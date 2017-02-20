Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin bowlers finish 6th at WPIBL tourney

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Members of the Norwin Girls Youth Basketball Association 5B travel team won the South Fayette February Frenzy tournament.
Norwin Girls Youth Basketball Association 5A travel team members won the South Fayette February Frenzy tournament.

The Norwin boys bowling team earned a sixth-place finish at the WPIBL championships last week and a spot in the Western Regional tournament March 11 at Princess Lanes in Castle Shannon.

Norwin finished with 2,504 pins in the qualifying round, behind Hempfield, Armstrong, Franklin Regional, Canon-McMillan and Plum.

Armstrong edged Hempfield in the finals. Norwin was led by Steve Furin, who threw a three-game series of 561 (191, 181, 189).

Also rolling for the Knights were CJ Turek (135, 194, 205); Noah Turek (162, 181, 147); Mike Fekete (174, 144, 165); Zac Marzek (150, 130); and Ethan Decker (156).

The WPIBL individual championships will be Wednesday (boys) and Thursday (girls).

Any boys bowler with at least 21 games bowled out of 30 in the regular season and an average better than 170 qualified. The girls qualification was 21 games and a 140-or-better average.

Girls basketball

The Norwin girls basketball team secured a No. 5 seed for the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. The two-time defending WPIAL champion Knights (16-5) were scheduled to play No. 12 Butler (10-11) in the first round Tuesday, after deadline for this edition.

The winner advanced to play No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (17-5) in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals are set for Feb. 28, and the championship game is 7 p.m. March 4 at Petersen Events Center.

Hockey

The Norwin hockey team dropped a 6-3 decision to Kiski Area last week to fall to 2-13-2.

Dan Good, Nick Diak and Jake Swick scored for the Knights. Logan Cibak, Anthony Wright and Swick had assists.

Jarrod Hernandez made 42 saves.

The Knights will finish the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Indiana.

