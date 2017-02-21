High school scores, schedules for Feb. 21, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Canon-McMillan (17-5) vs. North Allegheny (14-8) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; North Hills (17-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Butler (14-8) vs. Baldwin (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-8) vs. Woodland Hills (14-8) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.
Byes: Pine-Richland (21-1), Latrobe (19-3), Fox Chapel (19-3), Penn Hills (19-3)
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday's results
Franklin Regional 80, Trinity 69
Gateway 47, Thomas Jefferson 36
Hampton 60, Kiski Area 44
Laurel Highlands 49, Highlands 48
McKeesport 46, Armstrong 42
Byes: Mars (14-8), Moon (17-5), Chartiers Valley (16-6)
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Times, sites to be determined
Mars (14-8) vs. Laurel Highlands (18-5); McKeesport (18-4) vs. Hampton (14-9); Moon (17-5) vs. Franklin Regional (13-10); Chartiers Valley (16-6) vs. Gateway (11-12)
Class 4A
First round
Wednesday's schedule
McGuffey (17-5) vs. Valley (11-11) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Deer Lakes (12-10) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Freeport (13-7) vs. South Fayette (12-10) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8 p.m.; Indiana (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: New Castle (20-2), Quaker Valley (20-2), Beaver Falls (11-8), Central Valley (13-9)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's schedule
Lincoln Park (19-4) vs. Seton-La Salle (10-12) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (17-6) vs. Southmoreland (19-4) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-11) vs. Washington (19-4) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (18-5) vs. Riverside (16-7) at Sewickley Academy, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday's results
Chartiers-Houston 60, Leechburg 52
Jeannette 59, Bentworth 35
Neshannock 46, California 45
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 82, Frazier 32
Summit Academy 73, Fort Cherry 71
Byes: Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0), Bishop Canevin (18-4), Sewickley Academy (17-4)
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0) vs. Neshannock (16-7); Chartiers-Houston (19-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-6); Bishop Canevin (18-4) vs. Summit Academy (9-12); Sewickley Academy (17-4) vs. Jeannette (12-11)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's schedule
Monessen (15-7) vs. Eden Christian (12-9) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Clairton (17-5) vs. Union (17-6) at Montour, 8 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Rochester (16-6) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Imani Christian (13-6) vs. Cornell (18-5) at Northgate, 8 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Friday's schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Tyrone, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Hollidaysburg vs. Central Mountain at Mt. Aloysius College, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday's results
Johnstown 69, Somerset 46
Tyrone 58, Forest Hills 57
Byes: Central Martinsburg (13-6), Huntingdon (14-8)
Semifinals
Thursday's schedule
Times to be determined
Tyrone (14-9) at Central Martinsburg (13-6); Johnstown (12-9) at Huntingdon (14-8)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's schedule
Central Cambria (15-6) at Westmont Hilltop (14-7), 7 p.m.; Penns Valley (13-11) at Richland (17-4), 7 p.m.
Thursday's schedule
Mount Union (12-7) at Juniata (16-4), 8 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday's results
Portage 65, Conemaugh Valley 54
United 63, Blairsville 55
Byes: Bishop McCort (17-4), Moshannon Valley (18-2), Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5), Purchase Line (13-8), Penns Manor (12-9), Homer-Center (12-10)
Quarterfinals
Thursday's schedule
Portage (10-13) at Bishop McCort (17-4); Penns Manor (12-9) at Purchase Line (13-8); United (13-10) at Moshannon Valley (18-2); Homer Center (12-10) at Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5)
Class A
First round
Wednesday's schedule
St. Joseph's Academy (10-11) at Juniata Valley (8-10), 7 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (6-14) at Ferndale (19-2), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-12) at Williamsburg (12-8), 7 p.m.
Bye: Saltsburg (22-1)
Districts 6-8-10 subregional
Semifinals
Friday's schedule
Allderdice (16-8) vs. McDowell (13-9) at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.
SWCAC playoffs
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
Cheswick Christian vs. Evangel Heights, 5:30 p.m.; Portersville Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday's results
Bethel Park 38, Penn-Trafford 36
Hempfield 65, Canon-McMillan 47
Norwin 52, Butler 26
Peters Township 55, Seneca Valley 41
Byes: North Allegheny (21-1), Pine-Richland (21-1), Penn Hills (20-2), Mt. Lebanon (17-5)
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Times, sites to be determined
North Allegheny (21-1 vs. Hempfield (14-8); Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Norwin (17-5); Pine-Richland (21-1) vs. Bethel Park (17-6); Penn Hills (20-2) vs. Peters Township (14-8)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Times, sites to be determined
Hampton (21-2) vs. McKeesport (12-11); Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. Mars (17-6); Trinity (22-2) vs. Gateway (17-6); South Fayette (17-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-7)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's schedule
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-2) vs. Central Valley (15-7) at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (20-2) vs. Beaver (16-5) at Moon, 6:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (14-8) vs. Freeport (14-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Ambridge (14-8) vs. South Park (15-8) at Montour, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Riverside (17-5) vs. Brownsville (10-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Carlynton (15-6) vs. South Side Beaver (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (14-8) vs. Beaver Falls (10-11) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Charleroi (18-9) vs. Seton-La Salle (5-15) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Bishop Canevin (16-5), East Allegheny (22-0), Neshannock (21-1), Mohawk (16-5)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday's schedule
Chartiers-Houston (20-2) vs. Leechburg (14-9) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5) vs California (20-3) at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Washington (13-10) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) vs. Brentwood (17-5) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Times, sites to be determined
Winchester Thurston (18-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-12); West Greene (18-4) vs. Rochester (14-7); Cornell (18-4) vs. Geibel (10-11); Quigley Catholic (15-7) vs. St. Joseph (16-7)
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Wednesday's schedule
State College at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Bye: Altoona
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday's results
Bellefonte 42, DuBois 36
Obama Academy 48, Hollidaysburg 44
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Obama Academy (17-8) vs. Bellefonte (12-11) at Mt. Aloysius College, 6 p.m.
First round
Class 4A
Wednesday's schedule
Huntingdon (6-16) at Bedford (15-5), 7 p.m.
Bye: Forest Hills (18-1)
Class 3A
Tuesday's results
Central Cambria 55, Westmont Hilltop 51
Everett 76, Philipsburg-Osceola 32
Penn Cambria 52, Marion Center 44
Penns Valley 60, Ligonier Valley 50
Byes: Tyrone (22-3), West Shamokin (21-2), Juniata (21-1), Central Martinsburg (16-5)
Quarterfinals
Thursday's schedule
Central Cambria (12-10) at Tyrone (22-3); Penns Valley (14-7) at Central Martinsburg (16-5); Penn Cambria ((10-11) at West Shamokin (21-2); Everett (16-5) at Juniata (21-1)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's schedule
Blairsville (17-5) at Homer Center (19-3), 7 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel (11-10) at Bishop McCort (16-3), 7 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (10-7) at Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), 7 p.m.; Penns Manor (16-7) at Bellwood-Antis (20-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Thursday's schedule
Harmony (2-19) at Bishop Carroll (16-4), 7 p.m.; Glendale (3-18) at Williamsburg (12-7), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (7-13) at Juniata Valley (18-4), 6 p.m.; Saltsburg (9-12) at Portage (16-5)
Districts 6-8-10 subregional
Semifinals
Friday's schedule
Allderdice (11-13) vs. McDowell (11-11) at Carrick, 6 p.m.
SWCAC playoffs
Quarterfinals
Tuesday's results
Aquinas Academy 53, First Baptist 27
Cheswick Christian 48, Neighborhood Academy 19
Evangel Heights vs. Jefferson County Christian (n)
Portersville Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian (n)
Hockey
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 5, Peters Township 3
Class AA
Mt. Lebanon 3, Shaler 1
Bishop Canevin at Fox Chapel (n)
Class A
Sewickley Academy 8, Wheeling Catholic 3
Wednesday's schedule
Class A
Bishop McCort at Franklin Regional, 9:20 p.m.
