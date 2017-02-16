Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 16, 2017

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Wednesday's schedule

Canon-McMillan (17-5) vs. North Allegheny (14-8) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; North Hills (17-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Butler (14-8) vs. Baldwin (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-8) vs. Woodland Hills (14-8) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.

Byes: Pine-Richland (21-1), Latrobe (19-3), Fox Chapel (19-3), Penn Hills (19-3)

Class 5A

Tuesday's schedule

Laurel Highlands (17-5) vs. Highlands (12-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; McKeesport (17-4) vs. Armstrong (11-11) at Plum, 8 p.m.; Hampton (13-9) vs. Kiski Area (10-10) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Trinity (14-8) vs. Franklin Regional (12-10) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.; Gateway (10-12) vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-11) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Mars (14-8), Moon (17-5), Chartiers Valley (16-6)

Class 4A

Wednesday's schedule

McGuffey (17-5) vs. Valley (11-11) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Deer Lakes (12-10) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Freeport (13-7) vs. South Fayette (12-10) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8 p.m.; Indiana (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: New Castle (20-2), Quaker Valley (20-2), Beaver Falls (11-8), Central Valley (13-9)

Class 3A

Saturday's schedule

Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Steel Valley (10-12) at North Allegheny, noon; Seton-La Salle (9-12) vs. East Allegheny (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (16-6) vs. Carlynton (11-11) at Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-4) vs. Avonworth (14-8) at Peters Township, noon; Washington (18-4) vs. Ellwood City (9-10) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Aliquippa (11-11) vs. Charleroi (12-10) at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-5) vs. Burrell (8-14) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.; Riverside (15-7) vs. Burgettstown (11-11) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday's schedule

Neshannock (15-7) vs. California (19-3) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (18-4) vs. Leechburg (9-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-6) vs. Frazier (6-17) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry (15-7) vs. Summit Academy (8-12) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Jeannette (11-11) vs. Bentworth (10-12) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0), Bishop Canevin (18-4), Sewickley Academy (17-4)

Class A

Friday's schedule

Eden Christian (11-9) vs. West Greene (13-7) at Trinity, 8 p.m.; Clairton (16-5) vs. Propel Andrew Street (9-13) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.; Union (16-6) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-8) at Northgate, 8 p.m.; Rochester (15-6) vs. St. Joseph (13-9) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Imani Christian (12-6) vs. Avella (6-16) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; Cornell (17-5) vs. Geibel (7-14) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Byes: Monessen (15-7), Vincentian Academy (18-4)

City League finals

Sunday's schedule

Obama Academy (13-8) vs. Allderdice (15-8) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

First round

Class 4A

Tuesday's schedule

Forest Hills (11-9) at Tyrone (13-9), 7 p.m.; Somerset at Johnstown, (11-9)

Byes: Central Martinsburg (13-6), Huntingdon (14-8)

Class 3A

Monday's schedule

Penns Valley (12-11) at Penn Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (15-5) at Ligonier Valley (17-6), 7 p.m.; West Shamokin (12-10) at Mount Union (11-7), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (3-18) at Central Cambria (14-6), 7 p.m.

Byes: Richland (17-4), Juniata (16-4), Westmont Hilltop (14-7)

Class 2A

Tuesday's schedule

Conemaugh Valley (11-10) at Portage (9-13), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-17) at United (12-10), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop McCort (17-4), Moshannon Valley (18-2), Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5), Purchase Line (13-8), Penns Manor (12-9), Homer Center (12-10)

Class A

Wednesday's schedule

St. Joseph's Academy (10-11) at Juniata Valley (8-10), 7 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (6-14) at Ferndale (19-2), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-12) at Williamsburg (12-8), 7 p.m.

Bye: Saltsburg (22-1)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Tuesday's schedule

Hempfield (13-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-19) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Norwin (16-5) vs. Butler (10-11) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (16-6) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-10) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township (13-8) vs. Seneca Valley (9-13) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: North Allegheny (21-1), Pine-Richland (21-1), Penn Hills (20-2), Mt. Lebanon (17-5)

Class 5A

Friday's schedule

Hampton (20-2) vs. Greensburg Salem (10-12) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; McKeesport (11-11) vs. Franklin Regional (12-10) at Plum, 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (19-3) vs. Connellsville (11-11) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Mars (16-6) vs. Montour (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (20-2) vs. Plum (10-12) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (14-8) vs. Gateway (16-6) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (16-5) vs. Ringgold (12-10) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (15-7) vs. Thomas Jefferson (12-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday's schedule

Central Valley (14-7) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-9) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.; Beaver (15-5) vs. Deer Lakes (9-12) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; South Park (14-8) vs. Burrell (9-13) at North Hills, noon

Byes: Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-2), Blackhawk (14-8), Ambridge (14-8), Keystone Oaks (20-2)

Class 3A

Wednesday's schedule

Riverside (17-5) vs. Brownsville (10-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Carlynton (15-6) vs. South Side Beaver (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (14-8) vs. Beaver Falls (10-11) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Charleroi (18-9) vs. Seton-La Salle (5-15) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Canevin (16-5), East Allegheny (22-0), Neshannock (21-1), Mohawk (16-5)

Class 2A

Friday's schedule

Leechburg (13-9) vs. Burgettstown (15-7) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; California (19-3) vs. Sto-Rox (16-6) at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Beth-Center (12-8) vs. Washington (12-10) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Brentwood (16-3) vs. Frazier (14-8) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Byes: Chartiers-Houston (20-2), Vincentian Academy (18-4), Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5)

Class A

Saturday's schedule

Jefferson-Morgan (10-12) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-12) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Rochester (13-7) vs. Eden Christian (1-16) at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.; Geibel (9-11) vs. Clairton (7-14) at Baldwin, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph (15-7) vs. Avella (11-11) at Fox Chapel, noon

Byes: Winchester Thurston (18-1), Cornell (18-4), Quigley Catholic (15-7), West Greene (18-4)

City League finals

Sunday's schedule

Obama Academy (15-8) vs. Allderdice (11-12) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

First round

Class 4A

Wednesday's schedule

Huntingdon (6-16) at Bedford (15-5), 7 p.m.

Bye: Forest Hills (18-1)

Class 3A

Tuesday's schedule

Westmont Hilltop (8-10) at Central Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-14) at Penns Valley (13-7), 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (9-11) at Marion Center (11-10), 7 p.m.; Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) at Everett (15-5)

Byes: Tyrone (22-3), West Shamokin (21-2), Juniata (21-1), Central Martinsburg (16-5)

Class 2A

Monday's schedule

Claysburg Kimmel (10-10) at Conemaugh Valley (11-11), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (5-15) at Southern Huntingdon (9-7), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (4-16) at Penns Manor (15-7), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop McCort (16-3), Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), Bellwood-Antis (20-2), Homer Center (19-3), Blairsville (17-5)

Class A

Feb. 23 schedule

Harmony (2-19) at Bishop Carroll (16-4), 7 p.m.; Glendale (3-18) at Williamsburg (12-7), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (7-13) at Juniata Valley (18-4), 6 p.m.; Saltsburg (9-12) at Portage (16-5)

Bowling

Girls

WPIBL championships

Thursday's results

1. Hempfield, 2609; 2. Plum, 2460; 3. Greensburg Salem, 2455; 4. Butler, 2372; 5. Armstrong, 2196; 6. Avonworth, 2181; 7. Moon, 2153; 8. Chartiers Valley, 2116; 9. Mars, 2072; 10. Blackhawk, 2066; 11. Steel Valley, 2066; 12. Canon-McMillan, 2064; 13. Burrell, 2031; 14. East Allegheny, 2021; 15. Woodland Hills, 2020; 16. Bishop Canevin, 1932; 17. Peters Township, 1871; 18. Hopewell, 1835

Semifinals

Plum 2, Greensburg Salem 0

Finals

Hempfield 2, Plum 0

Hockey

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair 6, Butler 3

Armstrong at Peters Township (n)

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley (n)

Class AA

Hempfield 6, Bishop Canevin 0

Mt. Lebanon 5, Latrobe 2

Penn-Trafford 9, Hampton 8 (OT)

Class A

Baldwin 4, Beaver 2

Indiana at Serra Catholic (n)

Division II

Meadville 14, John Marshall 1

Blackhawk at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Ringgold at Connellsville (n)

Trinity at Central Valley (n)

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Hempfield 88, Latrobe 61

Penn-Trafford 82, Norwin 78

West Allegheny 95, South Fayette 85

Girls

Thursday's results

Hempfield 92, Latrobe 86

Penn-Trafford 90, Norwin 69

West Allegheny 96, South Fayette 84

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

