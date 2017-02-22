Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Imani's Kenny Robinson, Obama Academy's Michaela Porter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kenny Robinson

School: Imani Christian

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Robinson scored 25 points in Imani Christian's first-round win over Avella on Friday, the program's first-ever WPIAL postseason victory. The section 3-A champions advanced to play Cornell on Thursday. Averaging just over 25 points, Robinson will play football next season at West Virginia University.

What led to your team's success in the win over Avella?

I think we had a good week of practice last week, and everybody showed up every day and came to work hard because we're on a mission to get to the championship.

What did it feel like to be part of such a historic win for the program?

It was the same way for football where we had our first playoff win, so yeah it was fun.

What will be the key in the game against Cornell?

We just need to come out playing fast and prepare in practice.

How did you get started playing basketball?

My friends were playing so it really made me just want to play. And my dad, he wanted to make sure I was always active doing something, so that was a big part of it too.

What's your favorite class?

Math, I think that's my favorite class. I like my teacher.

Michaela Porter

School: Obama Academy

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Porter scored 22 points in the City League championship game Sunday to lead the Purple Eagles to a win. With the victory, Porter earned her fourth City League title. She is the only player in program history to register 1,000 career points, and joins her brother (Darelle) as the only players in school history to achieve that feat. Porter will continue her career next season at the University of Cincinnati.

Did your fourth championship mean a little bit more than the first three?

Yes, it means so much to me, the fourth in a row. It's my senior year, I wouldn't want to end it any other way and just because of my team and how much we've grown throughout the season, it just means so much to me.

Has that feat sunk in yet?

I'm still in shock, kind of. We have had to play through so much adversity and so much talking, people saying we couldn't do it. Now that we've done it, it just feels like ‘wow.'

How does it feel to be the only 1,000-point scorer in school history along with your brother?

It's really cool for me. He's on a picture in the gym, and just walking in every day and seeing him up there, it just gave me motivation, I want to be up on that wall too. So now that I've met that 1,000-point mark, I'm just so happy.

What do you like to do when you're not playing basketball?

I like to just chill out. Basketball is a lot, so when I do get time to just do anything, I usually just hang out, catch up with my family and friends.

What's your favorite class?

Film, it just gets better and better every year. … It just never gets boring in that class and the teacher, he never gets boring either, so I think that's why I like that class so much too. And we watch a lot of different movies from a lot of different cultures. So it's a cool class.