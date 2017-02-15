High school scores, schedules for Feb. 15, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

City League playoffs

Wednesday's results

Semifinals

Allderdice 43, Westinghouse 40

Obama Academy 42, Carrick 38

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Feb. 22 schedule

Canon-McMillan (17-5) vs. North Allegheny (14-8) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; North Hills (17-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Butler (14-8) vs. Baldwin (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-8) vs. Woodland Hills (14-8) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.

Byes: Pine-Richland (21-1), Latrobe (19-3), Fox Chapel (19-3), Penn Hills (19-3)

Class 5A

Tuesday's schedule

Laurel Highlands (17-5) vs. Highlands (12-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; McKeesport (17-4) vs. Armstrong (11-11) at Plum, 8 p.m.; Hampton (13-9) vs. Kiski Area (10-10) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Trinity (14-8) vs. Franklin Regional (12-10) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.; Gateway (10-12) vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-11) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Mars (14-8), Moon (17-5), Chartiers Valley (16-6)

Class 4A

Feb. 22 schedule

McGuffey (17-5) vs. Valley (11-11) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Deer Lakes (12-10) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Freeport (13-7) vs. South Fayette (12-10) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8 p.m.; Indiana (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: New Castle (20-2), Quaker Valley (20-2), Beaver Falls (11-8), Central Valley (13-9)

Class 3A

Saturday's schedule

Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Steel Valley (10-12) at North Allegheny, noon; Seton-La Salle (9-12) vs. East Allegheny (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (16-6) vs. Carlynton (11-11) at Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-4) vs. Avonworth (14-8) at Peters Township, noon; Washington (18-4) vs. Ellwood City (9-10) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Aliquippa (11-11) vs. Charleroi (12-10) at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-5) vs. Burrell (8-14) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.; Riverside (15-7) vs. Burgettstown (11-11) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday's schedule

Neshannock (15-7) vs. California (19-3) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (18-4) vs. Leechburg (9-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-6) vs. Frazier (6-17) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry (15-7) vs. Summit Academy (8-12) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Jeannette (11-11) vs. Bentworth (10-12) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0), Bishop Canevin (18-4), Sewickley Academy (17-4)

Class A

Friday's schedule

Eden Christian (11-9) vs. West Greene (13-7) at Trinity, 8 p.m.; Clairton (16-5) vs. Propel Andrew Street (9-13) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.; Union (16-6) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-8) at Northgate, 8 p.m.; Rochester (15-6) vs. St. Joseph (13-9) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Imani Christian (12-6) vs. Avella (6-16) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; Cornell (17-5) vs. Geibel (7-14) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Byes: Monessen (15-7), Vincentian Academy (18-4)

City League finals

Sunday's schedule

Obama Academy vs. Allderdice at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

First round

Class A

Feb. 22 schedule

St. Joseph's Academy (10-11) at Juniata Valley (8-10), 7 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (6-14) at Ferndale (19-2), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-12) at Williamsburg (12-8), 7 p.m.

Bye: Saltsburg (22-1)

Class 2A

Tuesday's schedule

Conemaugh Valley (11-10) at Portage (9-13), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-17) at United (12-10), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop McCort (17-4), Moshannon Valley (18-2), Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5), Purchase Line (13-8), Penns Manor (12-9), Homer Center (12-10)

Class 3A

Monday's schedule

Penns Valley (12-11) at Penn Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (15-5) at Ligonier Valley (17-6), 7 p.m.; West Shamokin (12-10) at Mount Union (11-7), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (3-18) at Central Cambria (14-6), 7 p.m.

Byes: Richland (17-4), Juniata (16-4), Westmont Hilltop (14-7)

Class 4A

Tuesday's schedule

Forest Hills (11-9) at Tyrone (13-9), 7 p.m.; Somerset at Johnstown, (11-9)

Byes: Central Martinsburg (13-6), Huntingdon (14-8)

Girls

City League playoffs

Wednesday's results

Semifinals

Allderdice 45, Brashear 38

Obama Academy 67, Westinghouse 18

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Tuesday's schedule

Hempfield (13-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-19) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Norwin (16-5) vs. Butler (10-11) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (16-6) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-10) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township (13-8) vs. Seneca Valley (9-13) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: North Allegheny (21-1), Pine-Richland (21-1), Penn Hills (20-2), Mt. Lebanon (17-5)

Class 5A

Friday's schedule

Hampton (20-2) vs. Greensburg Salem (10-12) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; McKeesport (11-11) vs. Franklin Regional (12-10) at Plum, 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (19-3) vs. Connellsville (11-11) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Mars (16-6) vs. Montour (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (20-2) vs. Plum (10-12) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (14-8) vs. Gateway (16-6) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (16-5) vs. Ringgold (12-10) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (15-7) vs. Thomas Jefferson (12-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday's schedule

Central Valley (14-7) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-9) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.; Beaver (15-5) vs. Deer Lakes (9-12) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; South Park (14-8) vs. Burrell (9-13) at North Hills, noon

Byes: Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-2), Blackhawk (14-8), Ambridge (14-8), Keystone Oaks (20-2)

Class 3A

Feb. 22 schedule

Riverside (17-5) vs. Brownsville (10-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Carlynton (15-6) vs. South Side Beaver (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (14-8) vs. Beaver Falls (10-11) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Charleroi (18-9) vs. Seton-La Salle (5-15) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Canevin (16-5), East Allegheny (22-0), Neshannock (21-1), Mohawk (16-5)

Class 2A

Friday's schedule

Leechburg (13-9) vs. Burgettstown (15-7) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; California (19-3) vs. Sto-Rox (16-6) at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Beth-Center (12-8) vs. Washington (12-10) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Brentwood (16-3) vs. Frazier (14-8) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Byes: Chartiers-Houston (20-2), Vincentian Academy (18-4), Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5)

Class A

Saturday's schedule

Jefferson-Morgan (10-12) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-12) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Rochester (13-7) vs. Eden Christian (1-16) at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.; Geibel (9-11) vs. Clairton (7-14) at Baldwin, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph (15-7) vs. Avella (11-11) at Fox Chapel, noon

Byes: Winchester Thurston (18-1), Cornell (18-4), Quigley Catholic (15-7), West Greene (18-4)

City League finals

Sunday's schedule

Obama Academy vs. Allderdice at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

First round

Class A

Feb. 23 schedule

Harmony (2-19) at Bishop Carroll (16-4), 7 p.m.; Glendale (3-18) at Williamsburg (12-7), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (7-13) at Juniata Valley (18-4), 6 p.m.; Saltsburg (9-12) at Portage (16-5)

Class 2A

Monday's schedule

Claysburg Kimmel (10-10) at Conemaugh Valley (11-11), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (5-15) at Southern Huntingdon (9-7), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (4-16) at Penns Manor (15-7), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop McCort (16-3), Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), Bellwood-Antis (20-2), Homer Center (19-3), Blairsville (17-5)

Class 3A

Tuesday's schedule

Westmont Hilltop (8-10) at Central Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-14) at Penns Valley (13-7), 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (9-11) at Marion Center (11-10), 7 p.m.; Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) at Everett (15-5)

Byes: Tyrone (22-3), West Shamokin (21-2), Juniata (21-1), Central Martinsburg (16-5)

Class 4A

Feb. 22 schedule

Huntingdon (6-16) at Bedford (15-5), 7 p.m.

Bye: Forest Hills (18-1)

Bowling

Boys

WPIBL championships

Wednesday's results

1. Hempfield, 2620; 2. Armstrong, 2614; Franklin Regional, 2555; 4. Canon-McMillan, 2528; 5. Plum, 2515; 6. Norwin, 2504; 7. Beaver Falls, 2487; 8. Butler, 2470; 9. North Hills, 2404; 10. Moon, 2392; 11. Montour, 2300; 12. Burrell, 2298; 13. Hopewell, 2286; 14. Chartiers Valley, 2261; 15. McKeesport, 2232; 16. North Allegheny, 2217; 17. Baldwin, 2188; 18. East Allegheny, 2140

Semifinals

Armstrong 2, Franklin Regional 0

Finals

Armstrong 2, Hempfield 0

Hockey

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Armstrong at Peters Township, 9:20 p.m.; Butler at Upper St. Clair, 6:40 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Hampton at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.; Hempfield at Bishop Canevin, 8:40 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Baldwin at Beaver, 6:45 p.m.; Indiana at Serra Catholic, 9:05 p.m.

Division II

Blackhawk at Greensburg Catholic, 9:15 p.m.; Meadville at John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Central Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 45, Plum 28

Greensburg Salem 35, Connellsville 32

Mt. Lebanon 36, Upper St. Clair 34

Seneca Valley 41, Hampton 25

Trinity 43, Peters Township 26

Summary

Greensburg Salem 35, Connellsville 32

106: Mason Jobe (GS) won by forfeit.

113: Tristen Stepanic (C) won by forfeit.

120: Mason Franks (C) p. Vinny Clark,:36.

126: Dajauhn Hertzog (GS) d. Dylan Ross, 7-3.

132: Josh Maruniak (C) m.d. Jake Alwine, 11-1.

138: Ian Ewing (GS) d. Aric Nickelson, 8-6.

145: Colin Franks (C) m.d. Joe Williams, 15-3.

152: Luke Ewing (GS) d. Luke Kuhns, 3-2.

160: Jesse Quatse (GS) m.d. Casper Hinklie, 11-2.

170: Alec Shaw (GS) p. Derek Ozies, 2:34.

182: Teegan Hahn (GS) m.d. Jobe Cook, 11-3.

195: Nathan Ansell (C) p. Tommy McChesney, 1:13.

220: Cole Stash (C) p. Trent Patrick, 3:11.

285: Will Gongaware (GS) p. Nathan Heinbaugh, 1:31.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.