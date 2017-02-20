Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Section champion TJ gymnasts place 2nd in WPIAL

Ray Fisher | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Courtney Kelley competes during a meet Feb. 9, 2017, at Premier Gym and Cheer.
Baldwin gymnast Jordan Hoydick competes during a meet Feb. 9, 2017, at Premier Gym and Cheer.
Baldwin gymnast Mackenzie Sendro competes during a meet Feb. 9, 2017, at Premier Gym and Cheer.
Baldwin gymnast Hanna Kalwarski competes during a meet Feb. 9, 2017, at Premier Gym and Cheer.
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Demi Kondos competes during a meet Feb. 9, 2017, at Premier Gym and Cheer.
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Natalie Moore competes during a meet Feb. 9, 2017, at Premier Gym and Cheer.
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Natalie Moore competes during a meet Feb. 9, 2017, at Premier Gym and Cheer.
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Natalie Gatiloto competes during a meet Feb. 9, 2017, at Premier Gym and Cheer.

Thomas Jefferson's gymnastics team finished as the WPIAL runner-up in the championship meet held last week at Moon.

Moon won the WPIAL team championship with a 146.125 overall point total, followed by Thomas Jefferson (144.775), Hampton (143.175), West Allegheny (140.35) and North Allegheny (139.9).

The Jaguars, who captured the Section 1 championship with an undefeated regular-season record, were honored for their accomplishment at the WPIAL meet.

“TJ was presented with the section championship plaque at the team championship,” said Jodi Cummings, who coaches both the TJ and Baldwin gymnastics squads.

The Jaguars took first place on the bars at the WPIAL team championship with a 36.65 score and placed second in the vault (36.3), beam (35.0) and floor exercise (36.825).

In the WPIAL individual championships, Thomas Jefferson freshman Natalie Galioto finished sixth in the all-around scoring in the diamond division.

Galioto finished second on the balance beam and was a medalist on the floor exercise, as was TJ freshman Demi Kondos on the uneven bars.

TJ sophomore Angelina Gambino placed fourth on the bars in the silver division.

“It was a long competition with judges scoring very tough,” Cummings said. “We have high hopes this week for states, and like always will be training hard.”

Along with Galioto, Kondos and Gambino, sophomore Courtney Kelley plus two freshmen, Natalie Moore and Julia Putignano, competed for the Jaguars this season.

Section 1 consisted of Thomas Jefferson, Baldwin, Burrell, Fox Chapel, Hampton, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

