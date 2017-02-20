Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley high school notebook: Indoor track season concludes with Penn State meet
Doug Gulasy | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Some of the Alle-Kiski Valley's top track and field athletes are gearing up for the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association's indoor championships, which take place Saturday at Penn State.

Apollo-Ridge's Dillon Butz (boys 400 dash), Burrell's Nikki Scherer (girls 200 and 400 dashes) and Lizzie Weimer (girls shot put) and Kiski Area's Jalen Cloud (boys triple jump) and Eric Kennedy (boys mile) will compete in the state meet, which constitutes the end of the indoor track and field season.

Scherer, a Pitt recruit, won the 60 and 200 dashes at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor championships last weekend at Edinboro. Cloud finished second in the triple jump, and Kiski Area's Liz Debich finished fourth in the girls shot put.

Just DeZort

Mitch DeZort continues to mull his college options, which are expanding.

The Highlands senior, who holds the Golden Rams' single-season sack record, recently picked up a football offer from Wagner, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision.

He received offers from Florida Tech and St. Anselm (N.H.), both Division II schools, in January. But that's not all: DeZort, also is receiving interest in basketball. He leads Highlands in scoring at 22.3 points per game.

“I'm still trying to figure out what sport I want to play,” DeZort said. “Some places want me to play both.

“(I'm) just playing it by ear right now. I'll take some visits. I wouldn't expect it to be an extreme amount of time before I make a decision, but I'm definitely in no rush.”

DeZort said he recently visited Case Western Reserve and also is looking at Seton Hill and Pace (N.Y.).

More recruiting

A few Alle-Kiski Valley athletes recently made their college decisions.

• Freeport's Olivia Gaspersic signed with Pitt-Johnstown for soccer. A midfielder, Gaspersic helped the Yellowjackets reach the WPIAL championship game for the first time in school history as well as their first PIAA playoff win, despite playing with a sprained knee throughout the postseason. She set up Sidney Shemanski for the winning goal in Freeport's PIAA playoff victory over Karns City. She'll continue to team with fellow Freeport senior Kim Mixon, who signed with UPJ earlier this month.

• Springdale's Zak Igo signed to play football at Clarion. A two-way lineman for the Dynamos, Igo started the final 35 games of his high school career and helped them reach the WPIAL playoffs three times and the Class A quarterfinals as a senior. He was named first-team All-Eastern Conference as a senior and also won the 1959 Dynamo Legacy Award.

• Apollo-Ridge's Beau McDermott signed to play football with Alderson Broaddus. McDermott, a three-year starter on the Vikings' defensive line, missed much of his senior season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. As a junior, McDermott finished with 16 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.

Rugby report

The Kiski Valley rugby team is preparing for its spring season, and a few of the Titans' players were tapped to compete for the Atlantis Rugby Club at the Las Vegas Rugby Sevens Invitational from March 2-4.

Senior Natalie Travaglia will compete for Atlantis' girls under-18 team, and Brent Hrobak and Will McClarnon will play for the boys under-16 team. Atlantis, in invitational team specializing in sevens, selects elite players for tournaments in the U.S. and Europe.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.