High school notebook: WPIAL wants more info before ruling on football eligibility of CWNC transfers

The WPIAL board wants more information before it decides the football eligibility of five Steelers sons who left Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

At Monday's board meeting, the WPIAL's administration reviewed transfer paperwork for Jason Gildon's sons Justus and King, Joey Porter's son Joey Jr. and nephew Amosis, and Mike Tomlin's sons Mason and Michael. The WPIAL board ruled all six eligible to take part in spring sports, but it delayed a decision on their football eligibilities.

“We'll make a decision on that later,” WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley said. “We just have to get some more information. Some of (the paperwork) just came in.”

The six transferred after North Catholic's decision to replace Jason Gildon as football coach after two seasons. The Gildons and Porters transferred to North Allegheny. The Tomlins transferred to Shady Side Academy.

The WPIAL board meets again March 20.

“Some of those kids want to play in the spring, and we don't want to get in the way of that,” O'Malley said. “There are just some things that the board would like to take a little longer look at before they render that decision.”

Administrators from all three high schools approved the transfer paperwork, O'Malley said.

Section alignment

With only a few changes, the WPIAL approved section alignments for winter sports for the 2017-18 seasons. Among the alterations, New Castle requested a wrestling schedule and will join Section 4B in Class 3A. As a result, Montour shifts to Section 4A, McKeesport to Section 2A and Mt. Lebanon joins 2B.

Chartiers Valley will field a gymnastics team next season and will join Section 2. Also, Aquinas Academy requested a girls basketball schedule and will join Section 3 in Class A. The section alignments for boys basketball, swimming and rifle remain identical to this season.

The 2017-18 seasons will be the second year of the WPIAL's two-year cycle.

Board business

The WPIAL voted to discipline Frazier's boys basketball team for playing 23 games this season, one more than the PIAA limit. As a result, Frazier (6-17) will be limited to 21 games next season. Game No. 23 was a loss, so the scheduling mistake won't affect the team's eligibility for this season's WPIAL playoffs, O'Malley said.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.