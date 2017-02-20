Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Plum girls bowlers finish 2nd at WPIBL tournament
Michael Love | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

The Plum girls bowling team made a charge at a second straight Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League team title last Thursday at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg.

The undefeated East section champion finished second after the three regular games and topped Greensburg Salem in the Baker-style semifinals before falling to Hempfield in the best-of-three championship match.

“It was a mixture of emotions for the girls,” Plum coach Jerry Yushinski said. “They were coming off a WPIBL and state title last year and wanted to add another title to the success they had over the last several years. They always strive to finish as high as they can and win every tournament.

“Hempfield was on all day. You have to hand it to them. They are always near the top.”

Senior Sarah Kirkpatrick, one of three in the lineup that played on last year's title squad, led all bowlers from the 18 teams with a 592 series (167, 181, 244).

Plum had a top team score of 884 in Game 3 that allowed the Mustangs to move past Greensburg Salem into the playoff round.

Sophomore Brianna Pilyih added a 507 series, while junior Meghan Christman threw a 504 series.

Freshman standout Shannon Small bowled all three games and finished with a 462 series.

Senior Alexa Ferchaw and junior Amber Raitano, both first-year bowlers, split the fifth spot.

“We are so pleased with the progress of both Amber and Alexa,” Yushinski said.

All nine boys section champions and all nine on the girls side receive an automatic bid to the Western Regional team event March 11 at Princess Lanes in Castle Shannon.

Five of the nine second-place girls teams and seven of the nine second-place boys teams also will bowl at regionals, and those teams were determined through place finishes at the WPIBL team finals.

While the Plum girls knew they were securely in the mix for the regional team competition, the Mustangs boys team had some work to do to punch their tickets to regionals.

Plum finished second (6-2) to Franklin Regional (8-0) in the East section. But the Mustangs took care of business Feb. 15 at Nesbit's Lanes in Plum.

They placed fifth overall with a 2,515 pin total, only 40 pins out of third place and a Baker playoff spot.

Plum bounced back from a rough 742 second game with an 864 in the third.

The Mustangs had jumped out to the lead after firing a 909 team score in Game 1.

“Our goal was to get in the top six or seven because that let us know where they stood for regionals,” Yushinski said.

The top six teams advance from regionals to states.

“This team is so talented, but they struggled in the latter part of the year. Considering the way we've been bowling, the tough conditions at Nesbit, the horrible second game, we're happy with fifth. The guys didn't give up and rebounded.”

Senior Dom DelVecchio had the fourth-best series with a 596, which included games of 220 and 217. Junior Tyler Vaill started with a 207 game and ended with a 549 series.

Eight team members appeared in the tournament. Junior Franklin Mercurio added a 527 series (203, 144, 180) and freshmen Owen Cirelli tallied a 435 series.

Splitting series were sophomore Matthew Brown and freshmen Ty Kirkpatrick and Vincent Cocca. Junior Josh Cheeks also came on to bowl a couple of frames.

Yushinski credits Nesbit's Lanes for hosting the tournament and having it run smoothly.

“It's a smaller house than most of the others, but it's always on top of its game,” he said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.