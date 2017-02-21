A-K Valley roundup: Deer Lakes hires volleyball coach
Deer Lakes filled its boys volleyball head coaching vacancy Tuesday night by hiring a former player who was on the Lancers' last state championship volleyball team.
Brady Schuller, who was an opposite hitter on the 2011 team that won PIAA and WPIAL championships, was hired by the school district to replace Zak Roberts, who resigned after two seasons. Deer Lakes made the PIAA playoffs and was a WPIAL semifinalist last season.
Shuller, 24, played from 2008-11 and helped the Lancers reach the WPIAL semifinals all four years.
Girls basketball
Cheswick Christian Academy 48, Neighborhood Academy 19 — Kathleen Swartzwelder had a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals to help Cheswick Christian Academy advance to the Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference semifinals for the first time since 2011 with a win over Neighborhood Academy in the first round at Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. Bethany Kosor added 12 points for the Chargers, who play Aquinas Academy in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Portersville Christian.