Franklin Regional boys take 3rd at WPIBL tourney

It had been a while since the Franklin Regional boys bowling team had a chance to play for a Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League team championship.

A couple of the more experienced bowlers have competed at the WPIBL individual event the past couple of years.

Last Wednesday's tournament at Nesbit's Lanes in Plum was a chance for the Panthers to continue to open eyes among the rest of the league.

They didn't disappoint.

Franklin Regional posted the third-best score among the 18 teams after the three regular games, qualified for the Baker-style playoffs and landed a final third-place finish.

“It was a really impressive performance,” Franklin Regional coach Adam Reabe said.

“I thought they might have been a little more nervous, but they banded together as a cohesive unit. They all were really receptive with advice on the lanes and did what it took to score well.”

The Panthers tallied 2,555 pins (878, 831, 846) and outdistanced Canon-McMillian for the third and final playoff spot by a margin of 27 pins.

FR met Armstrong in the best-of-three Baker semifinals, and Armstrong captured the match, 2-0.

The River Hawks then upended Hempfield to take the title.

Jake Stoken rolled the seventh-best series with a 574 score over three games. Alex Smith had the Panthers' best game (212) and second-best series (538).

Kyle Wilkinson (492), Jack Strobel (481) also bowled complete series for FR.

Preston Hill started the match and rolled two games. Cruz Fink picked him up for the third game, and his 180 score helped secure the No. 3 position.

“Cruz delivered when called upon,” Reabe said. “That's a great example of how the team is. It's about everyone doing their best when asked to meet the team goals.”

Franklin Regional completed the regular season as the East section champions at 8-0. All nine section champions receive an automatic bid to the Western Regional team event March 11 at Princess Lanes in Castle Shannon.

Seven of the nine teams that finished as a section runner-up also will bowl at regionals, and those teams were determined through place finish at the WPIBL team finals.

The WPIBL individual championships will be Wednesday (boys) and Thursday (girls). Any boys bowler with at least 21 games bowled out of 30 in the regular season and an average better than 170 qualified. The girls qualification was 21 games and a 140-or-better average.

Earning spots in the WPIBL finals for the boys were Strobel, Stoken, Wilkinson, Hill, Fink and Smith. Hill finished third in the East section with a 192.50 average for 22 games bowled.

Kenna Gray, a sophomore, will return to the WPIBL singles championship. She is the lone FR girls representative after completing a 164.17 average in bowling all 30 games.

The top 40 from the WPIBL individual tournament earn spots at the regional singles event. The remaining spots will be determined using regular-season averages.

“Taking the top 40 gives everyone a chance to qualify with a good day,” Reabe said. “Using the (regular-season) averages also doesn't penalize someone for having an off day (at WPIBL singles).”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.