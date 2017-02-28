Young Plum rifle team gets another season under belt

In a rebuilding year, the Plum rifle team showed some bright spots for future success while struggling somewhat in the present.

But as coach Bob Davis points out, what separates success from everything else in shooting is minuscule: The difference between a 100 (center ring) score and a 99 on a 10-bull's-eye target, he estimates, is 50 thousandths of an inch.

“That (target) ring is pretty small. One diameter of a bullet is enough to change a 100 to a 99,” Davis said. “It's just consistency.”

With only two seniors on roster, the Mustangs depended on the growth of largely inexperienced younger shooters to carry them this season. While improvement was obvious, they failed to qualify for the WPIAL team championship. Davis estimates 14 of his 22 shooters were only in their second or third year of shooting. He said all team members except for one hadn't shot before joining the team.

Only two of the five Plum representatives at the individual championships had been there before. Senior Shelden Belgrave finished 57th in 2016, and junior Shawn Starr placed 66th at the WPIAL individual championships in 2016. Belgrave led his team this year at WPIALs with a 41st-place showing, shooting a 100-7x and 99-6x. Starr came in 70th following a 96-6x and 98-4x performance.

Davis, in his first year as head coach after three years as assistant, said that while the team's scores early in the season were steady 770s and 780s, by the end of the regular season those marks had improved to steady 790s and 795s (and a 797 one match).

“You've got to give the kids credit,” Davis said. “It's all up to them once they're down on that mat and they're setting down their rifle. I think all the kids stepped up to the best of their ability.”

Of the quintet that represented Plum in the WPIAL championships Feb. 9 at the Dormont-Mt.Lebanon Sportsmen's Club in Canonsburg, Davis said all shot 99s or 100s with pretty good consistency heading into the event.

But WPIALs don't function like a dual team match. Instead of shooting at a single 10-bull's-eye target, every participant has two 10-bull's-eye targets for which they are responsible. Each person receives 20 minutes to complete firing on both frames, which are set side-by-side. People have 15 minutes to shoot at the one 10-bull's-eye target during a team meet.

“There's somewhat of a fatigue factor that sets in,” Davis said. “Getting the rhythm and the timing and a little bit more endurance to shoot the doubles is really where the difference is.”

Davis believes these unique factors can have an effect on someone if he or she is not prepared. To become used to that format, the team practiced shooting in those circumstances the week leading up to individuals at its five-lane range located inside the school.

Two of the strongest showings at WPIALs came from athletes who can return next year. Sophomore Noah Cusy came in 54th, and junior Matt Hackwelder finished 68th. Senior Audrey Pottock finished 76th out of 79 competitors.

“I'm really looking forward to next year with some higher expectations,” Davis said, “simply because the team will be more experienced.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.