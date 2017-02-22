Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Cheswick Christian advances to 5th straight title game

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 10:15 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Ben Pollock tallied a double-double with 25 points and 20 rebounds to help Cheswick Christian Academy advance to its fifth straight Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference title game with a 50-26 victory over Evangel Heights on Wednesday night in the semifinals at Cornerstone Christian Prep.

The Chargers will play Portersville Christian in the championship for the third consecutive year. The SWCAC final tips off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Geneva College. Portersville won the championship last year 40-28, and Cheswick Christian won 60-42 in 2015.

Pollock, a senior, had five blocks for Cheswick Christian (20-4), which held Evangel Heights without a field goal in the first quarter and led 25-9 at halftime. Christion Campbell added 15 points for the Chargers.

Bowling

Five Alle-Kiski Valley bowlers qualified for the Western Pennsylvania regional boys singles championship by placing in the top 40 at the WPIBL singles championship Wednesday at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls.

Valley's Logan Reedy placed 13th, bowling a three-game total of 571. Reedy's Valley teammate, Gianni Emricko, was 35th with a 519. Burrell had a trio of bowlers advance: Colin Flanagan finished 18th, hitting 558 pins, his brother Brendan Flanagan was 26th with 546 and Matt Bielata placed 31st with 529.

Regionals will be held March 10 at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.