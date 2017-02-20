Baldwin hockey moves into 1st place

Baldwin opened this week in first place in the Western Conference in the PIHL Class A division.

A five-game winning streak down the home stretch of the regular season propelled the Highlanders into the top spot.

Baldwin defeated South Park, 10-3; Thomas Jefferson, 5-4; Wheeling Central, 6-0; Wheeling Park, 9-0; and Beaver, 4-2, to improve to 12-4-1.

“We've continued to get better and have matured as a team. I think that has shown in the outcome of (these) five games,” coach Justin Glock said. “We've had a lot close games, like the OT game against TJ, or the game we had Thursday night against Beaver. Either one of those teams could've defeated us.

“There is so much parity within our division. Any team can win on any given night. That's been proven all year. The biggest reason why I feel we've been able to win (these) five game is because our team has gotten better at overcoming adversity. We gave up a late goal against TJ in the third period, and we blew a 2-0 lead in Beaver, but the team regrouped in each instance and kept grinding it out until the bounces started going our way again.”

With one game remaining on its regular-season schedule, the Highlanders held a three-point lead over Thomas Jefferson (11-6) and Chartiers Valley (10-5-2), and had a four-point cushion on South Fayette (10-5-1) and Montour (10-6-1).

Baldwin and South Fayette were scheduled to play Monday night.

Through 17 games, the Highlanders' leading scorer was senior forward Paul Knerr, who had a team-high 40 points on 28 goals and 12 assists.

“I think the five consecutive wins are honestly a great accomplishment for us, and really boosts our confidence,” Knerr said. “I think a big part our winning streak is realizing we can beat any team, but we also could lose to any team if we go into a game thinking we will just walk over our opponent. We have to stick to our work ethic, and play every game like it's our last.

“We can't take any team lightly from here on out, including the playoffs. If we play how we have been playing, and just stick to the simple things, we should do great in the playoffs.”

Other double-digit scorers for Baldwin are sophomore forward Lucas Kirk (13 goals, 11 assists), senior forward Dom Carlino (5 goals, 18 assists), junior defenseman Dan Figura (7 goals, 13 assists), sophomore forward Ross Zofcin (7 goals, 13 assists) and junior defenseman Nick Antonio (4 goals, 14 assists).

Sophomore Cole Shannon and junior Dylan DeSimone have shared the Highlanders' goaltending duties this season.

Shannon owned a 6-3-1 record with a 3.45 goals-against average. DeSimone was 6-1 with a 1.42 goal-against average and one shutout.

Baldwin built an 81-46 scoring edge this season to rank among the conference best, both offensively and defensively.

“I only want the team to worry about things they can control,” Glotz said, “so if we relinquish a lead, they need to learn from it, move on, and attempt to come back from it. We let negative things like this effect our play earlier in the year.

“Our team sees now we can't change negative results, so we need to play on. We're fortunate to be in the position we are in (the standings) because we know how many close games we've played in this year. But the team has also earned where they're at. They've paid attention to details in practice and adjustments the coaching staff has made prior to, or within a game.”

