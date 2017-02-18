High school scores, schedules for Feb. 18, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Canon-McMillan (17-5) vs. North Allegheny (14-8) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; North Hills (17-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Butler (14-8) vs. Baldwin (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-8) vs. Woodland Hills (14-8) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.

Byes: Pine-Richland (21-1), Latrobe (19-3), Fox Chapel (19-3), Penn Hills (19-3)

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Laurel Highlands (17-5) vs. Highlands (12-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; McKeesport (17-4) vs. Armstrong (11-11) at Plum, 8 p.m.; Hampton (13-9) vs. Kiski Area (10-10) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Trinity (14-8) vs. Franklin Regional (12-10) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.; Gateway (10-12) vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-11) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Mars (14-8), Moon (17-5), Chartiers Valley (16-6)

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

McGuffey (17-5) vs. Valley (11-11) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Deer Lakes (12-10) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Freeport (13-7) vs. South Fayette (12-10) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8 p.m.; Indiana (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: New Castle (20-2), Quaker Valley (20-2), Beaver Falls (11-8), Central Valley (13-9)

Class 3A

First round

Saturday's results

Aliquippa 70, Charleroi 51

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 51, Burrell 41

Lincoln Park 74, Steel Valley 62

Riverside 65, Burgettstown 42

Seton-La Salle 57, East Allegheny 52, OT

Shady Side Academy 60, Carlynton 41

Southmoreland 65, Avonworth 55, OT

Washington 57, Ellwood City 29

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

*Sites and times to be determined

Lincoln Park (19-4) vs. Seton-La Salle (10-12); Shady Side Academy (17-6) vs. Southmoreland (19-4); Aliquippa (12-11) vs. Washington (19-4); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (18-5) vs. Riverside (16-7)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Neshannock (15-7) vs. California (19-3) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (18-4) vs. Leechburg (9-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-6) vs. Frazier (6-17) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry (15-7) vs. Summit Academy (8-12) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Jeannette (11-11) vs. Bentworth (10-12) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0), Bishop Canevin (18-4), Sewickley Academy (17-4)

Class A

Byes: Monessen (15-7), Vincentian Academy (18-4)

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

*Sites and times to be determined

Monessen (15-7) vs. Eden Christian (12-9); Clairton (17-5) vs. Union (17-6); Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Rochester (16-6); Imani Christian (13-6) vs. Cornell (18-5)

City League finals

Sunday's schedule

Obama Academy (13-8) vs. Allderdice (15-8) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

First round

Class 4A

Tuesday's schedule

Forest Hills (11-9) at Tyrone (13-9), 7 p.m.; Somerset at Johnstown, (11-9)

Byes: Central Martinsburg (13-6), Huntingdon (14-8)

Class 3A

Monday's schedule

Penns Valley (12-11) at Penn Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (15-5) at Ligonier Valley (17-6), 7 p.m.; West Shamokin (12-10) at Mount Union (11-7), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (3-18) at Central Cambria (14-6), 7 p.m.

Byes: Richland (17-4), Juniata (16-4), Westmont Hilltop (14-7)

Class 2A

Tuesday's schedule

Conemaugh Valley (11-10) at Portage (9-13), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-17) at United (12-10), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop McCort (17-4), Moshannon Valley (18-2), Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5), Purchase Line (13-8), Penns Manor (12-9), Homer Center (12-10)

Class A

Wednesday's schedule

St. Joseph's Academy (10-11) at Juniata Valley (8-10), 7 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (6-14) at Ferndale (19-2), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-12) at Williamsburg (12-8), 7 p.m.

Bye: Saltsburg (22-1)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Hempfield (13-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-19) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Norwin (16-5) vs. Butler (10-11) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (16-6) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-10) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township (13-8) vs. Seneca Valley (9-13) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: North Allegheny (21-1), Pine-Richland (21-1), Penn Hills (20-2), Mt. Lebanon (17-5)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Feb. 25 schedule

*Sites and times to be determined

Hampton (21-2) vs. McKeesport (12-11); Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. Mars (17-6); Trinity (22-2) vs. Gateway (17-6); South Fayette (17-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-7)

Class 4A

First round

Saturday's results

Beaver 47, Deer Lakes 38

Central Valley 49, Mt. Pleasant 32

Freeport 56, Elizabeth Forward 50, OT

South Park 66, Burrell 44

Byes: Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-2), Blackhawk (14-8), Ambridge (14-8), Keystone Oaks (20-2)

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

*Sites and times to be determined

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-2) vs. Central Valley (15-7); Keystone Oaks (20-2) vs. Beaver (16-5); Blackhawk (14-8) vs. Freeport (14-9); Ambridge (14-8) vs. South Park (15-8)

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Riverside (17-5) vs. Brownsville (10-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Carlynton (15-6) vs. South Side Beaver (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (14-8) vs. Beaver Falls (10-11) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Charleroi (18-9) vs. Seton-La Salle (5-15) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Canevin (16-5), East Allegheny (22-0), Neshannock (21-1), Mohawk (16-5)

Class 2A

Byes: Chartiers-Houston (20-2), Vincentian Academy (18-4), Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

*Sites and times to be determined

Chartiers-Houston (20-2) vs. Leechburg (14-9); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5) vs California (20-3); Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Washington (13-10); Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) vs. Brentwood (17-5)

Class A

First round

Saturday's results

Geibel 47, Clairton 29

Rochester 74, Eden Christian 26

Sewickley Academy 43, Jefferson-Morgan 29

St. Joseph 68, Avella 33

Byes: Winchester Thurston (18-1), Cornell (18-4), Quigley Catholic (15-7), West Greene (18-4)

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

*Sites and times to be determined

Winchester Thurston (18-1) vs. Sew14-7ickley Academy (11-12); West Greene (18-4) vs. Rochester (14-7); Cornell (18-4) vs. Geibel (10-11); Quigley Catholic (15-7) vs. St. Joseph (16-7)

City League finals

Sunday's schedule

Obama Academy (15-8) vs. Allderdice (11-12) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

First round

Class 4A

Wednesday's schedule

Huntingdon (6-16) at Bedford (15-5), 7 p.m.

Bye: Forest Hills (18-1)

Class 3A

Tuesday's schedule

Westmont Hilltop (8-10) at Central Cambria (11-10), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-14) at Penns Valley (13-7), 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (9-11) at Marion Center (11-10), 7 p.m.; Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) at Everett (15-5)

Byes: Tyrone (22-3), West Shamokin (21-2), Juniata (21-1), Central Martinsburg (16-5)

Class 2A

Monday's schedule

Claysburg Kimmel (10-10) at Conemaugh Valley (11-11), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (5-15) at Southern Huntingdon (9-7), 7 p.m.; Purchase Line (4-16) at Penns Manor (15-7), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop McCort (16-3), Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), Bellwood-Antis (20-2), Homer Center (19-3), Blairsville (17-5)

Class A

Thursday's schedule

Harmony (2-19) at Bishop Carroll (16-4), 7 p.m.; Glendale (3-18) at Williamsburg (12-7), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (7-13) at Juniata Valley (18-4), 6 p.m.; Saltsburg (9-12) at Portage (16-5)

Gymnastics

WPIAL individual championships at Moon

Advanced

All-around

1. Katrina Jones, Hampton, 38.925*; 2. Taylor Johnson, Burrell, 38.0; 3. Tara Gologram, Keystone Oaks, 37.6.

Vault: 1. Taylor Johnson, Burrell, 9.85.

Bars: 1. Katrina Jones, Hampton, 9.75.

Beam: 1. Katrina Jones, Hampton, 9.7.

Floor: 1. Katrina Jones, Hampton, 9.65.

*--Indicates new WPIAL record

Intermediate I

All-around

1. Kayla Wade, West Allegheny, 35.3; 2. Christy Senskey, Hopewell, 35.3; 3. Mariona Haught, Moon, 35.175.

Vault: Mariona Haught, Moon, 9.45.

Bars: Bria Kosanovich, Moon, 9.075.

Beam: Katie Shields, Moon, 9.125.

Floor: Julia Crago, Moon, 9.2.

Intermediate II

All-around

1. Lexi Daniels, Burrell, 33.95; 2. Angie Busch, New Brighton, 33.9; 3. Hannah Magusiak, South Side Beaver, 33.4.

Vault: Jordan Bauer, Moon, 9.4.

Bars: Angie Busch, New Brighton, 8.65.

Beam: Lexi Daniels, 8.625.

Floor: Hannah Magusiak, South Side Beaver, 8.775.

Wrestling

Saturday's results

City League championships

Team results

1. Carrick, 165.5; 2. Brashear, 101; 3. Perry, 99; 4. Obama Academy, 93; 5. Allderdice, 54; 6. Westinghouse, 16.

Individual results

106 pounds

First place: Joe Dang, Carrick t.f. Kevin Samson, Obama Academy, 15-0, 4:00

Third place: Morton Hudson, Brashear p. Josh Short, Perry, 2:53

113 pounds

First place: Cheron Payne, Allderdice p. Dylan Emma, Carrick, 3:49

Third place: Dana Morris, Obama Academy, no match

120 pounds

First place: Joe Mwete, Brashear m.d. Keenan Sheffield, Perry, 14-4

Third place: Jamil Prude, Allderdice d. Maurice Quincy, Obama Academy, 8-4

126 pounds

First place: Spencer Cebula, Carrick p. Amir Dennis, Perry, 2:38

Third place: Lindsay Burton, Obama Academy d. Zainab Sulaiman, Allderdice, 3-0

132 pounds

First place: Dom Emma, Carrick p. David Dobbins, Obama Academy, 2:59

Third place: no match

138 pounds

First place: Justice Jones, Carrick p. Omar Williams, Brashear, 2:44

Third place: no match

145 pounds

First place: Juan Rodriguez, Carrick p. Khalil Jarrett, Allderdice, 5:01

Third place: Khamaje Clark, Perry p. Leon Blair, Brashear, 3:32

152 pounds

First place: Roman Ramsey, Perry p. Christian Butch, Allderdice, 3:20

Third place: Steven Schreamm, Carrick p. Ta'Shwon Taylor, Obama Academy, 4:10

160 pounds

First place: James Wagner, Brashear p. Donnell Trowell, Perry, 5:33

Third place: Talib Smith, Obama Academy, no match

170 pounds

First place: Shane Edwards, Brashear d. Tyshawn Williams, Carrick, 7-6

Third place: Tyrone Scott-Wells, Obama Academy

182 pounds

First place: Darious Shields, Obama Academy p. Nazar Babull, Allderdice, 1:04

Third place: Deonatae Harris, Perry vs. Justin Burns, Carrick p. Deonatae Harris, Perry, 3:50

195 pounds

First place: Sabivumva Wilson, Brashear p. Jonas Chan, Carrick, 2:55

Third place: no match

220 pounds

First place: Jamon Miyares, Westinghouse d. Dale Davis, Carrick, 4-3

Third place: no match

285 pounds

First place: Malik Townsend, Perry p. James Howard, Carrick, 3:38

Third place: no match

Outstanding senior wrestler: Juan Rodriguez, Carrick

Outstanding wrestler: Joe Mwete, Brashear; Darious Shields, Obama Academy

Coach of the year: Lenny Orbovich, Carrick

WPIAL Class AA individual championships

Championship

106: Trent Bechtold, Burrell, t.f. Travis Lasko, Valley, 15-0 (2:38)

113: Manny Dovshek, Bentworth, d. Z.J. Ward, Freedom, 9-7

120: Jett Pattison, McGuffey, p. Trent Bechtold, Burrell, 1:39

126: Gavin Teasdale, Jefferson-Morgan, m.d. Dillan Jeffrey, Burrell, 20-8

132: Tyler Griffiths, Southmoreland, d. Tyler Alberts, Ellwood City, 2-0

138: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier, p. Josh Kuslock, Chartiers-Houston, 5:59

145: Kody Komara, Freedom, d. Dallas Bulsak, South Park, 3-2

152: Logan Witwicki, Carlynton, d. Jeff McConn, McGuffey, 4-1

160: Christian Clutter, McGuffey, d. Jaden Datz, Southmoreland, 3-0

170: R.J. Hall, Chartiers-Houston, d. Luke Shingle, McGuffey, 3-1

182: Dominic Fundy, Beth-Center, d. Anthony Marra, Burrell, 2-1 TB

195: Bryson Miller, Freedom, d. Tyler Stine, Summit Academy, 7-5

220: Bishop McCoy, South Side Beaver, d. Noah Wiencek Derry, 4-1

285: Evan Sweesy, Freedom, d. David Schuffert, Valley, 6-4 SV

Third place

106: Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, d. Seth Burgdolt, McGuffey, 1-0

113: Bryan Gaul, Burrell, d. Colin Dunn, South Fayette, 4-0

120: Jason Baker, Derry, t.f. P.J. Smith, Burgettstown, 15-0 (4:02)

126: John Rocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley, d. Nick Candelore, 5-2

132: Ethan Awes, Burrell, d. Ken Azzerallo, Avonworth, 7-4

138: Chase Komara, Freedom, d. Danny McCarthy, 5-0

145: Corey Christie, Burrell, d. Mike Cusick, South Fayette, 3-2

152: Shaun Gates, Burrell, won by default Camdon Hoover, South Fayette

160: Cody Jenkins, South Allegheny, d. Austin Mele, 3-1

170: Jacob Ramsey, Central Valley, d. Chris O'Sullivan, 4-1

182: Dominic Deluca, Derry, m.d. Luke Ostermeyer, Laurel, 14-0

195: Max Marraccini, South Allegheny, d. Ryan Wise, Bentworth, 3-0

220: Jake Walker, South Fayette, d. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 8-2

285: Ed Shingle, McGuffey, d. Trey Lober, Chartiers-Houston, 1-0

Fifth place

106: Eddie Huehn, Carlynton, d. Kace Sabedra, Derry, 5-4

113: Austin Ryan, Burgettstown, d. Doug Bittner, Mt. Pleasant, 1-0

120: Josh Agnew, Jefferson-Morgan, d. Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center, 2-1

126: Austin Mihalchik, Mt. Pleasant, d. Shawn Broadway, Derry, 5-3 SV

132: Al Miscovich, Mt. Pleasant, d. Matthew Ferraro, CWNC, 3-0

138: Christian Hyrb, Beaver, p. Trey Weinell, Derry, 3:36

145: Joe Demor, South Side Beaver, p. Zach Smart, Yough, 2:31

152: Sam Garner, Laurel, d. Alexander Soltis, South Side Beaver, 9-4

160: Hunter Jones, Greensburg Central Catholic, p. Noah Hutcherson, Valley, 3:19

170: Joe Bastaroli, South Fayette, d. Nick Wardropper, Elizabeth Forward, 5-0

182: Jonathan Vargo, Bentworth, d. Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley, 6-5

195: Zack Charlesworth, Mt. Pleasant, d. Gavin Uphold, Mapletown, 3-1

220: Ryan Mauro, Southmoreland, d. Jack Harris, Yough, 7-5

285: Brett Leydig, South Park, d. Matthew Goff, Central Valley, 3-2 UTB

Seventh place

106: Freddie Howard, Elizabeth Forward, m.d. Austin Selk, South Side Beaver, 15-6

113: Tyler Baird, Ellwood City, t.f. Jordan Devine, Elizabeth Forward, 19-4 (4:21)

120: Gary Loeffler, South Fayette, p. Ty Mazutis, Chartiers-Houston, 1:36

126: Eli Brinsky, South Fayette, p. Jake Garrety, McGuffey, 4:00

132: Onreey Stewary, Derry, d. Teague Nicolella, McGuffey, 5-2

138: Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City, d. Aaron Mylan, Jefferson-Morgan, 7-3

145: Dominik Jellison, Derry, d. Jacob Housel, Beth-Center, 10-4

152: Seth Shubert, Mapletown, d. Jake Ognibene, Chartiers-Houston, 2-0

160: Colton Nemcheck, Derry, d. Ajay Cooper, South Side Beaver, 8-4

170: Max Struwe, Beaver, d. William Whittington, Keystone Oaks, 4-2

182: Justin Cramer, Jeannette, d. Dalton Lough, McGuffey, 2-0

195: Mark Kurchena, South Fayette, p. Mason Slahtovsky, 1:41

220: Ashton Lopez, Bentworth, won by forfeit, William Peterson, Laurel

285: Tyler Caragein, Keystone Oaks, p. Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, 0:54

*Top 7 placewinners advance to PIAA Southwest Regional

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.