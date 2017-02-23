A-K Valley roundup: Valley's Barr reaches WPIBL semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Valley sophomore Shaolin Barr had a strong regular season in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League.

She finished third in the Northeast section with a 175.10 average, and she hoped to keep the momentum going at Thursday's WPIBL girls singles championship at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

Barr, Valley's only female bowler, posted a solid score in the three qualifying games to punch her ticket to the bracket playoffs.

She finished as a semifinalist.

Barr bowled games of 193, 224 and 235 (652 series) to finish second in the qualifying round, only two pins behind Plum junior Meghan Christman.

Barr took on Plum freshman Shannon Small in the semifinals, and Small, sixth after the qualifying round, upended Barr, 161-146.

It was an all-Plum final as Christman got by Small, 188-178.

Those who finished 40th or better at Thursday's championships earned spots at the Western Pennsylvania regional championships March 10 at Princess Lanes.

Burrell senior Aimee Zydonik secured a spot at the regional singles event with a 35th-place finish. She rolled games of 196, 168 and 152 for a 516 series.

Ice hockey

Freeport 9, Greensburg-Salem 3 — The playoff-bound Yellowjackets wrapped up the regular season at 9-9 with a PIHL Class A victory. Freeport finished sixth in the East with 18 points. The Yellowjackets led 3-0 after the first period and had five goals on the board before the Golden Lions got into the scoring column. Twelve Freeport skaters recorded at least one point, and Robert Reichenbaugh led the way with a hat trick and four assists. Tanner Hill and Kyle Hazelett each added two goals. Both of Hill's scores came on the power play. Morgan Penn made 26 saves.

Girls basketball

Aquinas Academy 45, Cheswick Christian Academy 23 — The Chargers had a rough start offensively and were not able to recover in a loss to Aquinas Academy in the semifinals of the Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference tournament. Cheswick Christian made its first semifinal appearance since 2011. Daisy Hamilton scored 11 points to lead the Chargers.