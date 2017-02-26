Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Fox Chapel's Filo sets 3 school, pool records

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Submitted
Fox Chapel's Josyln Filo

Updated 28 minutes ago

Fox Chapel junior Joslyn Filo has been a standout on the swimming team all season. In the last three weeks, she has set school and pool records in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100 fly and the 100 free.

She has qualified for the WPIAL championships in every event except for the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. She will be competing in the 50 and 100 free. She's been swimming competitively since she was 5 and hopes to continue in college.

For her efforts, she is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

How many days a year do you swim?

About 200.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you pick?

Selena Gomez, Drake and George Washington.

Who is your favorite swimmer of all time?

Missy Franklin.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Antonio Brown.

What's your favorite fast food restaurant?

Chipotle.

How late do you sleep in on the weekends?

Maybe till 8 a.m.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Ice cream, Nutella and pizza.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Go on the river and water ski and jet ski.

What is your favorite TV show?

“The Office.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Chipotle food and ice cream.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Pretzels.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Any kind of fish.

What song would you sing if you were on “American Idol?”

“Umbrella” by Rihanna.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“The Proposal.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Selena Gomez.

Who would be your dream date?

Sidney Crosby.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Love to ski.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

