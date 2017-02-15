A-K Valley athletes of the week: Deer Lakes' Noah Darsie, Leechburg's Makenzie Fello

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Noah Darsie

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Darsie scored 20 of his team-high 22 points in the second half of Deer Lakes' 71-59 upset win over Section 1-4A rival Freeport on Friday. The 5-foot-10 guard leads No. 12-seeded Lancers (12-10) in scoring. A two-year starter, Darsie dropped 15 against section foe Valley, 18 against Highlands and 11 on Burrell to close the regular season.

How long have you been playing basketball?

I've been playing for nine years.

What is the strength of this season's Deer Lakes' team?

It's our shooting ability.

How big of a win was last Friday's come-from-behind victory over Freeport?

It was a huge win and it boosted our confidence. I wouldn't call it an upset but it was nice because it was their senior night, and they would have been section champs.

Is there any team Deer Lakes is hoping to run into this postseason?

I would like to play against Indiana when were healthy. Last time we played them we had players out, and I think we could have won that game.

How many shots do you take in practice?

Probably close to 200.

What part of the floor do you like to shoot from most?

Any spot from (behind) the 3 (point arc), whether it's the corner or up top by the elbow.

Deer Lakes is rolling into the postseason having won six of its last eight games; what's changed?

The beginning of the season I think there were problems with injuries. We couldn't keep ourselves healthy.

What do the Lancers need to do to make it past the first round?

We have to play a strong first half, and our weakness has been coming out of half (flat) at the start of the third quarter.

Does this year's team have a motto?

There's a song we always say: “Tom don't waste your time.” It started off as a joke.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Yellow.

What three words best describe you?

Confident, calm and aggressive.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Kobe Bryant, Bruce Lee and Derrick Rose.

What is your favorite basketball team?

I have to go with the Chicago Bulls.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

“Hoosiers.”

What is your favorite subject in school?

Computer programming.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Pizza.

What is something interesting about you that is nonsports related?

I'm also a competitive rock climber. This summer, I'm taking a trip to Yosemite to climb the natural terrain.

Where do you climb or compete?

It's all inside. Our gym is called Climb North in Hampton.

How did you get involved in competitive rock climbing?

I had a friend that brought me in. I started three years ago.

What are your plans for after high school?

I'm going to IUP to study computer science.

Makenzie Fello

School: Leechburg

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Fello's importance to the WPIAL Class AA No. 8-seeded Blue Devils goes far beyond the stat sheet. The 5-foot-5 guard, who missed last season with a knee injury, regularly matches up against opposing teams' most dominant player or top guard and isn't afraid to get physical. She averages 6 points and 6 rebounds per game for Leechburg (13-9). Fello scored 10 points in Leechburg's 61-38 Section 2 win over Northgate. Fello plays left outside hitter for the girls volleyball team and is also a member of the girls track team, where she runs the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since fourth grade. My mom and coach (Damian) Davies' wife (Carrie) started our first basketball team.

What is the strength of this season's team?

I think the coaches prepared us very well for the teams that we've played. We've been matching up physically to most teams since were smaller.

Leechburg is 0-2 against section rival Vincentian Academy; are you looking to get another crack at them in the postseason?

I would like to. They're a really good team, physical and very strong.

Is there any team in particular that Leechburg is hoping to run into this postseason?

We really haven't talked about it.

What do the Blue Devils need to do to advance past the first round?

I think that we need to keep matching up with the physicality of the team, box out and run the plays. When we run the plays it works.

Leechburg won three straight section games to close out the season. Where's this team's confidence level now?

It's pretty high. After beating to Sto-Rox and Brentwood, we feel pretty good about ourselves.

How many shots do you take in practice?

I'd say around 250.

What part of the floor do you like to shoot from?

I really like to shoot foul shots.

Does this year's team have a motto?

Coach (Joel) Ceraso has been using the motto “Just us” because we're such a small team, and we have each other's backs.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Purple.

What three words best describe you?

Hard-working, caring and tenacious.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Justin Bieber, Zac Efron and Ariana Grande.

What is your favorite basketball team?

I don't really watch that much basketball.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

“Love and Basketball.”

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math (pre-calculus).

What is your favorite school lunch?

My mom packs my lunch every day. She makes me a ham sandwich.

What is something interesting about you that is nonsports related?

This time of the year is my favorite season because McDonald's has Shamrock Shakes.

— William Whalen