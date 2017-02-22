A-K Valley roundup: Cheswick Christian advances to 5th straight title game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ben Pollock tallied a double-double with 25 points and 20 rebounds to help Cheswick Christian Academy advance to its fifth straight Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference title game with a 50-26 victory over Evangel Heights on Wednesday night in the semifinals at Cornerstone Christian Prep.

The Chargers will play Portersville Christian in the championship for the third consecutive year. The SWCAC final tips off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Geneva College. Portersville won the championship last year 40-28, and Cheswick Christian won 60-42 in 2015.

Pollock, a senior, had five blocks for Cheswick Christian (20-4), which held Evangel Heights without a field goal in the first quarter and led 25-9 at halftime. Christion Campbell added 15 points for the Chargers.

Bowling

Five Alle-Kiski Valley bowlers qualified for the Western Pennsylvania regional boys singles championship by placing in the top 40 at the WPIBL singles championship Wednesday at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls.

Valley's Logan Reedy placed 13th, bowling a three-game total of 571. Reedy's Valley teammate, Gianni Emricko, was 35th with a 519. Burrell had a trio of bowlers advance: Colin Flanagan finished 18th, hitting 558 pins, his brother Brendan Flanagan was 26th with 546 and Matt Bielata placed 31st with 529.

Regionals will be held March 10 at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.