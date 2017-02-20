Plum girls bowlers finish 2nd at WPIBL tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Plum girls bowling team made a charge at a second straight Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League team title last Thursday at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg.

The undefeated East section champion finished second after the three regular games and topped Greensburg Salem in the Baker-style semifinals before falling to Hempfield in the best-of-three championship match.

“It was a mixture of emotions for the girls,” Plum coach Jerry Yushinski said. “They were coming off a WPIBL and state title last year and wanted to add another title to the success they had over the last several years. They always strive to finish as high as they can and win every tournament.

“Hempfield was on all day. You have to hand it to them. They are always near the top.”

Senior Sarah Kirkpatrick, one of three in the lineup that played on last year's title squad, led all bowlers from the 18 teams with a 592 series (167, 181, 244).

Plum had a top team score of 884 in Game 3 that allowed the Mustangs to move past Greensburg Salem into the playoff round.

Sophomore Brianna Pilyih added a 507 series, while junior Meghan Christman threw a 504 series.

Freshman standout Shannon Small bowled all three games and finished with a 462 series.

Senior Alexa Ferchaw and junior Amber Raitano, both first-year bowlers, split the fifth spot.

“We are so pleased with the progress of both Amber and Alexa,” Yushinski said.

All nine boys section champions and all nine on the girls side receive an automatic bid to the Western Regional team event March 11 at Princess Lanes in Castle Shannon.

Five of the nine second-place girls teams and seven of the nine second-place boys teams also will bowl at regionals, and those teams were determined through place finishes at the WPIBL team finals.

While the Plum girls knew they were securely in the mix for the regional team competition, the Mustangs boys team had some work to do to punch their tickets to regionals.

Plum finished second (6-2) to Franklin Regional (8-0) in the East section. But the Mustangs took care of business Feb. 15 at Nesbit's Lanes in Plum.

They placed fifth overall with a 2,515 pin total, only 40 pins out of third place and a Baker playoff spot.

Plum bounced back from a rough 742 second game with an 864 in the third.

The Mustangs had jumped out to the lead after firing a 909 team score in Game 1.

“Our goal was to get in the top six or seven because that let us know where they stood for regionals,” Yushinski said.

The top six teams advance from regionals to states.

“This team is so talented, but they struggled in the latter part of the year. Considering the way we've been bowling, the tough conditions at Nesbit, the horrible second game, we're happy with fifth. The guys didn't give up and rebounded.”

Senior Dom DelVecchio had the fourth-best series with a 596, which included games of 220 and 217. Junior Tyler Vaill started with a 207 game and ended with a 549 series.

Eight team members appeared in the tournament. Junior Franklin Mercurio added a 527 series (203, 144, 180) and freshmen Owen Cirelli tallied a 435 series.

Splitting series were sophomore Matthew Brown and freshmen Ty Kirkpatrick and Vincent Cocca. Junior Josh Cheeks also came on to bowl a couple of frames.

Yushinski credits Nesbit's Lanes for hosting the tournament and having it run smoothly.

“It's a smaller house than most of the others, but it's always on top of its game,” he said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.