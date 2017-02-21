Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 21, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Canon-McMillan (17-5) vs. North Allegheny (14-8) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; North Hills (17-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Butler (14-8) vs. Baldwin (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-8) vs. Woodland Hills (14-8) at Baldwin, 8 p.m.

Byes: Pine-Richland (21-1), Latrobe (19-3), Fox Chapel (19-3), Penn Hills (19-3)

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday's results

Franklin Regional 80, Trinity 69

Gateway 47, Thomas Jefferson 36

Hampton 60, Kiski Area 44

Laurel Highlands 49, Highlands 48

McKeesport 46, Armstrong 42

Byes: Mars (14-8), Moon (17-5), Chartiers Valley (16-6)

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Times, sites to be determined

Mars (14-8) vs. Laurel Highlands (18-5); McKeesport (18-4) vs. Hampton (14-9); Moon (17-5) vs. Franklin Regional (13-10); Chartiers Valley (16-6) vs. Gateway (11-12)

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

McGuffey (17-5) vs. Valley (11-11) at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Deer Lakes (12-10) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Freeport (13-7) vs. South Fayette (12-10) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 8 p.m.; Indiana (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (12-10) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: New Castle (20-2), Quaker Valley (20-2), Beaver Falls (11-8), Central Valley (13-9)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

Lincoln Park (19-4) vs. Seton-La Salle (10-12) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (17-6) vs. Southmoreland (19-4) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-11) vs. Washington (19-4) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (18-5) vs. Riverside (16-7) at Sewickley Academy, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday's results

Chartiers-Houston 60, Leechburg 52

Jeannette 59, Bentworth 35

Neshannock 46, California 45

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 82, Frazier 32

Summit Academy 73, Fort Cherry 71

Byes: Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0), Bishop Canevin (18-4), Sewickley Academy (17-4)

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (22-0) vs. Neshannock (16-7); Chartiers-Houston (19-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-6); Bishop Canevin (18-4) vs. Summit Academy (9-12); Sewickley Academy (17-4) vs. Jeannette (12-11)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

Monessen (15-7) vs. Eden Christian (12-9) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Clairton (17-5) vs. Union (17-6) at Montour, 8 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Rochester (16-6) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Imani Christian (13-6) vs. Cornell (18-5) at Northgate, 8 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Tyrone, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Hollidaysburg vs. Central Mountain at Mt. Aloysius College, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday's results

Johnstown 69, Somerset 46

Tyrone 58, Forest Hills 57

Byes: Central Martinsburg (13-6), Huntingdon (14-8)

Semifinals

Thursday's schedule

Times to be determined

Tyrone (14-9) at Central Martinsburg (13-6); Johnstown (12-9) at Huntingdon (14-8)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday's schedule

Central Cambria (15-6) at Westmont Hilltop (14-7), 7 p.m.; Penns Valley (13-11) at Richland (17-4), 7 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Mount Union (12-7) at Juniata (16-4), 8 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday's results

Portage 65, Conemaugh Valley 54

United 63, Blairsville 55

Byes: Bishop McCort (17-4), Moshannon Valley (18-2), Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5), Purchase Line (13-8), Penns Manor (12-9), Homer-Center (12-10)

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

Portage (10-13) at Bishop McCort (17-4); Penns Manor (12-9) at Purchase Line (13-8); United (13-10) at Moshannon Valley (18-2); Homer Center (12-10) at Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5)

Class A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

St. Joseph's Academy (10-11) at Juniata Valley (8-10), 7 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (6-14) at Ferndale (19-2), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-12) at Williamsburg (12-8), 7 p.m.

Bye: Saltsburg (22-1)

Districts 6-8-10 subregional

Semifinals

Friday's schedule

Allderdice (16-8) vs. McDowell (13-9) at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.

SWCAC playoffs

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

Cheswick Christian vs. Evangel Heights, 5:30 p.m.; Portersville Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday's results

Bethel Park 38, Penn-Trafford 36

Hempfield 65, Canon-McMillan 47

Norwin 52, Butler 26

Peters Township 55, Seneca Valley 41

Byes: North Allegheny (21-1), Pine-Richland (21-1), Penn Hills (20-2), Mt. Lebanon (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Times, sites to be determined

North Allegheny (21-1 vs. Hempfield (14-8); Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Norwin (17-5); Pine-Richland (21-1) vs. Bethel Park (17-6); Penn Hills (20-2) vs. Peters Township (14-8)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Times, sites to be determined

Hampton (21-2) vs. McKeesport (12-11); Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. Mars (17-6); Trinity (22-2) vs. Gateway (17-6); South Fayette (17-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-7)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-2) vs. Central Valley (15-7) at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (20-2) vs. Beaver (16-5) at Moon, 6:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (14-8) vs. Freeport (14-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Ambridge (14-8) vs. South Park (15-8) at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Riverside (17-5) vs. Brownsville (10-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Carlynton (15-6) vs. South Side Beaver (11-11) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (14-8) vs. Beaver Falls (10-11) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Charleroi (18-9) vs. Seton-La Salle (5-15) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Canevin (16-5), East Allegheny (22-0), Neshannock (21-1), Mohawk (16-5)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

Chartiers-Houston (20-2) vs. Leechburg (14-9) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5) vs California (20-3) at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Washington (13-10) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) vs. Brentwood (17-5) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Times, sites to be determined

Winchester Thurston (18-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-12); West Greene (18-4) vs. Rochester (14-7); Cornell (18-4) vs. Geibel (10-11); Quigley Catholic (15-7) vs. St. Joseph (16-7)

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

State College at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Bye: Altoona

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday's results

Bellefonte 42, DuBois 36

Obama Academy 48, Hollidaysburg 44

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Obama Academy (17-8) vs. Bellefonte (12-11) at Mt. Aloysius College, 6 p.m.

First round

Class 4A

Wednesday's schedule

Huntingdon (6-16) at Bedford (15-5), 7 p.m.

Bye: Forest Hills (18-1)

Class 3A

Tuesday's results

Central Cambria 55, Westmont Hilltop 51

Everett 76, Philipsburg-Osceola 32

Penn Cambria 52, Marion Center 44

Penns Valley 60, Ligonier Valley 50

Byes: Tyrone (22-3), West Shamokin (21-2), Juniata (21-1), Central Martinsburg (16-5)

Quarterfinals

Thursday's schedule

Central Cambria (12-10) at Tyrone (22-3); Penns Valley (14-7) at Central Martinsburg (16-5); Penn Cambria ((10-11) at West Shamokin (21-2); Everett (16-5) at Juniata (21-1)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday's schedule

Blairsville (17-5) at Homer Center (19-3), 7 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel (11-10) at Bishop McCort (16-3), 7 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (10-7) at Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), 7 p.m.; Penns Manor (16-7) at Bellwood-Antis (20-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Thursday's schedule

Harmony (2-19) at Bishop Carroll (16-4), 7 p.m.; Glendale (3-18) at Williamsburg (12-7), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (7-13) at Juniata Valley (18-4), 6 p.m.; Saltsburg (9-12) at Portage (16-5)

Districts 6-8-10 subregional

Semifinals

Friday's schedule

Allderdice (11-13) vs. McDowell (11-11) at Carrick, 6 p.m.

SWCAC playoffs

Quarterfinals

Tuesday's results

Aquinas Academy 53, First Baptist 27

Cheswick Christian 48, Neighborhood Academy 19

Evangel Heights vs. Jefferson County Christian (n)

Portersville Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian (n)

Hockey

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 5, Peters Township 3

Class AA

Mt. Lebanon 3, Shaler 1

Bishop Canevin at Fox Chapel (n)

Class A

Sewickley Academy 8, Wheeling Catholic 3

Wednesday's schedule

Class A

Bishop McCort at Franklin Regional, 9:20 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

