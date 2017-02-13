High school scores, schedules for Feb. 13, 2017
Updated 59 minutes ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Avonworth 80, Fort Cherry 54
Butler 54, Armstrong 44
California 52, West Greene 37
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 75, Monessen 72 (2OT)
Central Catholic 81, Fox Chapel 59
Central Valley 59, Bethel Park 45
Chartiers Valley 76, South Fayette 65
Deer Lakes 58, Burrell 50
Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Shady Side Academy 50
Greensburg Salem 61, Derry 53
Latrobe 86, Kennedy Catholic 76
Montour 89, West Mifflin 45
Neshannock 72, Vincentian Academy 68
New Castle 54, Moon 48
North Allegheny 66, Blackhawk 50
North Hills 64, Gateway 59
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 64, South Allegheny 41
Plum 44, Valley 43
Propel Andrew Street 57, Elizabeth Forward 43
Riverside 58, Union 50
Rochester 91, Freedom 77
Saltsburg 67, Jeannette 52
Springdale 59, Avella 56
St. Joseph 81, Riverview 73
Trinity 50, Washington 33
Hundred, W.Va. at Mapletown (n)
District 8
City League
Allderdice 67, Westinghouse 30
Perry at Brashear (n)
Tuesday's schedule
Nonsection
Obama Academy at First Love Christian, 7 p.m.
City of Basketball Love State Basketball Rankings
(records through games of Feb. 12/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)
Class 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. William Allen (11) 22-1 1
2. Reading (3) 20-2 2
3. Abington (1) 19-4 4
4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 20-3 7
5. Roman Catholic (12) 18-4 3
6. Archbishop Ryan (12) 18-4 6
7. Emmaus (11) 19-4 5
8. Hazleton (2) 17-2 8
9. Pocono Mountain West (11) 19-3 10
10. Pine-Richland (7) 21-1 9
Class 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 19-3 1
2. Bangor (11) 21-1 2
3. Abington Heights (2) 18-3 3
4. Mastery Charter North (12) 24-0 4
5. Meadville (10) 18-1 6
6. Chester (1) 17-5 5
7. Archbishop Carroll (12) 15-7 7
8. Bishop Shanahan (1) 16-6 8
9. Northeastern (3) 21-2 NR
10. Great Valley (1) 17-5 9
Class 4A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Imhotep Charter (12) 22-2 1
2. Quaker Valley (7) 20-2 2
3. New Castle (7) 19-2 3
4. Scranton Prep (2) 18-3 4
5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 17-5 5
6. Strong Vincent (10) 19-3 6
7. Universal Audenried (12) 18-4 7
8. Clearfield (9) 21-1 8
9. Berks Catholic (3) 17-5 NR
10. Lancaster Catholic (3) 18-4 9
Class 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 16-6 1
2. Del-Val Charter (12) 19-5 2
3. Trinity (3) 20-2 3
4. Lincoln Park (7) 18-4 4
5. York Catholic (3) 21-1 5
6. Valley Forge (1) 18-4 6
7. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 20-2 7
8. Washington (7) 18-3 10
9. Greenville (10) 20-1 8
10. C.W. North Catholic (7) 16-5 9
Class 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Constitution (12) 15-8 1
2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 16-8 2
3. Greensburg C.C. (7) 21-0 3
4. Bishop Canevin (7) 18-4 4
5. Sewickley Academy (7) 17-4 5
6. Marian Catholic (11) 19-3 6
7. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 14-6 8
8. Church Farm (1) 14-8 9
9. Coudersport (9) 22-0 10
10. Shenandoah Valley (11) 19-3 NR
Class 1A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 19-1 1
2. St. John Neumann (4) 20-0 2
3. Elk County Catholic (9) 21-0 3
4. Monessen (7) 15-6 4
5. Saltsburg (6) 21-1 5
6. York Country Day (3) 16-4 6
7. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 20-1 7
8. Faith Christian (1) 20-2 8
9. Lourdes Regional (4) 17-5 9
10. Vincentian (7) 18-3 10
Girls
Monday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 40, Jefferson County Christian, Ohio 15
Avella 49, Springdale 18
Avonworth 62, Knoch 47
Bethel Park 66, Montour 38
Blackhawk 64, Hempfield 39
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 71, Mars 61
Carlynton 57, Moon 45
Carrick 55, Northgate 53
Charleroi 67, West Greene 53
Chartiers Valley 60, Thomas Jefferson 40
Fox Chapel 38, Armstrong 35
Greensburg Salem 59, Derry 49
Hampton 57, Butler 35
Mohawk 42, Central Valley 40
Norwin 53, Peters Township 50
Quaker Valley 51, Aliquippa 41
Riverside 64, Union 18
Rochester 53, Freedom 42
South Fayette 55, Canon-McMillan 48
Upper St. Clair 52, North Hills 51
Washington 44, McGuffey 28
West Mifflin 40, Serra Catholic 31
District 8
City League
Allderdice 64, Westinghouse 39
Tuesday's schedule
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
@PAGirlsHoops state rankings
Class 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. North Allegheny (WPIAL) 21-1 1
2. Pine-Richland (WPIAL) 21-1 2
3. Cardinal O'Hara (12) 17-5 3
4. Cumberland Valley (3) 18-4 4
5. Cedar Crest (3) 23-0 5
6. North Penn (1) 20-2 6
7. Penn Hills (WPIAL) 20-2 7
8. Central Bucks West (1) 19-4 10
9. Easton (11) 20-3 9
10. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 22-1 8
Class 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 16-6 1
2. Southern Lehigh (11) 21-1 2
3. Trinity (WPIAL) 20-2 4
4. Hampton (WPIAL) 18-2 3
5. Harrisburg (3) 18-3 5
6. Archbishop Carroll (12) 16-6 6
7. Archbishop Ryan (12) 17-5 7
8. Oakland Catholic (WPIAL) 19-3 NR
9. Springfield-Delco (1) 19-4 8
10. Pottsville (11) 18-4 NR
Class 4A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. C.W. North Catholic (WPIAL) 19-2 1
2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 21-2 3
3. Villa Maria (10) 17-4 2
4. Northern Lebanon (3) 22-1 4
5. Greater Nanticoke (2) 19-1 5
6. Montoursville (4) 20-1 6
7. Forest Hills (6) 18-1 7
8. Lancaster Catholic (3) 19-4 8
9. Athens (4) 20-2 9
10. Wyomissing (3) 22-1 10
Class 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 17-4 1
2. Dunmore (2) 19-0 2
3. Neshannock (WPIAL) 21-1 3
4. Mount Carmel (4) 21-1 4
5. St. Basil Academy (1) 23-0 5
6. New Hope—Solebury (1) 22-0 6
7. East Allegheny (WPIAL) 22-0 7
8. Holy Redeemer (2) 16-4 8
9. West Shamokin (6) 21-2 10
10. Juniata (6) 21-1 NR
Class 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Minersville (11) 22-0 1
2. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 18-2 3
3. Bellwood-Antis (6) 20-2 4
4. Chartiers-Houston (WPIAL) 20-2 5
5. Bishop McCort (6) 16-3 2
6. Camp Hill (3) 18-4 6
7. Coudersport (9) 20-1 8
8. Sayre (4) 20-3 7
9. Mahanoy Area (4) 18-3 9
10. Vincentian Academy (WPIAL) 18-4 NR
Class 1A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 20-1 2
2. Winchester-Thurston (WPIAL) 18-1 1
3. Bishop Carroll (6) 16-4 3
4. Jenkintown (1) 17-5 4
5. Linden Hall (3) 19-1 5
6. Lebanon Catholic (3) 17-7 6
7. North Clarion (9) 18-2 7
8. West Greene (WPIAL) 18-3 8
9. Halifax (3) 19-3 10
10. Juniata Valley (6) 18-4 9
Hockey
Monday's results
Class AAA
North Allegheny 5, Cathedral Prep 2
Class AA
Hampton 6, Shaler 4
Penn-Trafford at North Hills (n)
Quaker Valley at Moon (n)
West Allegheny at Plum (n)
Class A
Chartiers Valley 7, Wheeling Central Catholic 7 (OT)
Greensburg Salem 6, Gateway 3
Kiski Area 6, Norwin 3
Montour 11, Wheeling Park 2
South Fayette 6, Sewickley Academy 2
South Park 5, Thomas Jefferson 2
Division II
Meadville 9, Connellsville 0
John Marshall at Carrick (n)
Tuesday's schedule
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Central catholic, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Mars at Fox Chapel, 9 p.m.
Class A
Baldwin at Wheeling Park, 9 p.m.; Freeport at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:45 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Bishop McCort, 8 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Monday's result
Penn-Trafford 89, Shaler 73
Girls
Monday's result
Penn-Trafford 89, Shaler 84
Wrestling
WPIAL
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 60, Ringgold 18
Summary
Penn-Trafford 60, Ringgold 18
106: T. Bundy (R) won by forfeit.
113: Jacob Duncan (R) won by forfeit.
120: Tony Zona (PT) p. Anthony Ramasco.
126: Nick Coy (PT) t.f. T. Bundy, 19-4.
132: Jobe Chishko (PT) p. Shelby Rhodes.
138: Christopher Risnear (PT) p. John Mountain.
145: Caleb Means (R) won by forfeit.
152: Cameron Coy (PT) p. Jackson O'Connor.
160: Nick Kosan (PT) d. Charles Franks, 8-7.
170: John Bachar (PT) won by forfeit.
182: Matt McGillick (PT) m.d. Bo Haines, 13-5.
195: Matt Wilkey (PT) p. Khalil Brown.
220: Peyton Kelly (PT) won by forfeit.
285: Josh Maglicco (PT) p. Andrew Versharen.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.