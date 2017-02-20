Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

P-T's Mickey nets 4 goals in overtime win

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Nathan Mickey's overtime goal gave the Penn-Trafford hockey team a 9-8 victory over Hampton last Thursday at Center Ice Arena.

Mickey finished with four goals and an assist for Penn-Trafford (7-11).

Justin Proskin had two goals, and Joseph Vecchio, Thomas Byrne and Tyler Hufnagel also scored.

Ashton Adamek added four assists. Alec Pevornik made 27 saves.

The Warriors will wrap up the regular season against Latrobe at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Center Ice Arena.

Girls basketball

Penn-Trafford earned the No. 10 seed for the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. The Warriors (12-10) were scheduled to play No. 7 Bethel Park (16-6) in the first round Tuesday, after deadline for this edition.

The winner advanced to play No. 2 Pine-Richland (21-1) in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Feb. 28, and the championship is 7 p.m. March 4 at Petersen Events Center.

