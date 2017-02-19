Individual growth highlights Hampton bowling's 1st year

Not winning a game all season in any sport doesn't feel great, but sometimes it doesn't matter. This was the case for the inaugural Hampton bowling team.

The Thomas brothers, Garrett and Jacob, both sophomores, were a two-man band that was unable to compete with other WPIBL squads, and for good reason: They only had two players going against full teams. It was a continual result that was expected from the outset.

But the individual growth — and just getting the first season in the books without a hitch — was the goal, and that was achieved.

Garrett Thomas, who averages 170, qualified for the WPIBL singles tournament Feb. 22 at Sims Lanes (any bowler with more than a 170 average is eligible).

“We did a lot of improvement with his spare game,” coach Ryanne Tyler said. “That's what he needed to improve on. He already came in with good form. It was just a little thing here and there. Not too much with the physical game, holding the ball in the wrong place or the timing is off. Those are really quick fixes for the most part.”

Tyler said honing the spare game is a priority for most bowlers, even beyond the high school level.

“If you make all your spares, you automatically will get a 170. Knowing when to change where you're standing and what ball you're using, those are harder to pick out for the most part.”

While younger brother Jacob came into the season a little less advanced with a 115 average, he was able to bump his individual performance up the ladder to 140.

“We went from the ground up with him,” Tyler said. “He didn't have a style or anything because he wasn't bowling on a regular basis. It's actually a nice thing for a coach, for someone to come in not untrained but open-minded and able to do whatever you need to do with him.”

Tyler took note of Jacob's consistent game by the end of the year. He rarely bowled below his 140 average.

“Jacob is very consistent. For Garrett, it's more ups and downs. But if he had a bad game, he always came back from it in the next one.”

Tyler hopes the team can grow in importance next year with an entire offseason to generate more interest.

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.