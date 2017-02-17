High school scores for Feb. 17, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Canon-McMillan (17-5) vs. North Allegheny (14-8) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; North Hills (17-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Butler (14-8) vs. Baldwin (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-8) vs. Woodland Hills (14-8) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.

Byes: Pine-Richland (21-1), Latrobe (19-3), Fox Chapel (19-3), Penn Hills (19-3)

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Laurel Highlands (17-5) vs. Highlands (12-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; McKeesport (17-4) vs. Armstrong (11-11) at Plum, 8 p.m.; Hampton (13-9) vs. Kiski Area (10-10) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Trinity (14-8) vs. Franklin Regional (12-10) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.; Gateway (10-12) vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-11) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Mars (14-8), Moon (17-5), Chartiers Valley (16-6)

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

McGuffey (17-5) vs. Valley (11-11) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Deer Lakes (12-10) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Freeport (13-7) vs. South Fayette (12-10) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8 p.m.; Indiana (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: New Castle (20-2), Quaker Valley (20-2), Beaver Falls (11-8), Central Valley (13-9)

Class 3A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Steel Valley (10-12) at North Allegheny, noon; Seton-La Salle (9-12) vs. East Allegheny (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (16-6) vs. Carlynton (11-11) at Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-4) vs. Avonworth (14-8) at Peters Township, noon; Washington (18-4) vs. Ellwood City (9-10) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Aliquippa (11-11) vs. Charleroi (12-10) at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-5) vs. Burrell (8-14) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.; Riverside (15-7) vs. Burgettstown (11-11) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Neshannock (15-7) vs. California (19-3) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (18-4) vs. Leechburg (9-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-6) vs. Frazier (6-17) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry (15-7) vs. Summit Academy (8-12) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Jeannette (11-11) vs. Bentworth (10-12) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0), Bishop Canevin (18-4), Sewickley Academy (17-4)

Class A

First round

Friday's results

Clairton 62, Propel Andrew Street 40

Cornell 77, Geibel 20

Eden Christian 46, West Greene 35

Imani Christian 74, Avella 45

Rochester 81, St. Joseph 75

Union 66, Winchester Thurston 57

Byes: Monessen (15-7), Vincentian Academy (18-4)

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

*Sites and times to be determined

Monessen (15-7) vs. Eden Christian (12-9); Clairton (17-5) vs. Union (17-6); Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Rochester (16-6); Imani Christian (13-6) vs. Cornell (18-5)

City League finals

Sunday's schedule

Obama Academy (13-8) vs. Allderdice (15-8) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

First round

Class 4A

Tuesday's schedule

Forest Hills (11-9) at Tyrone (13-9), 7 p.m.; Somerset at Johnstown, (11-9)

Byes: Central Martinsburg (13-6), Huntingdon (14-8)

Class 3A

Monday's schedule

Penns Valley (12-11) at Penn Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (15-5) at Ligonier Valley (17-6), 7 p.m.; West Shamokin (12-10) at Mount Union (11-7), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (3-18) at Central Cambria (14-6), 7 p.m.

Byes: Richland (17-4), Juniata (16-4), Westmont Hilltop (14-7)

Class 2A

Tuesday's schedule

Conemaugh Valley (11-10) at Portage (9-13), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-17) at United (12-10), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop McCort (17-4), Moshannon Valley (18-2), Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5), Purchase Line (13-8), Penns Manor (12-9), Homer Center (12-10)

Class A

Wednesday's schedule

St. Joseph's Academy (10-11) at Juniata Valley (8-10), 7 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (6-14) at Ferndale (19-2), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-12) at Williamsburg (12-8), 7 p.m.

Bye: Saltsburg (22-1)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Hempfield (13-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-19) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Norwin (16-5) vs. Butler (10-11) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (16-6) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-10) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township (13-8) vs. Seneca Valley (9-13) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: North Allegheny (21-1), Pine-Richland (21-1), Penn Hills (20-2), Mt. Lebanon (17-5)

Class 5A

First round

Friday's results

Chartiers Valley 53, Thomas Jefferson 42

Gateway 54, West Allegheny 45 (OT)

Hampton 75, Greensburg Salem 34

Mars 72, Montour 57

McKeesport 52, Franklin Regional 45

Oakland Catholic 42, Connellsville 24

South Fayette 60, Ringgold 37

Trinity 61, Plum 20

Quarterfinals

Feb. 25 schedule

*Sites and times to be determined

Hampton (21-2) vs. McKeesport (12-11); Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. Mars (17-6); Trinity (22-2) vs. Gateway (17-6); South Fayette (17-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-7)

Class 4A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Central Valley (14-7) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-9) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.; Beaver (15-5) vs. Deer Lakes (9-12) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; South Park (14-8) vs. Burrell (9-13) at North Hills, noon

Byes: Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-2), Blackhawk (14-8), Ambridge (14-8), Keystone Oaks (20-2)

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Riverside (17-5) vs. Brownsville (10-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Carlynton (15-6) vs. South Side Beaver (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (14-8) vs. Beaver Falls (10-11) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Charleroi (18-9) vs. Seton-La Salle (5-15) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Canevin (16-5), East Allegheny (22-0), Neshannock (21-1), Mohawk (16-5)

Class 2A

First round

Friday's results

Brentwood 58, Frazier 43

California 33, Sto-Rox 30

Leechburg 66, Burgettstown 38

Washington 45, Beth-Center 27

Byes: Chartiers-Houston (20-2), Vincentian Academy (18-4), Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

*Sites and times to be determined

Chartiers-Houston (20-2) vs. Leechburg (14-9); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5) vs California (20-3); Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Washington (13-10); Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) vs. Brentwood (17-5)

Class A

First round

Saturday's schedule

Jefferson-Morgan (10-12) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-12) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Rochester (13-7) vs. Eden Christian (1-16) at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.; Geibel (9-11) vs. Clairton (7-14) at Baldwin, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph (15-7) vs. Avella (11-11) at Fox Chapel, noon

Byes: Winchester Thurston (18-1), Cornell (18-4), Quigley Catholic (15-7), West Greene (18-4)

City League finals

Sunday's schedule

Obama Academy (15-8) vs. Allderdice (11-12) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

First round

Class 4A

Wednesday's schedule

Huntingdon (6-16) at Bedford (15-5), 7 p.m.

Bye: Forest Hills (18-1)

Class 3A

Tuesday's schedule

Westmont Hilltop (8-10) at Central Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-14) at Penns Valley (13-7), 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (9-11) at Marion Center (11-10), 7 p.m.; Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) at Everett (15-5)

Byes: Tyrone (22-3), West Shamokin (21-2), Juniata (21-1), Central Martinsburg (16-5)

Class 2A

Monday's schedule

Claysburg Kimmel (10-10) at Conemaugh Valley (11-11), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (5-15) at Southern Huntingdon (9-7), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (4-16) at Penns Manor (15-7), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop McCort (16-3), Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), Bellwood-Antis (20-2), Homer Center (19-3), Blairsville (17-5)

Class A

Thursday's schedule

Harmony (2-19) at Bishop Carroll (16-4), 7 p.m.; Glendale (3-18) at Williamsburg (12-7), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (7-13) at Juniata Valley (18-4), 6 p.m.; Saltsburg (9-12) at Portage (16-5)

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 56, Neighborhood Academy 16

Gymnastics

Friday's results

WPIAL team championships

1. Moon, 146.125; 2. Thomas Jefferson, 144.775; 3. Hampton, 143.175; 4. West Allegheny, 140.350; 5. North Allegheny, 139.90; 6. South Side Beaver, 137.025

Wrestling

Friday's results

Class AA

Section tournaments

At Canon-McMillan

Section 1

106 pounds

Championship: Austin Seik (South Side) p. Bill Brown (Burgettstown), 5:05.

Consolation: Dom Reagan (Beaver) p. Jake Alberts (Ellwood City), 4:45.

113 pounds

Championship: ZJ Ward (Freedom) p. Alec Coulter (Beaver), 1:37.

Consolation: Tyler Baird (Ellwood City) d. Austin Ryan (Burgettstown), 9-2.

120 pounds

Championship: PJ Smith (Burgettstown) p. Ty Mazutis (Chartiers-Houston), 2:30.

Consolation: Garrett Ammon (South Park) p. Zachary Ward (South Side), 0:41.

126 pounds

Championship: Nick Candelore (Fort Cherry) m.d. Joey Dunn (Chartiers-Houston), 24-11.

Consolation: Bricen Mayberry (Laurel) p. Brendan Weil (South Park), 0:55.

132 pounds

Championship: Tyler Alberts (Ellwood City) d. Jacob Pail (Freedom), 5-0.

Consolation: Luigi Paliani (Beaver) p. Anthony Weil (South Park), 1:46.

138 pounds

Championship: Josh Kuslock (Chartiers-Houston) d. Chase Komara (Freedom), 4-1.

Consolation: Christian Hyrb (Beaver) d. Donavin Chambers (Ellwood City), 5-1.

145 pounds

Championship: Dallas Bulsak (South Park) d. Kody Komara (Freedom), 6-3.

Consolation: Joe Demor (South Side) p. Braden Strohecker (Ellwood City), 0:44.

152 pounds

Championship: Sam Garner (Laurel) d. Dean Ward (Freedom), 5-2.

Consolation: Jake Ognibene (Chartiers-Houston) d. Alexander Soltis (South Side), 5-3.

160 pounds

Championship: Ajay Cooper (South Side) d. Jaeden Gordon (Central Valley), 11-6.

Consolation: Brett Johnston (Freedom) d. Erik Richardson (Laurel), 10-7.

170 pounds

Championship: Jacob Ramsey (Central Valley) d. RJ Hall (Chartiers-Houston), 4-2.

Consolation: Max Struwe (Beaver) d. Ethan Brothers (Burgettstown), 6-2.

182 pounds

Championship: Luke Ostermeyer (Laurel) p. David Locke (South Side), 3:54.

Consolation: Nick Kalafatis (Chartiers-Houston) p. Shane Smith (Fort Cherry), 3:52.

195 pounds

Championship: Bryson Miller (Freedom) d. John Adams (Beaver), 6-2.

Consolation: Russell Cyphert (Laurel) d. Malik Mitchell (Washington), 2-1.

220 pounds

Championship: Bishop Mccoy (South Side) d. Riley Kemper (Burgettstown), 14-7.

Consolation: William Peterson (Laurel) p. Randall Kidwell (Avella), 2:26.

285 pounds

Championship: Evan Sweesy (Freedom) p. Trey Lober (Chartiers-Houston), 0:56.

Consolation: Brett Leydig (South Park) p. Matthew Goff (Central Valley), 4:51.

Section 2

106 pounds

Championship: Freddie Howard (Elizabeth Forward) d. Damian George (Mt. Pleasant), 6-5.

Consolation: Kace Sabedra (Derry) w.b.f. Seth Burgdolt (McGuffey).

113 pounds

Championship: Manny Dovshek (Bentworth) d. Doug Bittner (Mt. Pleasant), 4-2.

Consolation: Jordan Devine (Elizabeth Forward) p. Nicholas Yeskey (Southmoreland), 0:53.

120 pounds

Championship: Jett Pattison (McGuffey) p. Jason Baker (Derry), 3:18.

Consolation: Jimmy Gwyer (Beth-Center) d. Josh Agnew (Jefferson-Morgan), 6-4.

126 pounds

Championship: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) t.f. Shawn Broadway (Derry), 19-3 2:20.

Consolation: Austin Mihalchik (Mt. Pleasant) p. Jake Garrety (McGuffey), 0:46.

132 pounds

Championship: Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland) d. Al Miscovich (Mt. Pleasant), 2-0.

Consolation: Teague Nicolella (McGuffey) d. Onreey Stewart (Derry), 5-3.

138 pounds

Championship: Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) p. Trey Weinell (Derry), 2:48.

Consolation: Aaron Mylan (Jefferson-Morgan) d. Carter Riskey (Bentworth), 8-4.

145 pounds

Championship: Dominik Jellison (Derry) d. Jacob Housel (Beth-Center), 2-1.

Consolation: Zach Smart (Yough) p. Bryton Johnson (McGuffey), 1:31.

152 pounds

Championship: Jeff Mcconn (McGuffey) d. Seth Shubert (Mapletown), 4-1.

Consolation: Kolin Walker (West Greene) d. Dustin Stange (Yough), 6-2.

160 pounds

Championship: Jaden Datz (Southmoreland) d. Christian Clutter (McGuffey), 3-1.

Consolation: Hunter Jones (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Colton Nemcheck (Derry), 11-6.

170 pounds

Championship: Luke Shingle (McGuffey) d. Nick Wardropper (Elizabeth Forward), 8-1.

Consolation: Colt Harper (Southmoreland) p. Jake Lauteri (Yough), 2:58.

182 pounds

Championship: Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center) d. Dominic Deluca (Derry), 4-1.

Consolation: Jonathan Vargo (Bentworth) d. Dalton Lough (McGuffey), 3-1.

195 pounds

Championship: Ryan Wise (Bentworth) p. Zack Charlesworth (Mt. Pleasant), 3:03.

Consolation: Matthew Marron (Derry) d. Gavin Uphold (Mapletown), 1-0.

220 pounds

Championship: Noah Wiencek (Derry) d. Ashton Lopez (Bentworth), 4-2.

Consolation: Ryan Mauro (Southmoreland) d. Jack Harris (Yough), 7-6.

285 pounds

Championship: Ed Shingle (McGuffey) d. David Headlee (Beth-Center), 1-0.

Consolation: Dominick Daniels (Bentworth) d. Harry Johnson (Frazier), 4-2.

Section 3

106 pounds

Championship: Trent Valovchik (Burrell) m.d. Eddie Huehn (Carlynton), 18-4.

Consolation: Travis Lasko (Valley) p. Lucas Murphy (Riverview), 1:51.

113 pounds

Championship: Bryan Gaul (Burrell) d. Colin Dunn (South Fayette), 5-0.

Consolation: Austin Francic (Quaker Valley) p. Elias Ward (Carlynton), 4:45.

120 pounds

Championship: Trent Bechtold (Burrell) m.d. Kain Stone (Valley), 12-2.

Consolation: Gary Loeffler (South Fayette) p. Clay Hall (Avonworth), 3:32.

126 pounds

Championship: John rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) d. Dillan Jeffrey (Burrell), 4-2.

Consolation: Eli Brinsky (South Fayette) p. Kyle Hinerman (South Allegheny), 2:25.

132 pounds

Championship: Ken Azzerallo (Avonworth) d. Ethan Awes (Burrell), 4-2.

Consolation: Matthew Ferraro (Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic) d. Nicholas Banko (Valley), 3-2.

138 pounds

Championship: Danny Mccarthy (Burrell) d. Jason Stevans (South Allegheny), 6-5.

Consolation: Nick Carter (South Fayette) d. Domenic Nerone (Keystone Oaks), 8-5.

145 pounds

Championship: Corey Christie (Burrell) d. Mike Cusick (South Fayette), 7-1.

Consolation: Dominic Losacco (Quaker Valley) d. Brandon O'Sullivan (Valley), 6-5.

152 pounds

Championship: Shaun Gates (Burrell) d. Logan Witwicki (Carlynton), 7-5.

Consolation: Camdon Hoover (South Fayette) p. Christian Tamburro (Riverview), 2:20.

160 pounds

Championship: Cody Jenkins (South Allegheny) d. Austin Mele (Burrell), 6-2.

Consolation: Noah Hutcherson (Valley) p. Zayn Peters (Riverview), 0:24.

170 pounds

Championship: Christopher O'Sullivan (Valley) d. William Whittington (Keystone Oaks), 3-1.

Consolation: Joe Bastaroli (South Fayette) p. Keegan Forsythe (Quaker Valley), 2:32.

182 pounds

Championship: Anthony Marra (Burrell) p. Geoff Magin (Quaker Valley), 1:10.

Consolation: Justin Cramer (Jeannette) d. Luke Garda (Keystone Oaks), 8-5.

195 pounds

Championship: Tyler Stine (Summit Academy) d. Max Marraccini (South Allegheny), 2-1.

Consolation: Mark Kurchena (South Fayette) d. Mason Slahtovsky (Burrell), 4-3.

220 pounds

Championship: Jake Walker (South Fayette) m.d. Phil Coutch (Burrell), 12-2.

Consolation: Nikko Bongivengo (Summit Academy) d. Arron D'Ambrosio (South Allegheny), 5-2.

285 pounds

Championship: David Schuffert (Valley) p. Quentin Franklin (South Fayette), 0:17.

Consolation: Tyler Caragien (Keystone Oaks) p. Ronald Kadar (Summit Academy), 2:11.

*Top four finishers advance to the WPIAL championships, Saturday at Canon-McMillan

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.