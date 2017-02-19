Hampton sophomore Jones wins WPIAL all-around gymnastics title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After two days of running, jumping and tumbling, Hampton's Katrina Jones couldn't say much about the weekend that probably already hadn't been discussed.

“I'm feeling tired. ... I feel like my legs are going to snap off,” said the sophomore WPIAL all-around gymnastics champion with a laugh during the bus ride home from Moon. “But I'm excited.”

Jones had every right to be after winning every event except the vault — she finished second — en route to a WPIAL-record 38.925 score in the advanced division.

It was a feather in the cap for the Hampton gymnastics team for the weekend's team event, held Friday, and the individuals Saturday. The Talbots came in seeking a third straight WPIAL title but finished third behind Thomas Jefferson and first-place Moon.

“It was definitely the best meet of our season,” said coach Kinsey Basko, who added the team, which finished with a 5-1 regular-season record, had its highest all-around score of the year. “We obviously were hoping for something higher, but the kids are happy with what they did. They were obviously a little nervous coming into (individuals) in back-to-back days, but they did really well.”

While the loss of senior talent eventually slowed the Talbots, the future looks promising. Jones is a sophomore, and freshman Jenna Zabroski is emerging as a star after finishing second on the beam in the advanced division.

“She was one of our better incoming freshmen,” Basko said of Zabroski. “She was pretty consistent all year, and it definitely helped our score.”

Other consistent performers who helped Hampton's young program continue to be one of the best in the advanced division include juniors Mary Kerr and twins Maura and Mariah Oliver. With no gymnasts graduating, the Talbots could get back to the top of the medal stand next season.

But the story of this season was Jones, who finished second in the all-around last year.

“I don't have to overcoach her,” Basko said. “She's super self-motivated and puts in the time, is mentally prepared and aware of what's going on. She did her job times 10, and, obviously, it paid off.”

While Jones felt good about her performance, setting a WPIAL record wasn't something she imagined.

“After I completed my routines I felt pretty good,” she said. “But I was really surprised by my all-around score. I didn't think that was really possible, so I was excited.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.