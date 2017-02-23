Alle-Kiski athletes of the week: Valley's Dru Stokes, St. Joseph's Gia Angelo

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dru Stokes

School: Valley

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: A two-year starter at guard, the 5-foot-10 Stokes plays a key role for the WPIAL Class 4A No. 9 Vikings (11-11). He began the regular season with an 18-point performance against nonconference rival Burrell. Stokes made a difference during the Vikings' section schedule by scoring in double figures in every game. He scored 17 points against Derry, 14 against Indiana and averaged 13 points against Deer Lakes to help the Vikings reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Eight years.

What is the strength of this season's team?

Our quickness.

What has the team done to stay sharp during the long layoff?

We've been going live (practice) and making sure that everything is down pat in studying the other team and executing the plays right.

What do the Vikings need to do to get the win over No. 8-seeded McGuffey?

Make our layups and free throws.

Who is the comedian in the locker room?

Nijal Rodgers.

On a daily basis, how many shots do you take?

About 200 plus.

You wear the No. 5; is that your lucky number?

My brother (Dom) has always worn it and I grew up looking up to him.

What part of the floor do you like to shoot from the most?

In the middle, right down the line, behind the 3-point line.

Does this year's team have a motto?

“We Have to Forget Me For We.”

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Orange.

What three words best describe you?

Humorous. Athletic. Agile.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Barack Obama, LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

What is your favorite basketball team?

North Carolina Tar Heels.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

“Like Mike.”

What is your favorite subject in school?

Science, which would be chemistry right now.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Mac and cheese.

What is something interesting about you that is nonsports related?

I do a lot of art. My whole basement is filled with artwork of my own.

What kind of art do you do?

I do portraits. I have a Kobe (Bryant) portrait, (a Cristiano) Ronaldo silhouette, and an Ezekiel Elliott portrait of him running into the end zone against Oregon with his shirt up (in the 2014 national championship game).

Gia Angelo

School: St. Joseph

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Angelo became a starter midway through her freshman season and has been a fixture at the guard position ever since. The 5-foot-4 Murrysville resident scored 13 in No. 6 St. Joseph's 68-33 WPIAL Class A first-round win over No. 11 Avella. The Spartans (16-7) face No. 3 Quigley in the quarterfinals at North Catholic on Friday. Angelo has become a force for the Spartans in the stretch run. She scored 12 points against Valley, 10 against Butler and 10 against Quigley in the St. Joseph's 74-63 win to close the regular season. She also hit a half-court buzzer-beater to beat Steel Valley.

How long have you been playing basketball?

I started in fourth grade.

What is the strength of this season's team?

I think we work really well together and our teamwork really helps us to beat teams.

Do you think St. Joseph is flying under the radar in the WPIAL Class A girls bracket?

I think so. I think we have a really strong team, can do really well, we believe in each other and that's really important.

What do the Spartans need to do Friday to get the win?

I think we just need to keep doing what we're doing and keep up our effort like we have been. Our effort can outwork a lot of opponents and we can beat Quigley again.

Who are the comedian(s) in the locker room?

It's probably a three-way tie: Patti Jo Nickoloff, Lizzy Celko and Sam Trentadue.

On a daily basis, how many shots do you take?

Probably around 100 to 150.

You wear the No. 13; is that your lucky number?

Yes. It has been. I've worn it since sixth grade.

What part of the floor do you like to shoot from the most?

I enjoy shooting from the right wing.

Does this year's team have a motto?

We've been saying for a couple years to “Do Your Job.”

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Red.

What three words best describe you?

Determined, hardworking and positive.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Brad Wanamaker, Mildred Loving (civil rights pioneer), Richard Winters (World War II hero).

What is your favorite basketball team?

Duke Blue Devils.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

“Hoosiers.”

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Pepperoni roll.

What is something interesting about you that is nonsports related?

I can play the piano.

What song do you like to play?

Anything. I like tons of music.