesday's schedule

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

@PAGirlsHoops state rankings

Class 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. North Allegheny (WPIAL) 21-1 1

2. Pine-Richland (WPIAL) 21-1 2

3. Cardinal O'Hara (12) 17-5 3

4. Cumberland Valley (3) 18-4 4

5. Cedar Crest (3) 23-0 5

6. North Penn (1) 20-2 6

7. Penn Hills (WPIAL) 20-2 7

8. Central Bucks West (1) 19-4 10

9. Easton (11) 20-3 9

10. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 22-1 8

Class 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 16-6 1

2. Southern Lehigh (11) 21-1 2

3. Trinity (WPIAL) 20-2 4

4. Hampton (WPIAL) 18-2 3

5. Harrisburg (3) 18-3 5

6. Archbishop Carroll (12) 16-6 6

7. Archbishop Ryan (12) 17-5 7

8. Oakland Catholic (WPIAL) 19-3 NR

9. Springfield-Delco (1) 19-4 8

10. Pottsville (11) 18-4 NR

Class 4A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. C.W. North Catholic (WPIAL) 19-2 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 21-2 3

3. Villa Maria (10) 17-4 2

4. Northern Lebanon (3) 22-1 4

5. Greater Nanticoke (2) 19-1 5

6. Montoursville (4) 20-1 6

7. Forest Hills (6) 18-1 7

8. Lancaster Catholic (3) 19-4 8

9. Athens (4) 20-2 9

10. Wyomissing (3) 22-1 10

Class 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 17-4 1

2. Dunmore (2) 19-0 2

3. Neshannock (WPIAL) 21-1 3

4. Mount Carmel (4) 21-1 4

5. St. Basil Academy (1) 23-0 5

6. New Hope—Solebury (1) 22-0 6

7. East Allegheny (WPIAL) 22-0 7

8. Holy Redeemer (2) 16-4 8

9. West Shamokin (6) 21-2 10

10. Juniata (6) 21-1 NR

Class 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Minersville (11) 22-0 1

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 18-2 3

3. Bellwood-Antis (6) 20-2 4

4. Chartiers-Houston (WPIAL) 20-2 5

5. Bishop McCort (6) 16-3 2

6. Camp Hill (3) 18-4 6

7. Coudersport (9) 20-1 8

8. Sayre (4) 20-3 7

9. Mahanoy Area (4) 18-3 9

10. Vincentian Academy (WPIAL) 18-4 NR

Class 1A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 20-1 2

2. Winchester-Thurston (WPIAL) 18-1 1

3. Bishop Carroll (6) 16-4 3

4. Jenkintown (1) 17-5 4

5. Linden Hall (3) 19-1 5

6. Lebanon Catholic (3) 17-7 6

7. North Clarion (9) 18-2 7

8. West Greene (WPIAL) 18-3 8

9. Halifax (3) 19-3 10

10. Juniata Valley (6) 18-4 9

Hockey

Monday's results

Class AAA

North Allegheny 5, Cathedral Prep 2

Class AA

Hampton 6, Shaler 4

Penn-Trafford at North Hills (n)

Quaker Valley at Moon (n)

West Allegheny at Plum (n)

Class A

Chartiers Valley 7, Wheeling Central Catholic 7 (OT)

Greensburg Salem 6, Gateway 3

Kiski Area 6, Norwin 3

Montour 11, Wheeling Park 2

South Fayette 6, Sewickley Academy 2

South Park 5, Thomas Jefferson 2

Division II

Meadville 9, Connellsville 0

John Marshall at Carrick (n)

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Central catholic, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Mars at Fox Chapel, 9 p.m.

Class A

Baldwin at Wheeling Park, 9 p.m.; Freeport at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:45 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Bishop McCort, 8 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Monday's result

Penn-Trafford 89, Shaler 73

Girls

Monday's result

Penn-Trafford 89, Shaler 84

Wrestling

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 60, Ringgold 18

Summary

Penn-Trafford 60, Ringgold 18

106: T. Bundy (R) won by forfeit.

113: Jacob Duncan (R) won by forfeit.

120: Tony Zona (PT) p. Anthony Ramasco.

126: Nick Coy (PT) t.f. T. Bundy, 19-4.

132: Jobe Chishko (PT) p. Shelby Rhodes.

138: Christopher Risnear (PT) p. John Mountain.

145: Caleb Means (R) won by forfeit.

152: Cameron Coy (PT) p. Jackson O'Connor.

160: Nick Kosan (PT) d. Charles Franks, 8-7.

170: John Bachar (PT) won by forfeit.

182: Matt McGillick (PT) m.d. Bo Haines, 13-5.

195: Matt Wilkey (PT) p. Khalil Brown.

220: Peyton Kelly (PT) won by forfeit.

285: Josh Maglicco (PT) p. Andrew Versharen.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

