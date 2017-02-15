High school scores, schedules for Feb. 15, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
City League playoffs
Wednesday's results
Semifinals
Allderdice 43, Westinghouse 40
Obama Academy 42, Carrick 38
WPIAL playoffs
First round
Class 6A
Feb. 22 schedule
Canon-McMillan (17-5) vs. North Allegheny (14-8) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; North Hills (17-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Butler (14-8) vs. Baldwin (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-8) vs. Woodland Hills (14-8) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.
Byes: Pine-Richland (21-1), Latrobe (19-3), Fox Chapel (19-3), Penn Hills (19-3)
Class 5A
Tuesday's schedule
Laurel Highlands (17-5) vs. Highlands (12-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; McKeesport (17-4) vs. Armstrong (11-11) at Plum, 8 p.m.; Hampton (13-9) vs. Kiski Area (10-10) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Trinity (14-8) vs. Franklin Regional (12-10) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.; Gateway (10-12) vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-11) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Mars (14-8), Moon (17-5), Chartiers Valley (16-6)
Class 4A
Feb. 22 schedule
McGuffey (17-5) vs. Valley (11-11) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Deer Lakes (12-10) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Freeport (13-7) vs. South Fayette (12-10) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8 p.m.; Indiana (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: New Castle (20-2), Quaker Valley (20-2), Beaver Falls (11-8), Central Valley (13-9)
Class 3A
Saturday's schedule
Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Steel Valley (10-12) at North Allegheny, noon; Seton-La Salle (9-12) vs. East Allegheny (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (16-6) vs. Carlynton (11-11) at Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-4) vs. Avonworth (14-8) at Peters Township, noon; Washington (18-4) vs. Ellwood City (9-10) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Aliquippa (11-11) vs. Charleroi (12-10) at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-5) vs. Burrell (8-14) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.; Riverside (15-7) vs. Burgettstown (11-11) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday's schedule
Neshannock (15-7) vs. California (19-3) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (18-4) vs. Leechburg (9-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-6) vs. Frazier (6-17) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry (15-7) vs. Summit Academy (8-12) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Jeannette (11-11) vs. Bentworth (10-12) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0), Bishop Canevin (18-4), Sewickley Academy (17-4)
Class A
Friday's schedule
Eden Christian (11-9) vs. West Greene (13-7) at Trinity, 8 p.m.; Clairton (16-5) vs. Propel Andrew Street (9-13) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.; Union (16-6) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-8) at Northgate, 8 p.m.; Rochester (15-6) vs. St. Joseph (13-9) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Imani Christian (12-6) vs. Avella (6-16) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; Cornell (17-5) vs. Geibel (7-14) at Gateway, 8 p.m.
Byes: Monessen (15-7), Vincentian Academy (18-4)
City League finals
Sunday's schedule
Obama Academy vs. Allderdice at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
First round
Class A
Feb. 22 schedule
St. Joseph's Academy (10-11) at Juniata Valley (8-10), 7 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (6-14) at Ferndale (19-2), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-12) at Williamsburg (12-8), 7 p.m.
Bye: Saltsburg (22-1)
Class 2A
Tuesday's schedule
Conemaugh Valley (11-10) at Portage (9-13), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-17) at United (12-10), 7 p.m.
Byes: Bishop McCort (17-4), Moshannon Valley (18-2), Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5), Purchase Line (13-8), Penns Manor (12-9), Homer Center (12-10)
Class 3A
Monday's schedule
Penns Valley (12-11) at Penn Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (15-5) at Ligonier Valley (17-6), 7 p.m.; West Shamokin (12-10) at Mount Union (11-7), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (3-18) at Central Cambria (14-6), 7 p.m.
Byes: Richland (17-4), Juniata (16-4), Westmont Hilltop (14-7)
Class 4A
Tuesday's schedule
Forest Hills (11-9) at Tyrone (13-9), 7 p.m.; Somerset at Johnstown, (11-9)
Byes: Central Martinsburg (13-6), Huntingdon (14-8)
Girls
City League playoffs
Wednesday's results
Semifinals
Allderdice 45, Brashear 38
Obama Academy 67, Westinghouse 18
WPIAL playoffs
First round
Class 6A
Tuesday's schedule
Hempfield (13-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-19) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Norwin (16-5) vs. Butler (10-11) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (16-6) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-10) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township (13-8) vs. Seneca Valley (9-13) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: North Allegheny (21-1), Pine-Richland (21-1), Penn Hills (20-2), Mt. Lebanon (17-5)
Class 5A
Friday's schedule
Hampton (20-2) vs. Greensburg Salem (10-12) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; McKeesport (11-11) vs. Franklin Regional (12-10) at Plum, 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (19-3) vs. Connellsville (11-11) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Mars (16-6) vs. Montour (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (20-2) vs. Plum (10-12) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (14-8) vs. Gateway (16-6) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (16-5) vs. Ringgold (12-10) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (15-7) vs. Thomas Jefferson (12-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday's schedule
Central Valley (14-7) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-9) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.; Beaver (15-5) vs. Deer Lakes (9-12) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; South Park (14-8) vs. Burrell (9-13) at North Hills, noon
Byes: Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-2), Blackhawk (14-8), Ambridge (14-8), Keystone Oaks (20-2)
Class 3A
Feb. 22 schedule
Riverside (17-5) vs. Brownsville (10-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Carlynton (15-6) vs. South Side Beaver (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (14-8) vs. Beaver Falls (10-11) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Charleroi (18-9) vs. Seton-La Salle (5-15) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Bishop Canevin (16-5), East Allegheny (22-0), Neshannock (21-1), Mohawk (16-5)
Class 2A
Friday's schedule
Leechburg (13-9) vs. Burgettstown (15-7) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; California (19-3) vs. Sto-Rox (16-6) at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Beth-Center (12-8) vs. Washington (12-10) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Brentwood (16-3) vs. Frazier (14-8) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.
Byes: Chartiers-Houston (20-2), Vincentian Academy (18-4), Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5)
Class A
Saturday's schedule
Jefferson-Morgan (10-12) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-12) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Rochester (13-7) vs. Eden Christian (1-16) at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.; Geibel (9-11) vs. Clairton (7-14) at Baldwin, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph (15-7) vs. Avella (11-11) at Fox Chapel, noon
Byes: Winchester Thurston (18-1), Cornell (18-4), Quigley Catholic (15-7), West Greene (18-4)
City League finals
Sunday's schedule
Obama Academy vs. Allderdice at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
First round
Class A
Feb. 23 schedule
Harmony (2-19) at Bishop Carroll (16-4), 7 p.m.; Glendale (3-18) at Williamsburg (12-7), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (7-13) at Juniata Valley (18-4), 6 p.m.; Saltsburg (9-12) at Portage (16-5)
Class 2A
Monday's schedule
Claysburg Kimmel (10-10) at Conemaugh Valley (11-11), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (5-15) at Southern Huntingdon (9-7), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (4-16) at Penns Manor (15-7), 7 p.m.
Byes: Bishop McCort (16-3), Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), Bellwood-Antis (20-2), Homer Center (19-3), Blairsville (17-5)
Class 3A
Tuesday's schedule
Westmont Hilltop (8-10) at Central Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-14) at Penns Valley (13-7), 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (9-11) at Marion Center (11-10), 7 p.m.; Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) at Everett (15-5)
Byes: Tyrone (22-3), West Shamokin (21-2), Juniata (21-1), Central Martinsburg (16-5)
Class 4A
Feb. 22 schedule
Huntingdon (6-16) at Bedford (15-5), 7 p.m.
Bye: Forest Hills (18-1)
Bowling
Boys
WPIBL championships
Wednesday's results
1. Hempfield, 2620; 2. Armstrong, 2614; Franklin Regional, 2555; 4. Canon-McMillan, 2528; 5. Plum, 2515; 6. Norwin, 2504; 7. Beaver Falls, 2487; 8. Butler, 2470; 9. North Hills, 2404; 10. Moon, 2392; 11. Montour, 2300; 12. Burrell, 2298; 13. Hopewell, 2286; 14. Chartiers Valley, 2261; 15. McKeesport, 2232; 16. North Allegheny, 2217; 17. Baldwin, 2188; 18. East Allegheny, 2140
Semifinals
Armstrong 2, Franklin Regional 0
Finals
Armstrong 2, Hempfield 0
Hockey
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Armstrong at Peters Township, 9:20 p.m.; Butler at Upper St. Clair, 6:40 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Hampton at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.; Hempfield at Bishop Canevin, 8:40 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Baldwin at Beaver, 6:45 p.m.; Indiana at Serra Catholic, 9:05 p.m.
Division II
Blackhawk at Greensburg Catholic, 9:15 p.m.; Meadville at John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Central Valley, 8:45 p.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 45, Plum 28
Greensburg Salem 35, Connellsville 32
Mt. Lebanon 36, Upper St. Clair 34
Seneca Valley 41, Hampton 25
Trinity 43, Peters Township 26
Summary
Greensburg Salem 35, Connellsville 32
106: Mason Jobe (GS) won by forfeit.
113: Tristen Stepanic (C) won by forfeit.
120: Mason Franks (C) p. Vinny Clark,:36.
126: Dajauhn Hertzog (GS) d. Dylan Ross, 7-3.
132: Josh Maruniak (C) m.d. Jake Alwine, 11-1.
138: Ian Ewing (GS) d. Aric Nickelson, 8-6.
145: Colin Franks (C) m.d. Joe Williams, 15-3.
152: Luke Ewing (GS) d. Luke Kuhns, 3-2.
160: Jesse Quatse (GS) m.d. Casper Hinklie, 11-2.
170: Alec Shaw (GS) p. Derek Ozies, 2:34.
182: Teegan Hahn (GS) m.d. Jobe Cook, 11-3.
195: Nathan Ansell (C) p. Tommy McChesney, 1:13.
220: Cole Stash (C) p. Trent Patrick, 3:11.
285: Will Gongaware (GS) p. Nathan Heinbaugh, 1:31.
