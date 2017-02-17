High school scores for Feb. 17, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Canon-McMillan (17-5) vs. North Allegheny (14-8) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; North Hills (17-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Butler (14-8) vs. Baldwin (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-8) vs. Woodland Hills (14-8) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.
Byes: Pine-Richland (21-1), Latrobe (19-3), Fox Chapel (19-3), Penn Hills (19-3)
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday's schedule
Laurel Highlands (17-5) vs. Highlands (12-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; McKeesport (17-4) vs. Armstrong (11-11) at Plum, 8 p.m.; Hampton (13-9) vs. Kiski Area (10-10) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Trinity (14-8) vs. Franklin Regional (12-10) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.; Gateway (10-12) vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-11) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Mars (14-8), Moon (17-5), Chartiers Valley (16-6)
Class 4A
First round
Wednesday's schedule
McGuffey (17-5) vs. Valley (11-11) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Deer Lakes (12-10) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Freeport (13-7) vs. South Fayette (12-10) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8 p.m.; Indiana (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: New Castle (20-2), Quaker Valley (20-2), Beaver Falls (11-8), Central Valley (13-9)
Class 3A
First round
Saturday's schedule
Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Steel Valley (10-12) at North Allegheny, noon; Seton-La Salle (9-12) vs. East Allegheny (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (16-6) vs. Carlynton (11-11) at Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-4) vs. Avonworth (14-8) at Peters Township, noon; Washington (18-4) vs. Ellwood City (9-10) at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Aliquippa (11-11) vs. Charleroi (12-10) at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-5) vs. Burrell (8-14) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.; Riverside (15-7) vs. Burgettstown (11-11) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday's schedule
Neshannock (15-7) vs. California (19-3) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (18-4) vs. Leechburg (9-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-6) vs. Frazier (6-17) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry (15-7) vs. Summit Academy (8-12) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Jeannette (11-11) vs. Bentworth (10-12) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0), Bishop Canevin (18-4), Sewickley Academy (17-4)
Class A
First round
Friday's results
Clairton 62, Propel Andrew Street 40
Cornell 77, Geibel 20
Eden Christian 46, West Greene 35
Imani Christian 74, Avella 45
Rochester 81, St. Joseph 75
Union 66, Winchester Thurston 57
Byes: Monessen (15-7), Vincentian Academy (18-4)
Quarterfinals
Thursday's schedule
Monessen (15-7) vs. Eden Christian (12-9); Clairton (17-5) vs. Union (17-6); Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Rochester (16-6); Imani Christian (13-6) vs. Cornell (18-5)
City League finals
Sunday's schedule
Obama Academy (13-8) vs. Allderdice (15-8) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
First round
Class 4A
Tuesday's schedule
Forest Hills (11-9) at Tyrone (13-9), 7 p.m.; Somerset at Johnstown, (11-9)
Byes: Central Martinsburg (13-6), Huntingdon (14-8)
Class 3A
Monday's schedule
Penns Valley (12-11) at Penn Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (15-5) at Ligonier Valley (17-6), 7 p.m.; West Shamokin (12-10) at Mount Union (11-7), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (3-18) at Central Cambria (14-6), 7 p.m.
Byes: Richland (17-4), Juniata (16-4), Westmont Hilltop (14-7)
Class 2A
Tuesday's schedule
Conemaugh Valley (11-10) at Portage (9-13), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-17) at United (12-10), 7 p.m.
Byes: Bishop McCort (17-4), Moshannon Valley (18-2), Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5), Purchase Line (13-8), Penns Manor (12-9), Homer Center (12-10)
Class A
Wednesday's schedule
St. Joseph's Academy (10-11) at Juniata Valley (8-10), 7 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (6-14) at Ferndale (19-2), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-12) at Williamsburg (12-8), 7 p.m.
Bye: Saltsburg (22-1)
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday's schedule
Hempfield (13-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-19) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Norwin (16-5) vs. Butler (10-11) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (16-6) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-10) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township (13-8) vs. Seneca Valley (9-13) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: North Allegheny (21-1), Pine-Richland (21-1), Penn Hills (20-2), Mt. Lebanon (17-5)
Class 5A
First round
Friday's results
Chartiers Valley 53, Thomas Jefferson 42
Gateway 54, West Allegheny 45 (OT)
Hampton 75, Greensburg Salem 34
Mars 72, Montour 57
McKeesport 52, Franklin Regional 45
Oakland Catholic 42, Connellsville 24
South Fayette 60, Ringgold 37
Trinity 61, Plum 20
Quarterfinals
Feb. 25 schedule
Hampton (21-2) vs. McKeesport (12-11); Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. Mars (17-6); Trinity (22-2) vs. Gateway (17-6); South Fayette (17-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-7)
Class 4A
First round
Saturday's schedule
Central Valley (14-7) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-9) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.; Beaver (15-5) vs. Deer Lakes (9-12) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; South Park (14-8) vs. Burrell (9-13) at North Hills, noon
Byes: Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-2), Blackhawk (14-8), Ambridge (14-8), Keystone Oaks (20-2)
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Riverside (17-5) vs. Brownsville (10-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Carlynton (15-6) vs. South Side Beaver (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (14-8) vs. Beaver Falls (10-11) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Charleroi (18-9) vs. Seton-La Salle (5-15) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Bishop Canevin (16-5), East Allegheny (22-0), Neshannock (21-1), Mohawk (16-5)
Class 2A
First round
Friday's results
Brentwood 58, Frazier 43
California 33, Sto-Rox 30
Leechburg 66, Burgettstown 38
Washington 45, Beth-Center 27
Byes: Chartiers-Houston (20-2), Vincentian Academy (18-4), Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5)
Quarterfinals
Thursday's schedule
Chartiers-Houston (20-2) vs. Leechburg (14-9); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5) vs California (20-3); Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Washington (13-10); Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) vs. Brentwood (17-5)
Class A
First round
Saturday's schedule
Jefferson-Morgan (10-12) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-12) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Rochester (13-7) vs. Eden Christian (1-16) at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.; Geibel (9-11) vs. Clairton (7-14) at Baldwin, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph (15-7) vs. Avella (11-11) at Fox Chapel, noon
Byes: Winchester Thurston (18-1), Cornell (18-4), Quigley Catholic (15-7), West Greene (18-4)
City League finals
Sunday's schedule
Obama Academy (15-8) vs. Allderdice (11-12) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
First round
Class 4A
Wednesday's schedule
Huntingdon (6-16) at Bedford (15-5), 7 p.m.
Bye: Forest Hills (18-1)
Class 3A
Tuesday's schedule
Westmont Hilltop (8-10) at Central Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-14) at Penns Valley (13-7), 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (9-11) at Marion Center (11-10), 7 p.m.; Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) at Everett (15-5)
Byes: Tyrone (22-3), West Shamokin (21-2), Juniata (21-1), Central Martinsburg (16-5)
Class 2A
Monday's schedule
Claysburg Kimmel (10-10) at Conemaugh Valley (11-11), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (5-15) at Southern Huntingdon (9-7), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (4-16) at Penns Manor (15-7), 7 p.m.
Byes: Bishop McCort (16-3), Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), Bellwood-Antis (20-2), Homer Center (19-3), Blairsville (17-5)
Class A
Thursday's schedule
Harmony (2-19) at Bishop Carroll (16-4), 7 p.m.; Glendale (3-18) at Williamsburg (12-7), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (7-13) at Juniata Valley (18-4), 6 p.m.; Saltsburg (9-12) at Portage (16-5)
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 56, Neighborhood Academy 16
Gymnastics
Friday's results
WPIAL team championships
1. Moon, 146.125; 2. Thomas Jefferson, 144.775; 3. Hampton, 143.175; 4. West Allegheny, 140.350; 5. North Allegheny, 139.90; 6. South Side Beaver, 137.025
Wrestling
Friday's results
Class AA
Section tournaments
At Canon-McMillan
Section 1
106 pounds
Championship: Austin Seik (South Side) p. Bill Brown (Burgettstown), 5:05.
Consolation: Dom Reagan (Beaver) p. Jake Alberts (Ellwood City), 4:45.
113 pounds
Championship: ZJ Ward (Freedom) p. Alec Coulter (Beaver), 1:37.
Consolation: Tyler Baird (Ellwood City) d. Austin Ryan (Burgettstown), 9-2.
120 pounds
Championship: PJ Smith (Burgettstown) p. Ty Mazutis (Chartiers-Houston), 2:30.
Consolation: Garrett Ammon (South Park) p. Zachary Ward (South Side), 0:41.
126 pounds
Championship: Nick Candelore (Fort Cherry) m.d. Joey Dunn (Chartiers-Houston), 24-11.
Consolation: Bricen Mayberry (Laurel) p. Brendan Weil (South Park), 0:55.
132 pounds
Championship: Tyler Alberts (Ellwood City) d. Jacob Pail (Freedom), 5-0.
Consolation: Luigi Paliani (Beaver) p. Anthony Weil (South Park), 1:46.
138 pounds
Championship: Josh Kuslock (Chartiers-Houston) d. Chase Komara (Freedom), 4-1.
Consolation: Christian Hyrb (Beaver) d. Donavin Chambers (Ellwood City), 5-1.
145 pounds
Championship: Dallas Bulsak (South Park) d. Kody Komara (Freedom), 6-3.
Consolation: Joe Demor (South Side) p. Braden Strohecker (Ellwood City), 0:44.
152 pounds
Championship: Sam Garner (Laurel) d. Dean Ward (Freedom), 5-2.
Consolation: Jake Ognibene (Chartiers-Houston) d. Alexander Soltis (South Side), 5-3.
160 pounds
Championship: Ajay Cooper (South Side) d. Jaeden Gordon (Central Valley), 11-6.
Consolation: Brett Johnston (Freedom) d. Erik Richardson (Laurel), 10-7.
170 pounds
Championship: Jacob Ramsey (Central Valley) d. RJ Hall (Chartiers-Houston), 4-2.
Consolation: Max Struwe (Beaver) d. Ethan Brothers (Burgettstown), 6-2.
182 pounds
Championship: Luke Ostermeyer (Laurel) p. David Locke (South Side), 3:54.
Consolation: Nick Kalafatis (Chartiers-Houston) p. Shane Smith (Fort Cherry), 3:52.
195 pounds
Championship: Bryson Miller (Freedom) d. John Adams (Beaver), 6-2.
Consolation: Russell Cyphert (Laurel) d. Malik Mitchell (Washington), 2-1.
220 pounds
Championship: Bishop Mccoy (South Side) d. Riley Kemper (Burgettstown), 14-7.
Consolation: William Peterson (Laurel) p. Randall Kidwell (Avella), 2:26.
285 pounds
Championship: Evan Sweesy (Freedom) p. Trey Lober (Chartiers-Houston), 0:56.
Consolation: Brett Leydig (South Park) p. Matthew Goff (Central Valley), 4:51.
Section 2
106 pounds
Championship: Freddie Howard (Elizabeth Forward) d. Damian George (Mt. Pleasant), 6-5.
Consolation: Kace Sabedra (Derry) w.b.f. Seth Burgdolt (McGuffey).
113 pounds
Championship: Manny Dovshek (Bentworth) d. Doug Bittner (Mt. Pleasant), 4-2.
Consolation: Jordan Devine (Elizabeth Forward) p. Nicholas Yeskey (Southmoreland), 0:53.
120 pounds
Championship: Jett Pattison (McGuffey) p. Jason Baker (Derry), 3:18.
Consolation: Jimmy Gwyer (Beth-Center) d. Josh Agnew (Jefferson-Morgan), 6-4.
126 pounds
Championship: Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan) t.f. Shawn Broadway (Derry), 19-3 2:20.
Consolation: Austin Mihalchik (Mt. Pleasant) p. Jake Garrety (McGuffey), 0:46.
132 pounds
Championship: Tyler Griffiths (Southmoreland) d. Al Miscovich (Mt. Pleasant), 2-0.
Consolation: Teague Nicolella (McGuffey) d. Onreey Stewart (Derry), 5-3.
138 pounds
Championship: Thayne Lawrence (Frazier) p. Trey Weinell (Derry), 2:48.
Consolation: Aaron Mylan (Jefferson-Morgan) d. Carter Riskey (Bentworth), 8-4.
145 pounds
Championship: Dominik Jellison (Derry) d. Jacob Housel (Beth-Center), 2-1.
Consolation: Zach Smart (Yough) p. Bryton Johnson (McGuffey), 1:31.
152 pounds
Championship: Jeff Mcconn (McGuffey) d. Seth Shubert (Mapletown), 4-1.
Consolation: Kolin Walker (West Greene) d. Dustin Stange (Yough), 6-2.
160 pounds
Championship: Jaden Datz (Southmoreland) d. Christian Clutter (McGuffey), 3-1.
Consolation: Hunter Jones (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Colton Nemcheck (Derry), 11-6.
170 pounds
Championship: Luke Shingle (McGuffey) d. Nick Wardropper (Elizabeth Forward), 8-1.
Consolation: Colt Harper (Southmoreland) p. Jake Lauteri (Yough), 2:58.
182 pounds
Championship: Dominic Fundy (Beth-Center) d. Dominic Deluca (Derry), 4-1.
Consolation: Jonathan Vargo (Bentworth) d. Dalton Lough (McGuffey), 3-1.
195 pounds
Championship: Ryan Wise (Bentworth) p. Zack Charlesworth (Mt. Pleasant), 3:03.
Consolation: Matthew Marron (Derry) d. Gavin Uphold (Mapletown), 1-0.
220 pounds
Championship: Noah Wiencek (Derry) d. Ashton Lopez (Bentworth), 4-2.
Consolation: Ryan Mauro (Southmoreland) d. Jack Harris (Yough), 7-6.
285 pounds
Championship: Ed Shingle (McGuffey) d. David Headlee (Beth-Center), 1-0.
Consolation: Dominick Daniels (Bentworth) d. Harry Johnson (Frazier), 4-2.
Section 3
106 pounds
Championship: Trent Valovchik (Burrell) m.d. Eddie Huehn (Carlynton), 18-4.
Consolation: Travis Lasko (Valley) p. Lucas Murphy (Riverview), 1:51.
113 pounds
Championship: Bryan Gaul (Burrell) d. Colin Dunn (South Fayette), 5-0.
Consolation: Austin Francic (Quaker Valley) p. Elias Ward (Carlynton), 4:45.
120 pounds
Championship: Trent Bechtold (Burrell) m.d. Kain Stone (Valley), 12-2.
Consolation: Gary Loeffler (South Fayette) p. Clay Hall (Avonworth), 3:32.
126 pounds
Championship: John rocco Kazalas (Quaker Valley) d. Dillan Jeffrey (Burrell), 4-2.
Consolation: Eli Brinsky (South Fayette) p. Kyle Hinerman (South Allegheny), 2:25.
132 pounds
Championship: Ken Azzerallo (Avonworth) d. Ethan Awes (Burrell), 4-2.
Consolation: Matthew Ferraro (Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic) d. Nicholas Banko (Valley), 3-2.
138 pounds
Championship: Danny Mccarthy (Burrell) d. Jason Stevans (South Allegheny), 6-5.
Consolation: Nick Carter (South Fayette) d. Domenic Nerone (Keystone Oaks), 8-5.
145 pounds
Championship: Corey Christie (Burrell) d. Mike Cusick (South Fayette), 7-1.
Consolation: Dominic Losacco (Quaker Valley) d. Brandon O'Sullivan (Valley), 6-5.
152 pounds
Championship: Shaun Gates (Burrell) d. Logan Witwicki (Carlynton), 7-5.
Consolation: Camdon Hoover (South Fayette) p. Christian Tamburro (Riverview), 2:20.
160 pounds
Championship: Cody Jenkins (South Allegheny) d. Austin Mele (Burrell), 6-2.
Consolation: Noah Hutcherson (Valley) p. Zayn Peters (Riverview), 0:24.
170 pounds
Championship: Christopher O'Sullivan (Valley) d. William Whittington (Keystone Oaks), 3-1.
Consolation: Joe Bastaroli (South Fayette) p. Keegan Forsythe (Quaker Valley), 2:32.
182 pounds
Championship: Anthony Marra (Burrell) p. Geoff Magin (Quaker Valley), 1:10.
Consolation: Justin Cramer (Jeannette) d. Luke Garda (Keystone Oaks), 8-5.
195 pounds
Championship: Tyler Stine (Summit Academy) d. Max Marraccini (South Allegheny), 2-1.
Consolation: Mark Kurchena (South Fayette) d. Mason Slahtovsky (Burrell), 4-3.
220 pounds
Championship: Jake Walker (South Fayette) m.d. Phil Coutch (Burrell), 12-2.
Consolation: Nikko Bongivengo (Summit Academy) d. Arron D'Ambrosio (South Allegheny), 5-2.
285 pounds
Championship: David Schuffert (Valley) p. Quentin Franklin (South Fayette), 0:17.
Consolation: Tyler Caragien (Keystone Oaks) p. Ronald Kadar (Summit Academy), 2:11.
*Top four finishers advance to the WPIAL championships, Saturday at Canon-McMillan
