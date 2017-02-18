Burrell freshman gymnast Daniels lands WPIAL intermediate II crown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Burrell freshman Lexi Daniels won the intermediate II division all-around championship Saturday at the WPIAL individual gymnastics championship at Moon.

Daniels finished with a total score of 33.95. She won gold in beam with a score of 8.625, placed third on bars and was eighth in floor.

“I didn't expect it at all. It was really exciting,” Daniels said. “Knowing it is my first year and being a part of the team it made me happy.”

Daniels' teammate Taylor Johnson, a junior, placed second in the advanced division all-around, won gold in vault for the second consecutive year and took silver on floor. Johnson finished behind Hampton's Katrina Jones, who set a WPIAL record for all-around score at 38.925.

“Before I went there were a lot of big scores (on vault),” Johnson said. “I wanted to see I could do it again and I did it, so it was really exciting.”

Burrell has three girls, which is not enough to qualify as a team, but they showed they can compete.

“Even though we don't have enough girls for a team, we have really good girls,” Johnson said. “It's nice to show off for the school.”

Leechburg's Miranda Gard placed fourth on beam in advanced division, Deer Lakes' Cassidy Kudlach was eight on bars and floor and Kiski Area's Meaghan Walt was ninth on vault.