Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Burrell girls finish 13th at WPIBL tournament

Staff Reports | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 10:45 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

The Burrell boys bowling team kicked everything off Wednesday at the WPIBL team championships.

It was the girls' turn Thursday at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg, and the Bucs tallied a team score of 2,031 pins to finish 13th overall.

Senior Aimee Zydonik led Burrell with a 461 series, and her 184 score in the third game of the series also was a team best.

The top two teams from each of the nine WPIBL sections qualified for the team championships.

Burrell finished second in the Northeast Division with an 8-2 record. The Bucs' only two losses came against undefeated section champion Armstrong.

Armstrong placed fifth Thursday.

Hempfield defeated Plum, 2-0, in the Baker finals to claim the team championship. Greensburg Salem placed third and qualified for the Baker playoffs, while Butler took fourth.

Members of both Burrell squads will take part in the WPIBL singles championships next Wednesday (boys) and Thursday (girls).

The Western Pennsylvania regional championships will be March 10 (singles) and 11 (team).

Girls basketball

Plants and Pillars 34, Cheswick Christian Academy 25 — Emerson Tooch scored 12 points as Beaver Falls-based Plants and Pillars defeated Cheswick Christian Academy in nonsection play. Paige Bartly also chipped in 10 points for Plants and Pillars. Kelsey Kiger scored a team-high 11 points, while Kathleen Swartzwelder scored eight points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Cheswick Christian Academy (12-6).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.