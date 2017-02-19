A-K Valley sports lookahead: Week of Feb. 20, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MONDAY

There's no Presidents' Day downtime for the PIHL, which will watch several Division 2 teams, including Burrell, wrap up their regular seasons.

The Bucs (12-2-3) host Division 2 Class B's Morgantown (1-16-1) at 9 p.m. at Pittsburgh Ice Arena in their regular-season finale. A win might move them into the top spot in Class C, as class leader Kennedy Catholic (13-2-2) meets Class B's Our Lady of Sacred Heart (11-7) the same night in its finale.

TUESDAY

Local underdogs abound in WPIAL boys basketball first-round action, which will include playoff openers for Highlands (12-10), Kiski Area (10-10) and Leechburg (9-10).

The Golden Rams meet Laurel Highlands (17-5) for an 8 p.m. tipoff at Norwin in their Class 5A postseason matchup. A win sets up a clash with No. 1 seed Mars in the quarterfinals Friday.

Kiski Area meets Hampton (13-9) at 8 p.m. at Fox Chapel in other Class 5A first-round play.

And the Class AA Blue Devils square off with Chartiers-Houston (18-4) at 8 p.m. at North Allegheny.

WEDNESDAY

Deer Lakes, Valley and Freeport's boys basketball teams will learn whether their Class AAAA section sufficiently prepared them for opponents from other parts of the classification during first-round games.

The Lancers (12-10) meet Belle Vernon (16-6) at 8 p.m. at Gateway. No. 4 seed Central Valley awaits in the quarterfinals Saturday.

The Vikings (11-11) play McGuffey (17-5) at 6:30 p.m. at Baldwin, with a quarterfinal-round matchup against No. 1 seed New Castle looming as the reward for the winner.

And the Yellowjackets (15-7) meet South Fayette (12-10) at 8 p.m. at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. No. 2 seed Quaker Valley is the winner's quarterfinal-round opponent.

THURSDAY

Freeport (14-9) and Leechburg (14-9) will attempt to destabilize the power structures in girls basketball when they take on perennial PIAA playoff qualifiers Blackhawk and Chartiers-Houston in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

The Yellowjackets get a chance to solve the Class AAAA No. 2 seed Cougars (14-8).

The Blue Devils square off with the Class AA No. 1 seed Buccaneers (20-2).

Times and sites of the games were yet to be announced.

FRIDAY

A rematch of a regular-season finale will unfold for St. Joseph girls basketball in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals when the Lady Spartans (16-7) meet Quigley (15-7) at a time and site yet to be announced. Quigley received the No. 3 seed in Class A despite a 74-63 loss to St. Joseph on Feb. 9.

Pursuit of individual wrestling titles continues for 10 grapplers from Burrell and four from Valley at IUP's Kovalchick Complex, which will host the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional tournament. Opening-round bouts begin at 3 p.m.

To find a splashier high-stakes sports event, head to Moon, which will hold the WPIAL Class AA diving championships. The boys competition starts at 11 a.m. The girls follow at 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

Kiski Area will see how its strong team postseason translates into solo achievements when the WPIAL Class AAA individual postseason opens with section tournaments. The Cavaliers, who placed third in the PIAA dual meet championship, host the Section 1-AAA individual tournament.

Highlands will travel to Fox Chapel for the Section 3-AAA competition.

First-round matches in all four WPIAL Class AAA sections begin at 9:30 a.m. The top five finishers in each weight class advance to the WPIAL individual championships, which are March 3-4 at Canon-McMillan.

Diving fans will need to head to North Allegheny to catch the WPIAL Class AAA championships. Boys events begin at 10 a.m. The girls follow at 2:30 p.m.

WEEK IN REVIEW

• Court report: Freeport's Jenna Manke tallied a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds in the Yellowjackets' 56-50 overtime win against Elizabeth Forward in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs Saturday. The postseason win was Freeport's first since 2004.

• Mat matters: Burrell freshman 106-pounder Trent Valovchik brought the only WPIAL Class AA wrestling title back to the Alle-Kiski Valley, as he beat Valley freshman Travis Lasko in the finals.

• Icy hot: Kiski Area's Evan Cooper increased his season assist total by almost 50 percent with a three-assist performance in the Cavaliers' 6-3 win over Norwin last Monday. Cooper has 10 assists this season.

• Flipping out: Burrell freshman Lexi Daniels won the WPIAL's intermediate Division II all-around gymnastics championship Saturday, and Bucs junior Taylor Johnson defended her vault title in the advanced division.

— Bill West