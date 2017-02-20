Alle-Kiski Valley high school notebook: Indoor track season concludes with Penn State meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some of the Alle-Kiski Valley's top track and field athletes are gearing up for the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association's indoor championships, which take place Saturday at Penn State.

Apollo-Ridge's Dillon Butz (boys 400 dash), Burrell's Nikki Scherer (girls 200 and 400 dashes) and Lizzie Weimer (girls shot put) and Kiski Area's Jalen Cloud (boys triple jump) and Eric Kennedy (boys mile) will compete in the state meet, which constitutes the end of the indoor track and field season.

Scherer, a Pitt recruit, won the 60 and 200 dashes at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor championships last weekend at Edinboro. Cloud finished second in the triple jump, and Kiski Area's Liz Debich finished fourth in the girls shot put.

Just DeZort

Mitch DeZort continues to mull his college options, which are expanding.

The Highlands senior, who holds the Golden Rams' single-season sack record, recently picked up a football offer from Wagner, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision.

He received offers from Florida Tech and St. Anselm (N.H.), both Division II schools, in January. But that's not all: DeZort, also is receiving interest in basketball. He leads Highlands in scoring at 22.3 points per game.

“I'm still trying to figure out what sport I want to play,” DeZort said. “Some places want me to play both.

“(I'm) just playing it by ear right now. I'll take some visits. I wouldn't expect it to be an extreme amount of time before I make a decision, but I'm definitely in no rush.”

DeZort said he recently visited Case Western Reserve and also is looking at Seton Hill and Pace (N.Y.).

More recruiting

A few Alle-Kiski Valley athletes recently made their college decisions.

• Freeport's Olivia Gaspersic signed with Pitt-Johnstown for soccer. A midfielder, Gaspersic helped the Yellowjackets reach the WPIAL championship game for the first time in school history as well as their first PIAA playoff win, despite playing with a sprained knee throughout the postseason. She set up Sidney Shemanski for the winning goal in Freeport's PIAA playoff victory over Karns City. She'll continue to team with fellow Freeport senior Kim Mixon, who signed with UPJ earlier this month.

• Springdale's Zak Igo signed to play football at Clarion. A two-way lineman for the Dynamos, Igo started the final 35 games of his high school career and helped them reach the WPIAL playoffs three times and the Class A quarterfinals as a senior. He was named first-team All-Eastern Conference as a senior and also won the 1959 Dynamo Legacy Award.

• Apollo-Ridge's Beau McDermott signed to play football with Alderson Broaddus. McDermott, a three-year starter on the Vikings' defensive line, missed much of his senior season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. As a junior, McDermott finished with 16 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.

Rugby report

The Kiski Valley rugby team is preparing for its spring season, and a few of the Titans' players were tapped to compete for the Atlantis Rugby Club at the Las Vegas Rugby Sevens Invitational from March 2-4.

Senior Natalie Travaglia will compete for Atlantis' girls under-18 team, and Brent Hrobak and Will McClarnon will play for the boys under-16 team. Atlantis, in invitational team specializing in sevens, selects elite players for tournaments in the U.S. and Europe.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.