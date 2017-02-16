Hempfield girls claim WPIBL title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield's girls bowlers took full advantage of their local knowledge at the WPIBL tournament Thursday evening.

Competing at their home alley, Hillview Lanes, the Spartans captured the WPIBL championship, topping defending champion Plum, 2-0, in the Baker-style finals.

“I'm extremely proud of them,” Hempfield coach Rich Gockel said. “They couldn't have bowled any better.”

Hempfield, which finished 9-1 in the regular season and won the Southeast Division, had three bowlers throw a three-game series over 500 — Taylor Falbo (167, 149, 242), Kaylee Daniska (192, 153, 245) and Ashton Altman (157, 156, 223).

Also competing for Hempfield were Caity Wineman (115, 175, 155), Abby Marianna (170), Rachael Marks (162) and Teresa Dube (148).

The Spartans reached the finals after finishing first in pool play with 2,609 total pins, ahead of Plum (2,460) and Greensburg Salem (2,455).

“We came down to the third game in the regular bowling and bowled against our arch-rival, Greensburg Salem; that kind of got the girls pumped up,” Gockel said. “They shot a 1035 that last game and moved up from fourth place.”

Plum defeated Greensburg Salem, 2-0, in the Baker-style semifinals. Then, Hempfield beat Plum in the finals, 200-170 and 181-154.

“They bowled very well,” Gockel said of the finals. “The girls who were hot the last game stayed hot. Ashton was a solid anchor at the end of the game.”

Greensburg Salem was led by Erin Kelly (523 series), Gianna Brant (517), Mattie Mae White (499), Kyra Shrum (459) and Rachael Heater (457).

Hempfield finished second to Armstrong in Wednesday's WPIBL boys tournament.

The WPIBL will host the boys and girls singles tournaments next Wednesday and Thursday at Sims Lanes and Princess Lanes, respectively.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.