Guido: Springdale, Duquesne product Urik gets his due

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gone, but not forgotten.

Duquesne recognized its 1937 Orange Bowl champion last month as the entire team was inducted into the school's hall of fame.

The team included Springdale native and long time educator Paul Urik.

Urik, who died in 1996, was represented by his son, Paul, and daughter, Anita, at the January ceremony.

“I thought it was about time,” Anita Urik said of the recognition. “We thought it was really, really nice. Dad never bragged about anything he did.”

The Uriks were the only representatives of a player at the induction. Others there were the descendants of coaches.

“Dad was a very humble person,” Dave Urik said. “Dom Corso wanted to put him into the A-K Sports Hall of Fame, but he wouldn't do it.”

The youngest of 10 children, Paul Urik began his football climb at Springdale. When the team went 9-1 in 1931, Urik's junior season, the school thought it should receive WPIAL title consideration.

In the days before playoffs took place every year, the WPIAL declared Mt. Pleasant Hurst as champions.

Springdale made sure in 1932, going 9-0-1, with the tie to Etna, and outscoring opponents 135-20 with Urik playing both ways as a tackle. The WPIAL declared Springdale and Glassport as co-champions without a playoff.

He was offered a scholarship to Duquesne.

“That was big,” Dave Urik said. “He was the first person in his family to go to college. He worked on his brother's ice truck as a teenager.”

Duquesne was a major college football program before the post-war era. After a 7-2 regular season in 1936, the Dukes were invited to the Orange Bowl to play Mississippi State.

Two players with Alle-Kiski Valley ties were prominent in the winning score.

Boyd Brumbaugh, a member of the '31 Springdale team, threw a 72-yard pass to Ernie Hefferle to win the game over the Maroons, Mississippi Sate's nickname at the time.

Duquesne finished as the No. 14 team in the country.

Hefferle later coached Tarentum High School before going on to become a Steelers assistant, then one of the early head coaches for the New Orleans Saints.

The game was the third Orange Bowl, played Jan. 1, 1937, at Miami Stadium before 9,210 fans.

The following year, Miami Stadium was replaced on the same site by the Orange Bowl. Several years ago, the Orange Bowl was razed and replaced by Marlins Stadium.

Serving in the Army Air Corps from 1941-45 in Selma, Ala., Urik's specialty was inspecting airplanes.

He began his coaching career at Vandergrift as an assistant to another Duquesne teammate, Arnold's Johnny Karrs.

After Karrs went to Freeport, Urik briefly coached at Connellsville before rejoining Karrs at Har-Brack.

Urik coached the line under Kenny Karl. The 1953 Har-Brack team went 9-0-1, tying Donora, 0-0, in the WPIAL title game.

“There were those who told my Dad that team had the greatest downfield blocking,” Dave Urik said.

In 1960, Urik left the coaching ranks to become an administrator at Har-Brack.

“He was my principal when I was there,” Anita Urik said. “When Har-Brack merged with Tarentum, he was the curriculum coordinator for Highlands and later the director of secondary education.”

He died at 83 following a battle with cancer. The family celebrated with a party March 7, 2014, which would have been Urik's 100th birthday.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.