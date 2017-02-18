Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Hampton gymnast Jones tumbles to record-setting day at WPIAL championships

Jerin Steele | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 8:54 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

After being announced as the all-around champion for the advanced division, Katrina Jones hopped down from the top of the podium with four gold medals and a silver medal draped around her neck and rejoined her Hampton teammates.

It had already been a good day for Jones, but moments after she sat back down she learned it was a historic one when it was announced Jones had set the WPIAL record for all-around score with a total of 38.925.

Jones had a near clean sweep of all four categories, winning floor, beam, and bars and finishing second in vault at the WPIAL individual gymnastics championships Saturday at Moon.

“It was a shock…I did not expect that at all,” said Jones about breaking the WPIAL record. “It's been a long day, and that was a great way to end it.”

West Allegheny's Kayla Wade won all-around in the intermediate division, and Lexi Daniels of Burrell won the all-around in intermediate II.

Jones, a sophomore, posted a score of 9.75 in bars, a 9.7 in beam and a 9.65 in floor and placed second in vault. She finished second in all-around a year ago.

“It's amazing. I redeemed myself,” Jones said. “Everything went pretty smooth for the most part, except for my vault.”

Burrell's Taylor Johnson stopped Jones' bid for a perfect day when she defended her title on vault with a winning score of 9.850. Johnson finished second overall, with a second on floor, fifth on beam and a seventh on bars. Keystone Oaks' Tara Gologram completed the advanced division podium.

“Before I went there were a lot of big scores (on vault),” Johnson said. “I wanted to see I could do it again and I did it, so it was really exciting.”

Johnson's Burrell teammate, Daniels, used a win on beam and a third-place finish on bars to propel her to the intermediate II all-around championship with a score of 33.95. Daniels, a freshman, was surprised when she heard her named called as the champion.

“I didn't expect it at all. It was really exciting,” Daniels said. “Knowing it is my first year and being a part of the team it made me happy.”

New Brighton's Angie Busch placed second overall and won on bars. South Side Beaver's Hannah Magusiak was third in all-around and won gold on floor.

In intermediate I, Wade used top-10 finishes in all four categories to claim the all-around gold medal with a score of 35.3. Wade won bronze in bars. Hopewell's Cristy Senskey was second in all-around and Mariona Haught of Moon placed third.

Moon gymnasts, who won the WPIAL team championship Friday, swept the competitions in Intermediate I. Haught won vault with a score of 9.45, Bria Kosanovich won bars with a 9.075, Katie Shields won beam with a 9.125, and Julia Crago won floor with a 9.2.

