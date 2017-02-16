A-K Valley roundup: Burrell girls finish 13th at WPIBL tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Burrell boys bowling team kicked everything off Wednesday at the WPIBL team championships.

It was the girls' turn Thursday at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg, and the Bucs tallied a team score of 2,031 pins to finish 13th overall.

Senior Aimee Zydonik led Burrell with a 461 series, and her 184 score in the third game of the series also was a team best.

The top two teams from each of the nine WPIBL sections qualified for the team championships.

Burrell finished second in the Northeast Division with an 8-2 record. The Bucs' only two losses came against undefeated section champion Armstrong.

Armstrong placed fifth Thursday.

Hempfield defeated Plum, 2-0, in the Baker finals to claim the team championship. Greensburg Salem placed third and qualified for the Baker playoffs, while Butler took fourth.

Members of both Burrell squads will take part in the WPIBL singles championships next Wednesday (boys) and Thursday (girls).

The Western Pennsylvania regional championships will be March 10 (singles) and 11 (team).

Girls basketball

Plants and Pillars 34, Cheswick Christian Academy 25 — Emerson Tooch scored 12 points as Beaver Falls-based Plants and Pillars defeated Cheswick Christian Academy in nonsection play. Paige Bartly also chipped in 10 points for Plants and Pillars. Kelsey Kiger scored a team-high 11 points, while Kathleen Swartzwelder scored eight points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Cheswick Christian Academy (12-6).