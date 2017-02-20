Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Cheswick Christian Academy advances in SWCAC playoffs behind Pollock's 23 points

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:27 p.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

Cheswick Christian Academy's Ben Pollock showed no signs of rust from a nine-day layoff since the end of the regular season as he recorded a triple-double to lead the Chargers to a 73-38 victory over American Spirit Academy in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference boys basketball playoffs.

Pollock scored a game-high 23 points, pulled in 15 rebounds and added 10 blocks before retiring to the bench at the end of the third quarter.

Michael Skeldar finished with 18 points, and Christion Campbell added 13 for the Chargers. Hunter Moore scored a team-high 18 for American Spirit Academy.

Cheswick Christian (19-4) advances to the SWCAC semifinals against division foe Evangel Heights on Wednesday at Cornerstone Prep in West Mifflin.

— Staff report

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.