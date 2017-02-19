Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Individual growth highlights Hampton bowling's 1st year

Devon Moore | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Not winning a game all season in any sport doesn't feel great, but sometimes it doesn't matter. This was the case for the inaugural Hampton bowling team.

The Thomas brothers, Garrett and Jacob, both sophomores, were a two-man band that was unable to compete with other WPIBL squads, and for good reason: They only had two players going against full teams. It was a continual result that was expected from the outset.

But the individual growth — and just getting the first season in the books without a hitch — was the goal, and that was achieved.

Garrett Thomas, who averages 170, qualified for the WPIBL singles tournament Feb. 22 at Sims Lanes (any bowler with more than a 170 average is eligible).

“We did a lot of improvement with his spare game,” coach Ryanne Tyler said. “That's what he needed to improve on. He already came in with good form. It was just a little thing here and there. Not too much with the physical game, holding the ball in the wrong place or the timing is off. Those are really quick fixes for the most part.”

Tyler said honing the spare game is a priority for most bowlers, even beyond the high school level.

“If you make all your spares, you automatically will get a 170. Knowing when to change where you're standing and what ball you're using, those are harder to pick out for the most part.”

While younger brother Jacob came into the season a little less advanced with a 115 average, he was able to bump his individual performance up the ladder to 140.

“We went from the ground up with him,” Tyler said. “He didn't have a style or anything because he wasn't bowling on a regular basis. It's actually a nice thing for a coach, for someone to come in not untrained but open-minded and able to do whatever you need to do with him.”

Tyler took note of Jacob's consistent game by the end of the year. He rarely bowled below his 140 average.

“Jacob is very consistent. For Garrett, it's more ups and downs. But if he had a bad game, he always came back from it in the next one.”

Tyler hopes the team can grow in importance next year with an entire offseason to generate more interest.

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.