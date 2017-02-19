Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Hampton sophomore Jones wins WPIAL all-around gymnastics title

Devon Moore | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton's Katrina Jones works on the beam during practice Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Jewart's Gymnastics.

Updated 1 hour ago

After two days of running, jumping and tumbling, Hampton's Katrina Jones couldn't say much about the weekend that probably already hadn't been discussed.

“I'm feeling tired. ... I feel like my legs are going to snap off,” said the sophomore WPIAL all-around gymnastics champion with a laugh during the bus ride home from Moon. “But I'm excited.”

Jones had every right to be after winning every event except the vault — she finished second — en route to a WPIAL-record 38.925 score in the advanced division.

It was a feather in the cap for the Hampton gymnastics team for the weekend's team event, held Friday, and the individuals Saturday. The Talbots came in seeking a third straight WPIAL title but finished third behind Thomas Jefferson and first-place Moon.

“It was definitely the best meet of our season,” said coach Kinsey Basko, who added the team, which finished with a 5-1 regular-season record, had its highest all-around score of the year. “We obviously were hoping for something higher, but the kids are happy with what they did. They were obviously a little nervous coming into (individuals) in back-to-back days, but they did really well.”

While the loss of senior talent eventually slowed the Talbots, the future looks promising. Jones is a sophomore, and freshman Jenna Zabroski is emerging as a star after finishing second on the beam in the advanced division.

“She was one of our better incoming freshmen,” Basko said of Zabroski. “She was pretty consistent all year, and it definitely helped our score.”

Other consistent performers who helped Hampton's young program continue to be one of the best in the advanced division include juniors Mary Kerr and twins Maura and Mariah Oliver. With no gymnasts graduating, the Talbots could get back to the top of the medal stand next season.

But the story of this season was Jones, who finished second in the all-around last year.

“I don't have to overcoach her,” Basko said. “She's super self-motivated and puts in the time, is mentally prepared and aware of what's going on. She did her job times 10, and, obviously, it paid off.”

While Jones felt good about her performance, setting a WPIAL record wasn't something she imagined.

“After I completed my routines I felt pretty good,” she said. “But I was really surprised by my all-around score. I didn't think that was really possible, so I was excited.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.